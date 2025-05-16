Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for April 2025.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.9 percent in April. The Commonwealth’s rate remained below the U.S. unemployment rate which was unchanged over the month at 4.2 percent.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was three-tenths of a percentage point above the April 2024 level of 3.6 percent, mirroring the US rate increase from last April.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 6,000 over the month to 6,548,000 in April. Both employment (+2,000) and resident unemployment (+4,000) were up from March.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 8,500 over the month to 6,223,800 in April, the 12th consecutive record high. Jobs increased from March in six of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest movement was in education & health services, which added 5,000 jobs over the month. Education & health services, leisure & hospitality, and other services rose to record high levels in April.

Over the year, jobs were up 95,700 with gains in seven of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+50,900) had the largest volume increase since April 2024.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. April 2025 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Current Labor Force Statistics Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from April March April March 2025 April 2024 2025 2025 2024 volume percent volume percent PA Civilian Labor Force 6,548 6,542 6,602 6 0.1% -54 -0.8% Employment 6,293 6,291 6,365 2 0.0% -72 -1.1% Unemployment 256 252 237 4 1.6% 19 8.0% Rate 3.9 3.8 3.6 0.1 ---- 0.3 ---- U.S. Civilian Labor Force 171,109 170,591 167,988 518 0.3% 3,121 1.9% Employment 163,944 163,508 161,495 436 0.3% 2,449 1.5% Unemployment 7,165 7,083 6,492 82 1.2% 673 10.4% Rate 4.2 4.2 3.9 0.0 ---- 0.3 ---- Note: May 2025 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on June 20th, 2025.