In accordance with the Sunshine Law Meeting Notice, (Act 84 of 1996), proposed State Workers’ Insurance Fund Board meeting dates are published as a matter of public record. Meeting dates are subject to change based on Board Members schedules and, if changed, republication is made.
If you wish to attend a scheduled State Workers' Insurance Fund Board meeting, you may attend via Microsoft Teams.
Please use the below information:
|Dec. 16, 2024
10 am
|Agenda
Join on your computer or mobile app
|Aug. 22, 2024
10 am
|Agenda
Join on your computer or mobile app
|Dec. 18, 2023
10 am
|Agenda
Join on your computer or mobile app
|July 13, 2023
10 am
|Agenda
|Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 254 617 768 506
Passcode: UxDmgp
Download Teams | Join on the web
Or call in (audio only)
+1 267-332-8737,,9946559#
United States, Philadelphia
Phone Conference ID: 994 655 9#
Find a local number | Reset PIN
|June 22, 2023
10 am
|Agenda
|Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
+1 267-332-8737,,429603766#
United States, Philadelphia
Phone Conference ID: 429 603 766#
|December 21, 2022
2 pm
|Agenda
|Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
+1 267-332-8737,,20646498#
United States, Philadelphia
Phone Conference ID: 206 464 98#
|July 12, 2022
2 pm
|Agenda
|Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
+1 267-332-8737,,858752963#
United States, Philadelphia
Phone Conference ID: 858 752 963#
|January 11, 2022
11:00 am – 11:30 am
|Agenda
|Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
+1 267-332-8737,,94455777#
United States, Philadelphia
Phone Conference ID: 944 557 77#
|October 15, 2021
10:00 am – 12:00 pm
|Agenda
|Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
+1 267-332-8737,,640201056#
United States, Philadelphia
Phone Conference ID: 640 201 056#