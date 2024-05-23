Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services

BBVS provides assistance to children with visual impairments to ensure they reach their maximum educational and vocational potential. Available services include:

Advocacy for educational services

Guidance and counseling for children and their families;

Community orientation and mobility (travel) instruction

Children's summer programs

Adaptive equipment

BBVS services are provided throughout Pennsylvania by professional staff in District Offices located in the following cities

Philadelphia

Wilkes-Barre

Harrisburg

Altoona

Pittsburgh

Erie

The BBVS Office Directory will help you find a BBVS district office near you. You may refer yourself to OVR at the CWDS website.



Please note: You do not need to visit an office in order to receive services since our staff will be happy to make an appointment to come to your community or home and to take an application for services!

