UC Tax Services collects unemployment taxes from employers and provides guidance and support to businesses regarding their tax obligations.
Workers' compensation is money paid to workers who get hurt or sick because of their job. Learn how this process works for employers.
The Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) helps people with disabilities prepare, find, or keep a job.
Employers must put up alerts at work so employees know about important labor laws.
Labor Management Relations makes sure workers and employers follow labor laws.