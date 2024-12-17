Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    For Employers & Educators

    Learn about programs and services for employers and educators. 

    UC Tax Services

    UC Tax Services collects unemployment taxes from employers and provides guidance and support to businesses regarding their tax obligations.

    Workers Compensation for Employers

    Workers' compensation is money paid to workers who get hurt or sick because of their job. Learn how this process works for employers.

    Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR)

    The Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) helps people with disabilities prepare, find, or keep a job.

    Mandatory Postings

    Employers must put up alerts at work so employees know about important labor laws.

    Labor Management Relations

    Labor Management Relations makes sure workers and employers follow labor laws.