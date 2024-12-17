Skip to agency navigation
    Workers & Employers

    Pennsylvania's workforce development system helps businesses and workers compete. They compete in the global, knowledge-based economy. The workforce system helps employers compete and innovate. It also prepares Pennsylvanians for jobs that pay well. These jobs are in a growing economy that supports families and businesses. It is also improving the lives of our most valuable resource - our people.

    Employer training: Hiring people with disabilities

    The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry and Temple University Institute on Disabilities organized a three-part series in spring 2024 focused on hiring people with disabilities. 
     
    The three-part series promoted inclusivity and accessibility at work. It also aimed to eliminate barriers to getting decent jobs in Pennsylvania.
     
    The second training session explored the financial benefits. It covered tax credits, incentives, and accommodating diverse needs at work. It also covered the strategies for hiring people with disabilities. 
     
    The third training session explored strategies to removing barriers. It also covered cultivating a culture of belonging. This culture embraces individuals with disabilities in the workplace.

    Barriers to reentering the workforce survey

    In recent years, many Pennsylvanians have faced challenges that block them from working. These include lacking childcare or transportation. The L&I's Bureau of Workforce Partnership & Operations (BWPO) saw this and took action. They made a quick survey to spot these barriers. Their goal is to find new ways to help these Pennsylvanians. The aim is to overcome these challenges and help them reach their career goals.

    The survey will help identify barriers to employment for UC recipients. It will help L&I better support job seekers and improve UC services.

    The results will guide the creation of tools and training for UC recipients. The tools and trainings will help UC recipients find jobs. They will also help them support themselves and their families.

    If you received an email with a link to this survey, please fill it out. It should take about five minutes to complete. Survey responses are anonymous and confidential. Thank you for helping us make Pennsylvania a better place to work and live. ​

    Occupational and Industrial Safety

    Occupational and industrial safety for the Department of Labor and Industry in Pennsylvania focuses on ensuring workplace safety, health, and compliance with regulations to protect workers and prevent workplace injuries and hazards.

    Bureau of Mediation Services

    The Bureau of Mediation in Pennsylvania resolves disputes between workers and bosses.

    Contact the Office of Unemployment Compensation

    The Office of Unemployment Compensation helps unemployed people. It connects them to unemployment benefits. Access contact information for UC here.

    PA Workforce Development Board

    The Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board (WDB) is dedicated to supporting economic growth and workforce training in the state.

    Contact the Labor Management Relations District Offices

    Labor Management Relations for the Department of Labor and Industry in Pennsylvania oversees the relationships between employers and employees to ensure fair and productive working environments.

    Unemployment Compensation Tax Services

    Unemployment Compensation Tax Services in Pennsylvania handles the collection of unemployment taxes from employers and provides guidance and support to businesses regarding their tax obligations.

