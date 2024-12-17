Pennsylvania's Shared-Work Program

A Shared-Work plan is for a group of workers affected by work slowing down. You can choose to cut their hours by 20 to 40 percent. Workers will share the hours. If the hours worked differ from the plan, they might not get Shared-Work benefits for that week.

If you have more than one group affected, you can make another plan for them. All workers in a group must have the same amount of hours cut. Your plan is active until the end date you pick or until business gets better.

Employees covered by a Shared-Work plan receive a percentage of their Unemployment Compensation (UC) Weekly Benefit Rate while they work a reduced schedule, if they are otherwise eligible.