    Workforce Development Resources

    The following resources provide important information about programs, initiatives, and assistance for job seekers and employers.

    Opioid Program & Resources

    For Job Seekers

    PA CareerLink®

    The commonwealth's PA CareerLink® offices provide help finding a job, looking for a better job, receiving job training and seeking vocational rehabilitation services.

    Visit PA CareerLink®

    SkillUp™ PA

    SkillUp™ PA was launched to provide access to free, online job skills training to Pennsylvania residents. Courses are available on the Metrix Learning Portal and can be accessed by registering for a free account on the PA CareerLink® website.

    Visit SkillUp™ PA

    Employment & Career Information

    Additional help for finding a job in Pennsylvania.

    Access Employment & Career Information

    Employment for Veterans

    Find information about the GI Bill, as well as state and federal programs.

    Access Employment for Veterans

    Reentry Resources

    This toolkit of resources and services educates employers, providers, and workers on the opportunities and benefits of hiring returning citizens and assistance in navigating and overcoming challenges when seeking employment.

    Access the Toolkit

    Unemployment Compensation / Workers' Compensation

    State and federal information about Unemployment Compensation, and information about Workers' Compensation for job-related injury/illness.

    Access Unemployment Compensation Resources

    Accessibility Resources

    Information about finding a job and assistance programs for individuals with disabilities.

    Explore Accessibility Resources

    Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) Programs

    The Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) program allows workers whose jobs have been affected by foreign competition to receive certain benefits.

    Explore TAA Programs

    Labor Market Information

    Information about occupations and wages from the Department of Labor & Industry's Center for Workforce Information & Analysis, including the Pennsylvania Career Guide.

    Explore Labor Market Information

    Training & Education Information

    More information about individual occupations and additional assistance for certain populations.

    Access Training & Education Information

    Grants & Financial Aid

    Information about the FAFSA, aid available to Pennsylvania residents, and the GI Bill.

    Explore Grants & Financial Aid

    Workforce Development Newsletters

    Contains links to the most current PA Works workforce development newsletters.

    Sign up for the Newsletter

    Business Resources

    Unemployment Compensation

    Information and statistics on Pennsylvania's Unemployment and Workers' Compensation programs.

    Explore Unemployment Compensation programs

    Financial Aid Utilization Report

    The Department of Labor & Industry recently evaluated the availability, barriers, utilization, and needs of customers of the workforce system regarding financial aid for training. This evaluation resulted in a report that includes a summary of what is currently occurring and will focused on recommendations for the improvement of application for and utilization of all sources of financial aid. The report will help inform decision makers so that resources and policy can be aligned to specifically address the barriers of customers in the workforce system when obtaining financial aid, as well as, maintaining those awards.

    Access the Financial Aid Utilization Report

    Bridging the Digital Divide: A Vision for Digital Literacy & Connectivity

    The commonwealth’s efforts and investments toward identifying and closing digital literacy gaps separating job seekers from the education and training they need are documented in Bridging the Digital Divide: A Vision for Digital Literacy & Connectivity. Published in April 2022, the book is written with input from L&I workforce development leadership, state workforce development board staff, and L&I Policy Office staff.

    Download the PDF

    Accessibility Resources

    Links to assist employers in the successful hiring and retention of individuals with disabilities.

    Explore Accessibility Resources

    Employee Rights

    Link to the Labor & Industry website for information on how to stay in compliance with state and federal law regarding Labor Law and Prevailing Wage issues.

    Explore Employee Rights

    New Hire Program

    All Pennsylvania employers are required to report all newly-hired employees.

    Explore the New Hire Program

    Register as an Employer with Pa CareerLink®

    Across the Commonwealth, Pennsylvania (PA) CareerLink® staff and their partners are working to expedite the connection between job seekers and employers. They are also working to improve individuals' access to education and training. Local, state, public and private organizations are recognizing these workforce professionals' outstanding efforts and commitment to service.

    Visit PA CareerLink®

    Work Opportunity Tax Credit 

    Information on incentives to employers who hire individuals that have barriers to employment.

    Learn About the Work Opportunity Tax Credit 

    Layoffs Notification and Rapid Response

    Federal legislation requires employers to provide notice in certain instances of layoffs.

    Learn more about Rapid Response

    Trade Act Programs

    The Trade Act allows workers whose jobs have been affected by foreign competition to receive certain benefits.

    Learn more about the Trade Act

    Additional Resources

    Links to helpful websites that provide services to employers.

    Explore more resources

    BWDA Media Library

    A collection of BWDA media resources.

    BWDA Media Library