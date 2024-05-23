Workforce Development Resources

For Job Seekers
PA CareerLink®
The commonwealth's PA CareerLink® offices provide help finding a job, looking for a better job, receiving job training and seeking vocational rehabilitation services.Visit PA CareerLink®
SkillUp™ PA
SkillUp™ PA was launched to provide access to free, online job skills training to Pennsylvania residents. Courses are available on the Metrix Learning Portal and can be accessed by registering for a free account on the PA CareerLink® website.Visit SkillUp™ PA
Employment & Career Information
Additional help for finding a job in Pennsylvania.Access Employment & Career Information
Employment for Veterans
Find information about the GI Bill, as well as state and federal programs.Access Employment for Veterans
Reentry Resources
This toolkit of resources and services educates employers, providers, and workers on the opportunities and benefits of hiring returning citizens and assistance in navigating and overcoming challenges when seeking employment.Access the Toolkit
Unemployment Compensation / Workers' Compensation
State and federal information about Unemployment Compensation, and information about Workers' Compensation for job-related injury/illness.Access Unemployment Compensation Resources
Accessibility Resources
Information about finding a job and assistance programs for individuals with disabilities.Explore Accessibility Resources
Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) Programs
The Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) program allows workers whose jobs have been affected by foreign competition to receive certain benefits.Explore TAA Programs
Labor Market Information
Information about occupations and wages from the Department of Labor & Industry's Center for Workforce Information & Analysis, including the Pennsylvania Career Guide.Explore Labor Market Information
Training & Education Information
More information about individual occupations and additional assistance for certain populations.Access Training & Education Information
Grants & Financial Aid
Information about the FAFSA, aid available to Pennsylvania residents, and the GI Bill.Explore Grants & Financial Aid
Workforce Development Newsletters
Contains links to the most current PA Works workforce development newsletters.Sign up for the Newsletter
Business Resources
Unemployment Compensation
Information and statistics on Pennsylvania's Unemployment and Workers' Compensation programs.Explore Unemployment Compensation programs
Financial Aid Utilization Report
The Department of Labor & Industry recently evaluated the availability, barriers, utilization, and needs of customers of the workforce system regarding financial aid for training. This evaluation resulted in a report that includes a summary of what is currently occurring and will focused on recommendations for the improvement of application for and utilization of all sources of financial aid. The report will help inform decision makers so that resources and policy can be aligned to specifically address the barriers of customers in the workforce system when obtaining financial aid, as well as, maintaining those awards.Access the Financial Aid Utilization Report
Bridging the Digital Divide: A Vision for Digital Literacy & Connectivity
The commonwealth’s efforts and investments toward identifying and closing digital literacy gaps separating job seekers from the education and training they need are documented in Bridging the Digital Divide: A Vision for Digital Literacy & Connectivity. Published in April 2022, the book is written with input from L&I workforce development leadership, state workforce development board staff, and L&I Policy Office staff.Download the PDF
Accessibility Resources
Links to assist employers in the successful hiring and retention of individuals with disabilities.Explore Accessibility Resources
Employee Rights
Link to the Labor & Industry website for information on how to stay in compliance with state and federal law regarding Labor Law and Prevailing Wage issues.Explore Employee Rights
New Hire Program
All Pennsylvania employers are required to report all newly-hired employees.Explore the New Hire Program
Register as an Employer with Pa CareerLink®
Across the Commonwealth, Pennsylvania (PA) CareerLink® staff and their partners are working to expedite the connection between job seekers and employers. They are also working to improve individuals' access to education and training. Local, state, public and private organizations are recognizing these workforce professionals' outstanding efforts and commitment to service.Visit PA CareerLink®
Work Opportunity Tax Credit
Information on incentives to employers who hire individuals that have barriers to employment.Learn About the Work Opportunity Tax Credit
Layoffs Notification and Rapid Response
Federal legislation requires employers to provide notice in certain instances of layoffs.Learn more about Rapid Response
Trade Act Programs
The Trade Act allows workers whose jobs have been affected by foreign competition to receive certain benefits.Learn more about the Trade Act
Additional Resources
Links to helpful websites that provide services to employers.Explore more resources