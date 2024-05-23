Workforce Development Resources

Financial Aid Utilization Report

The Department of Labor & Industry recently evaluated the availability, barriers, utilization, and needs of customers of the workforce system regarding financial aid for training. This evaluation resulted in a report that includes a summary of what is currently occurring and will focused on recommendations for the improvement of application for and utilization of all sources of financial aid. The report will help inform decision makers so that resources and policy can be aligned to specifically address the barriers of customers in the workforce system when obtaining financial aid, as well as, maintaining those awards.