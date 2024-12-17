Skip to agency navigation
    PA Department of Labor & Industry

    Bureau of Labor Law Compliance

    The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's (L&I) Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC) is responsible for the administration, education, and enforcement of labor laws. Learn more about some of the laws L&I enforces, examples of violations, and a place to file a complaint if you are a victim or have witnessed a violation.

    Labor Law Compliance Information

    If you have a question about Pennsylvania Labor Laws, please contact the District Office in your county using the contact information below or email our resource account.

    District Offices

    1130 12th Ave.
    Suite 200
    Altoona, PA 16601
    814-940-6224 or
    1-877-792-8198

    Counties Served:

    AdamsArmstrongBedford
    BlairButlerCambria
    CameronCentreClarion
    ClearfieldClintonElk
    FayetteForestFranklin
    FultonHuntingdonIndiana
    JeffersonLycomingMcKean
    MifflinPotterSomerset
    TiogaWarren 



     

    1301 Labor & Industry Building
    651 Boas St.
    Harrisburg, PA 17121
    717-705-5969 or
    1-800-932-0665

    Counties Served:

    CumberlandDauphinJuniata
    LancasterLebanonPerry
    York  

     

    110 North 8th St.
    Suite 203
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    215-560-1858 or
    1-877-817-9497

    Counties Served:

    ChesterDelawareMontgomery
    Philadelphia  

     

    301 5th Ave.
    Suite 350
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    412-565-5300 or
    1-877-504-8354

    Counties Served:

    AlleghenyBeaverCrawford
    ErieGreeneLawrence
    MercerVenangoWashington
    Westmoreland  

     

    201 B State Office Building
    100 Lackawanna Ave.
    Scranton, PA 18503
    570-963-4577 or
    1-877-214-3962

    Counties Served:

    BerksBradfordBucks
    CarbonColumbiaLackawanna
    LehighLuzerneMonroe
    MontourNorthamptonNorthumberland
    PikeSchuylkillSnyder
    SullivanSusquehannaUnion
    WayneWyoming 