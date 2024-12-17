Bureau of Labor Law Compliance

If you have a question about Pennsylvania Labor Laws, please contact the District Office in your county using the contact information below or email our resource account.
District Offices
1130 12th Ave.
Suite 200
Altoona, PA 16601
814-940-6224 or
1-877-792-8198
Counties Served:
|Adams
|Armstrong
|Bedford
|Blair
|Butler
|Cambria
|Cameron
|Centre
|Clarion
|Clearfield
|Clinton
|Elk
|Fayette
|Forest
|Franklin
|Fulton
|Huntingdon
|Indiana
|Jefferson
|Lycoming
|McKean
|Mifflin
|Potter
|Somerset
|Tioga
|Warren
1301 Labor & Industry Building
651 Boas St.
Harrisburg, PA 17121
717-705-5969 or
1-800-932-0665
Counties Served:
|Cumberland
|Dauphin
|Juniata
|Lancaster
|Lebanon
|Perry
|York
110 North 8th St.
Suite 203
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-560-1858 or
1-877-817-9497
Counties Served:
|Chester
|Delaware
|Montgomery
|Philadelphia
301 5th Ave.
Suite 350
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
412-565-5300 or
1-877-504-8354
Counties Served:
|Allegheny
|Beaver
|Crawford
|Erie
|Greene
|Lawrence
|Mercer
|Venango
|Washington
|Westmoreland
201 B State Office Building
100 Lackawanna Ave.
Scranton, PA 18503
570-963-4577 or
1-877-214-3962
Counties Served:
|Berks
|Bradford
|Bucks
|Carbon
|Columbia
|Lackawanna
|Lehigh
|Luzerne
|Monroe
|Montour
|Northampton
|Northumberland
|Pike
|Schuylkill
|Snyder
|Sullivan
|Susquehanna
|Union
|Wayne
|Wyoming