PennSERVE and AmeriCorps

Every year, we give around $12 million in federal money from AmeriCorps to AmeriCorps programs in Pennsylvania.

We assist organizations in creating and managing AmeriCorps programs. We provide training, help with technical problems, and keep an eye on things.

We gather AmeriCorps program staff and members together. They come to learn and honor the spirit of service in Pennsylvania.

Check out the 2025-2026 Fall Request for Applications document for more information about available opportunities.