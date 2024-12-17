Skip to agency navigation
    PennSERVE and AmeriCorps

    PennSERVE and AmeriCorps work together to provide service opportunities to the people of Pennsylvania. They work together to help improve people's life and well-being in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. 

    2025-2026 PennSERVE RFA
    AmeriCorps Directory
    Graphic of people on a worksite.
    PennSERVE logo

    Every year, we give around $12 million in federal money from AmeriCorps to AmeriCorps programs in Pennsylvania.

    We assist organizations in creating and managing AmeriCorps programs. We provide training, help with technical problems, and keep an eye on things.

    We gather AmeriCorps program staff and members together. They come to learn and honor the spirit of service in Pennsylvania.

    Check out the 2025-2026 Fall Request for Applications document for more information about available opportunities.

    Who we are

    We are Pennsylvania’s state service commission. We work with AmeriCorps to connect people and groups to solve important problems through service.

    We're part of America's Service Commissions (ASC). ASC supports state service commissions across the U.S.

    Our work is guided by the PennSERVE Advisory Board. They helps plan and promote service programs in Pennsylvania.

    Our impact: 2020-2021

    32,398: Children and youth served
    645: Acres of public land supported
    28,370: Hours served by community volunteers
    $4,437,460: Education awards earned by AmeriCorps members

     

    Visit National Service in Pennsylvania to learn more about the impact in PA!

    Volunteer in your community

    Volunteering offers more benefits than you might expect. It aids others and improves your community.

    Plus, it boosts your job prospects. Surprisingly, volunteers are 27% more likely to find work after a break.

    Also, they live longer, have better health, and are less likely to be depressed.

    Our plans

    Our State Service Plan is a vision and roadmap for service in Pennsylvania with the following priority areas:

    • Bolster the quantity and quality of AmeriCorps programming in PA.
    • Strengthen the service infrastructure and ethic in Pennsylvania.
    • Improve the AmeriCorps member experience.

    Prioritize funding for initiatives that focus on education, health, economic opportunity, and/or technology access; for AmeriCorps programs that include workforce development of AmeriCorps members in program design, embed principles of diversity equity, and inclusion in the program; provide AmeriCorps member living allowances above the minimum required; and/or for programs that provide services in under-resourced communities.

    Contact PennSERVE

    ​Kaitlyn ‘Katy’ Spehar
    		​Executive Director
    		​717-772-4428
    		kspehar@pa.gov
    ​Priyambada "Priya" Mishra
    		​Grants Officer
    		​717-783-3589
    		pmishra@pa.gov
    ​Amelia “Amy” Anderson
    		​Assistant Director
    		​717-772-5431
    		ameanderso@pa.gov

    ​Komal Shah
    		​Fiscal Compliance Officer
    		​717-783-5430
    		koshah@pa.gov
    ​Christopher Pratt
    		​Program Officer
    		​717-772-9475
    		cpratt@pa.gov
    ​Julia Pitts
    		​Program Officer
    		​223-231-9653
    		julpitts@pa.gov
    ​Tina Cornelius
    		​Program Officer
    		​717-772-5035
    		ticorneliu@pa.gov
    ​Vacant
    		​Administrative Officer
    		223-231-9643
    		 

    ​Mailing Address

    PennSERVE
    651 Boas Street, Room 1306
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Phone: 717-787-1971 (1-866-6SERVEU)

    If you would like to be added to PennSERVE's contact list to receive notice of grant opportunities, submit our Contact Form and let us know!

    AmeriCorps Pennsylvania state logo

    AmeriCorps is a network of national service programs. Each takes a different approach to improve lives and foster civic engagement.

    AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers commit their time. They do this to address important community needs. They work on things like:

    • Boosting academic achievement
    • Mentoring youth
    • Fighting poverty
    • Sustaining national parks
    • Prepare for disaster

    While serving, AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers learn valuable work skills. They earn money for education and make lifelong community connections.

    AmeriCorps State & National

    AmeriCorps State and National supports a wide range of local service programs. They engage thousands of Americans in intensive community service each year.

     

    Each AmeriCorps State and National program utilizes AmeriCorps funding. This funding is used to to recruit, place, and supervise AmeriCorps members nationwide.

    Join today
    Explore Grant Opportunities

    AmeriCorps National

    AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) members travel the country. They strengthen communities and develop leadership skills on diverse teams.

    Members serve full-time for 10 months. They address community needs and respond to disasters.

    AmeriCorps NCCC is comprised of two distinct service tracks:

    • Traditional Corps
    • FEMA Corps
    Serve with AmeriCorps NCCC
    Partner with AmeriCorps NCCC

    AmeriCorps VISTA

    AmeriCorps Volunteers In Service to America (VISTA) is a program that focuses on serving low-income people and communities.

    VISTA members work full-time for a year on a special project. They help organizations that:

    • Teach people to read and write better
    • Provide better health services
    • Grow the economy
    • Help low-income communities

    The members work to make these organizations stronger and better able to help people.

    Serve with AmeriCorps VISTA
    Partner with AmeriCorps VISTA

    AmeriCorps Seniors

    AmeriCorps Seniors engages Americans 55 years and older in volunteer service. It does this through three main programs:

    When you join AmeriCorps Seniors, you choose how you want to give back. Some options include:

    • Help a struggling child to learn to read
    • Deliver groceries to an elderly neighbor
    • Support a family impacted by natural disaster
    Get started with AmeriCorps Seniors

    AmeriCorps State Grants & Resources

    The deadline to apply is Friday, October 18, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

    An organization applying to run an AmeriCorps program in multiple states must directly apply to the federal AmeriCorps agency. If the program will operate in Pennsylvania and other states, they need to fill out the Multi-State AmeriCorps Consultation Form. This is done through America’s Service Commissions.

    The consultation form must be completed prior to the application deadline. Visit America's Service Commissions website to complete your consultation form.

    PennSERVE encourages organizations to meet with our staff. They will discuss program and service development in Pennsylvania. Please contact pennserve@pa.gov to arrange a meeting.

    Find volunteer opportunities in your area

    Explore resources for volunteer managers