PennSERVE and AmeriCorps

Every year, we give around $12 million in federal money from AmeriCorps to AmeriCorps programs in Pennsylvania.
We assist organizations in creating and managing AmeriCorps programs. We provide training, help with technical problems, and keep an eye on things.
We gather AmeriCorps program staff and members together. They come to learn and honor the spirit of service in Pennsylvania.
Check out the 2025-2026 Fall Request for Applications document for more information about available opportunities.
Who we are
We are Pennsylvania’s state service commission. We work with AmeriCorps to connect people and groups to solve important problems through service.
We're part of America's Service Commissions (ASC). ASC supports state service commissions across the U.S.
Our work is guided by the PennSERVE Advisory Board. They helps plan and promote service programs in Pennsylvania.
Volunteer in your community
Volunteering offers more benefits than you might expect. It aids others and improves your community.
Plus, it boosts your job prospects. Surprisingly, volunteers are 27% more likely to find work after a break.
Also, they live longer, have better health, and are less likely to be depressed.
Our plans
Our State Service Plan is a vision and roadmap for service in Pennsylvania with the following priority areas:
- Bolster the quantity and quality of AmeriCorps programming in PA.
- Strengthen the service infrastructure and ethic in Pennsylvania.
- Improve the AmeriCorps member experience.
Prioritize funding for initiatives that focus on education, health, economic opportunity, and/or technology access; for AmeriCorps programs that include workforce development of AmeriCorps members in program design, embed principles of diversity equity, and inclusion in the program; provide AmeriCorps member living allowances above the minimum required; and/or for programs that provide services in under-resourced communities.
Contact PennSERVE
|Kaitlyn ‘Katy’ Spehar
|Executive Director
|717-772-4428
|kspehar@pa.gov
|Priyambada "Priya" Mishra
|Grants Officer
|717-783-3589
|pmishra@pa.gov
|Amelia “Amy” Anderson
|Assistant Director
|717-772-5431
|ameanderso@pa.gov
|Komal Shah
|Fiscal Compliance Officer
|717-783-5430
|koshah@pa.gov
|Christopher Pratt
|Program Officer
|717-772-9475
|cpratt@pa.gov
|Julia Pitts
|Program Officer
|223-231-9653
|julpitts@pa.gov
|Tina Cornelius
|Program Officer
|717-772-5035
|ticorneliu@pa.gov
|Vacant
|Administrative Officer
|223-231-9643
Mailing Address
PennSERVE
If you would like to be added to PennSERVE's contact list to receive notice of grant opportunities, submit our Contact Form and let us know!
AmeriCorps is a network of national service programs. Each takes a different approach to improve lives and foster civic engagement.
AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers commit their time. They do this to address important community needs. They work on things like:
- Boosting academic achievement
- Mentoring youth
- Fighting poverty
- Sustaining national parks
- Prepare for disaster
While serving, AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers learn valuable work skills. They earn money for education and make lifelong community connections.
AmeriCorps State Grants & Resources
An organization applying to run an AmeriCorps program in multiple states must directly apply to the federal AmeriCorps agency. If the program will operate in Pennsylvania and other states, they need to fill out the Multi-State AmeriCorps Consultation Form. This is done through America’s Service Commissions.
The consultation form must be completed prior to the application deadline. Visit America's Service Commissions website to complete your consultation form.
PennSERVE encourages organizations to meet with our staff. They will discuss program and service development in Pennsylvania. Please contact pennserve@pa.gov to arrange a meeting.