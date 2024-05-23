Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) Resources

Generally, no. In fact, the Job Accommodation Network (JAN) reports research shows, in 2006, average cost of workplace accommodations is $600 or less. A March 2003 Work Trends report found 73% of employers reported that workers with disabilities did not require accommodations. From a corporate value viewpoint, employers have reported to JAN that for every dollar spent on accommodations, the company received $28 in benefits.

Employers have traditionally made adjustments in the work place to accommodate the needs of employees. This same flexibility can and should be extended to employees with disabilities. In addition, the Internal Revenue code may provide significant tax deductions to businesses that make their facilities and equipment accessible to persons with disabilities.