The .gov means its official.

Compliance, Laws and Regulations
Report: Administration and Enforcement of the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act in 2015
- The Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) administers laws assuring that workers are insured against job-related injury, illness, or death. The BWC Health and Safety Division is responsible for enforcement of the health and safety regulations of the Workers’ Compensation Act.
- The Bureau of Workforce Development Partnership administers federal and state workforce programs funded by the Workforce Investment Act, Wagner-Peyser Act, Trade Act, Jobs for Veterans Act and other federal and state legislation.
- The Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety administers and enforces the Uniform Construction Code, Fire and Panic Law, Universal Accessibility Law, Energy Conservation Law, General Safety Law, Boiler Law, Elevator Law, Liquefied Petroleum Gas Law, Flammable & Combustible Liquids Law, Asbestos and Lead Laws, Bedding and Upholstery Law, Stuffed Toy Law and Private Employment Agency Licensing Law.
- Social Security for Public Employees administers the state law Act 491 and federal law Section 218 of the Social Security Act, enabling employees of political subdivisions to be voluntarily covered for Social Security, as well as procedures governing Social Security and Medicare Coverage by state and local public employers in Pennsylvania.
- The Office of Unemployment Compensation Service Centers develops policies, standards, and monitoring systems to ensure the Unemployment Compensation program is operated in accordance with federal and state laws.
- The Office of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy provides statewide policy and procedure for the adjudication and payment of unemployment claims to ensure compliance with federal standards and the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law and Regulations.
- The Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services works with employers to help them comply with their obligations under the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law, including determining services covered under the Unemployment Compensation Law.
- The Bureau of Labor Law Compliance is responsible for the administration, education, and enforcement of labor laws including Prevailing Wage, Minimum Wage, Child and Seasonal Farm Labor, Equal Pay and Wage Collection, Apprenticeship and Training, and the enforcement of the Underground Utility Act.