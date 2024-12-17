Occupational & Industrial Safety
Asbestos Training Course Accreditation Application | LIBI-603
Asbestos Training Course Notification Form | LIBI-605
Asbestos Trainee Evaluation Form | LIBI-606
Application For Asbestos Occupation Certification | LIBI-607
Asbestos Trainee Sign-In Form | LIBI-610
Asbestos Contractor Certification Application | LIBI-613
Asbestos Inspector/Management Planner Website Listing Information | LIBI-623
Application for Bedding & Upholstery | LIBU-32
Application for Pennsylvania Toy Registration | LIBU-35
Application for Sterilization Permit | LIBU-100
Sterilization Inspection Report | LIBU-101
Disinfection Inspection Report | LIBU-102
Secondhand Application for Registration and Disinfection Permit | LIBU-103
Secondhand Disinfection Provider Website Listing Information | LIBU-104
Cast Iron Boiler Installation Report | LIBI-236
Permit to Move Boiler or Unfired Pressure Vessel | LIBI-301
Intent to Install Boiler | LIBI-302
Boiler Variance Request - Industrial Board Petition | LIIB-303
Unfired Pressure Vessel Variance Request - Industrial Board Petition | LIIB-305
Water Heater Variance Request – Industrial Board Petition | LIIB-304
Application to Take PA Boiler Inspector Commission Exam or Renew Commission | LIBI-304
Boiler or Unfired Pressure Vessel Accident Report | LIBI-306
Request for PA Special Number | LIBI-805
Lead Abatement Notification Form | LIBI-600L
Lead Training Course Accreditation Application | LIBI-603L
Lead Training Course Notification Form | LIBI-605L
Lead Trainee Evaluation Form | LIBI-606L
Application For Lead Occupation Certification | LIBI-607L
Lead Trainee Sign-In Form | LIBI-610L
Lead Contractor Certification Application | LIBI-613L
Verification Of Degree For Lead Occupation Certification | LIBI-614L
Verification Of Experience For Lead Occupation Certification | LIBI-615L
Registration For Lead Occupation Certification Exam | LIBI-622L
Lead Inspector/Risk Assessor Website Listing Information | LIBI-623L
The Department of Labor & Industry, Industrial Board, maintains copies of all plans submitted for review of variance(s) pertaining to the Fire and Panic and Uniform Construction Code Regulations. The plans are preserved on 35mm microfilm, and reproduced copies are at a much smaller scale than the original plan pages.
Due to building security issues, copies of building plans and specifications and other similar documents are not considered public documents. They will only be released to:
- The building owner of record.
- The permit holder.
- The "design professional of record", i.e., the design professional who designed and sealed the original, approved plans.
- A third party authorized by the building owner in writing to receive the documents upon presentation of valid identification.
To receive copies of plans, the "Request for Industrial Board Plans" form must be completed and then notarized. Click here to access a copy of this form. Mail to:
Department of Labor & Industry
Industrial Board
651 Boas Street, Room 1622
Harrisburg, PA 17121
On this form, please supply the L&I File and IB# assigned to the Industrial Board Order. If you do not have these numbers, please call 717-787-6114. The request should indicate the building name and address, and the county and political subdivision in which it is located.
Upon receipt of a correctly completed form, the Industrial Board will determine how many pages of plans exist and inform the requestor of the fee that must be paid.
The current charge for plan copies is $5.00 per page (includes mailing expense). A check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania should be mailed to the address listed above.
Upon receipt of this payment, the plans will be mailed to the requestor or designated third party.
Incorrectly completed forms will be returned by mail for correction and resubmission.
Application for Annual Permit | UCC 1
Accessibility Advisory Board Petition | UCC-1A
UCC Plan Review Checklist | UCC-2
Application for Building Permit | UCC-3
Application for Demolition Permit | UCC-4
Application for Sign Permit | UCC-5
Special Inspections and Observations Statement | UCC-6 (2009)
Special Inspections and Observations Statement | UCC-6 (2015)
Special Inspections and Observations Statement | UCC-6 (2018)
Complaint Form | UCC-10
Recreational Cabin Affidavit | UCC-13
Application for Alterations-Level 1 Permit | UCC-15
Application for In-Home Day Care Permit | UCC-24
Request for Building Plans | UCC-26
Request for Duplicate/Revised Occupancy Permit or Certificate of Occupancy | UCC-27
Notification of Change in Building Code Official | UCC-29
Accessibility Certification Disclosure Statement | UCC-30
Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Certification Booklet | UCC-31
Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Certification Renewal Booklet | UCC-32
Uniform Construction Code Third-Party Agency Website Listing Information (Buildings) | UCC-33
Uniform Construction Code Third-Party Agency Website Listing Information (Elevators) | UCC-34
UCC Third Party Agency (TPA) Certification Booklet | UCC-35
Application UCC Certification | UCC 8
Application for Construction and Alteration Permit | LIBI-26
Application for Approval of Plans for Passenger Ropeways or Funiculars Permit (Ski Lift Permit) | LIBI-106
Elevator Safety Board Petition | LIIB-112
Industrial Board Petition (Buildings) | LIIB-117