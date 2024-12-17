Certification and Other Requirements
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (Department) regulate the abatement and disposal of asbestos containing material (ACM).
Access information on the PA DEP's notification requirements when ACM will be removed from buildings and structures in the Commonwealth. The same form must be completed when abating friable asbestos material of more than 3 square or 3 linear feet and submitted to DEP at least five (5) days (Monday- Sunday) before the date that abatement work will begin. Notifications can be submitted to DEP electronically through their GreenPort website, which can be accessed through the link above. If an emergency situation exists, this five (5) day requirement may be waived. To obtain a waiver, call the Department of Labor & Industry at 717-772-3396 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. If the waiver is granted, directions will be provided for faxing or emailing in a copy of the notification form directly to the Department of Labor & Industry; the original must still be submitted to DEP. This office’s email address is CALBOIS@pa.gov and fax number is 717-705-0196.
Please read and follow the directions for each category listed below.
All individuals who enter containment must hold current certification from the Department of Labor and Industry. All individuals who perform asbestos removal must work for a contractor who holds current certification from the Department of Labor and Industry.
All but the contractor certification application forms require the applicant to include her/his latest training information and the certificate for this training. Applications that lack this information and the course certificate will not be processed.
Applicants must provide information pertaining to any enforcement actions taken against him/her.
All applicants must pay the specified certification fees, unless they are federal or state government employees.
For Contractor Certification:
- Complete the Asbestos Contractor Certification Application (LIBI-613).
- Provide payment via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. (Same fee applies to initial or a renewal certification).
Click here for the fee schedule.
- Mail these items to:
PA Department of Labor & Industry
Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
651 Boas Street, Room 1606
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Note: This application must contain (on page 1) the certification number and name of an individual in this company that has been certified in the category “Contractor (Individual)” by the Department of Labor & Industry. The contracting firm will not be certified if an employee in the company has not been so certified.
Follow the directions below for all other categories of certification, initial or renewal, including:
Building Inspector
Contractor (individual)
Management Planner
Project Designer
Supervisor
Worker
- Complete the Application For Asbestos Occupation Certification (LIBI-607).
- Provide a copy of the certificate for your most recent EPA or PA approved training course.
- If applying for the first time, also provide a copy of a valid out of state asbestos license or a copy of your initial training and all refresher training certificates to date.
- Management Planners must also include a copy of their Inspector training certificate(s).
- Provide information regarding any enforcement actions taken against you, following directions on page 2 of form LIBI-607.
- Provide the required payment via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Click here for the fee schedule.
- Mail these items to:
PA Department of Labor & Industry
Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
651 Boas Street, Room 1606
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Training providers have a number of responsibilities that must be met, to offer courses related to asbestos abatement. These include:
- Obtaining Department of Labor & Industry accreditation.
- Notifying the Department five (5) days (Monday-Sunday) before the start date of when a training course will be offered.
- Ensuring that all training participants have signed in on the Department’s form, and submission of this form to the Department (within five (5) days of completion of the training).
- Completing an evaluation of each training participant and submitting this to the Department (within five (5) days of completion of the training).
Detailed information about complying with each of these requirements is as follows:
OBTAINING ACCREDITATION:
Before offering any asbestos abatement training courses, providers must obtain Department of Labor & Industry accreditation.
To obtain accreditation, the following must be submitted:
- Page 1 of the Department’s Asbestos Training Course Accreditation Application (LIBI-603), with all requested information filled in.
- Payment of the required fees via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Click here for the fee schedule.
- Copies of supporting documentation for each course previously accredited by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or another state.
- A copy of each Instructor’s resume.
- Complete information on the content of each course for which you are seeking Pennsylvania accreditation. The following must be included:
- The curriculum, including:
- Length of training (in days).
- Topics covered.
- Amount and type of hands-on training.
- Length, format and passing score for examination(s).
- Copies of all course materials including student manuals, instructor handbooks, handouts and examinations.
- Description of how the examination was developed.
- Description of the activities and procedures that will be used for conducting the assessment of hands-on skills.
- Sample of the certificate issued to trainees upon the successful completion of the course.
- The curriculum, including:
All of these items should be mailed to:
PA Department of Labor & Industry
Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
651 Boas Street, Room 1606
Harrisburg, PA 17121
The Department of Labor & Industry will review accreditation applications within 30 days of their receipt. If the package is acceptable, the applicant will be notified of its contingent approval and an on-site visit will later be conducted to further evaluate the applicant's course(s). Only after this onsite visit is made will a Certificate of Accreditation be issued. Training courses may be offered by the applicant once the contingent approval has been issued.
NOTIFICATION OF COURSES TO BE OFFERED:
Whenever an accredited training provider intends to offer a course, it must submit a completed Asbestos Training Course Notification Form (LIBI-605) to the Department of Labor & Industry five (5) days (Monday-Sunday) before the start date of when the training course will be held.
This form should be emailed to CALBOIS@pa.gov or faxed to 717-705-0196.
SIGN-IN SHEET FOR TRAINING PARTICIPANTS:
On each day of a scheduled training, the provider must have all participants sign in (for both morning and afternoon sessions, as applicable) on the Department of Labor & Industry’s Asbestos Trainee Sign-In Sheet (LIBI-610).
Within five(5) days of completion of the training, the sign-in sheet(s) along with the completed trainee evaluations should be emailed to CALBOIS@pa.gov, faxed to 717-705-0196 or mailed to:
PA Department of Labor & Industry
Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
651 Boas Street, Room 1623
Harrisburg, PA 17121.
TRAINEE EVALUATIONS:
The provider must ensure completion of an evaluation for each participant using the Department of Labor & Industry's Asbestos Trainee Evaluation Form (LIBI-606).
Note: Trainees must fill in information and provide their signatures at the top of this form; so, providers must distribute and collect these forms before trainees leave the course.
Within five (5) days of completion of the training, the evaluation forms along with the completed sign-in sheet(s) should be emailed to CALBOIS@pa.gov, faxed to717-705-0196, or mailed to:
PA Department of Labor & Industry
Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
651 Boas Street, Room 1623
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Click here to access Asbestos Frequently Asked Questions.
If you have additional questions about the Department of Labor & Industry’s certification requirements that are not answered on these web pages, please contact our office:
PA Department of Labor & Industry
Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
651 Boas Street, Room 1623
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Phone: 717-772-3396
Fax: 717-705-0196
Email: CALBOIS@pa.gov
Click on the links below to access listings of accredited trainers and certified contractors. This listing should be updated daily (Monday through Friday).
Accredited Asbestos Abatement Training Providers
Click on the link below to access a listing of certified individuals. This listing will be updated daily (Monday through Friday).
Individuals certified to perform asbestos abatement work
Users should note the following regarding this listing:
- The numbers listed after an individual's name represent all the categories of work that an individual is currently certified to perform.
- The key to these numbers is:
NUMBER
CERTIFICATION CATEGORY
01
Worker
02
Supervisor
03
Project Designer
04
Building Inspector
05
Management Planner
06
Contractor (Individual)
Click on the link below to access a listing of individuals/firms who have informed the Department of their ability to conduct asbestos inspections/prepare management plans and provided detailed listing information.
Individuals/Firms that Conduct Inspections/Prepare Management Plans
To provide detailed listing information to the Department, individuals/firms should complete and submit to the Department the Asbestos Inspector/Management Planner Website Listing Information.
Note: These listings are based on information voluntarily provided to the Department and may not accurately reflect an individual/firm’s current contact information and capability.
In English:
Asbestos Training Course Accreditation Application (LIBI-603)
Asbestos Training Course Notification Form (LIBI-605)
Asbestos Trainee Evaluation Form (LIBI-606)
Application For Asbestos Occupation Certification (LIBI-607)
Asbestos Trainee Sign-In Form (LIBI-610)
Asbestos Contractor Certification Application (LIBI-613)
Asbestos Inspector/Management Planner Website Listing Information (LIBI-623)
En Español:
SOLICITUD PARA LA ACREDITACIÓN DEL CURSO DE CAPACITACIÓN SOBRE ASBESTO (LIBI-603(ESP))
FORMULARIO DE NOTIFICACIÓN DEL CURSO DE CAPACITACIÓN SOBRE ASBESTO (LIBI-605(ESP))
FORMULARIO DE EVALUACIÓN DEL ESTUDIANTE DE LA CAPACITACIÓN SOBRE ASBESTO (LIBI-606(ESP))
SOLICITUD DE CERTIFICACIÓN DEL OFICIO DE SANEAMIENTO/ELIMINACIÓN DE ASBESTO (LIBI-607(ESP))
REGISTRO DE ASISTENCIA DEL ESTUDIANTE DE LA CAPACITACIÓN SOBRE ASBESTO (LIBI-610(ESP))
SOLICITUD DE CERTIFICACIÓN DEL CONTRATISTA DE ASBESTO (LIBI-613(ESP))
INFORMACIÓN DEL SITIO WEB SOBRE INSPECTORES/PLANIFICADORES DE ADMINISTRACIÓN DE ASBESTOS (LIBI-623(ESP))
Click on the link below to access a copy of the Asbestos Occupations Accreditation and Certification Act. You can also obtain a copy by calling 717-772-3396 or emailing CALBOIS@pa.gov.
Asbestos Occupations Accreditation and Certification Act (Act 194 of 1990)