Boards, Councils & Committees

Department of Labor & Industry Boards
L&I Support Organization:
Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety
Mandate/Authority:
Handicapped Act - Act 235, September 1, 1965, P.L. 459, Amended by Act 176, July 9, 1976.
Mission:
Develops guidelines under which exemptions and variances from the provisions of this Act may be granted for buildings constructed with Commonwealth funds.
L&I Support Organization:
Pennsylvania Industrial Board
Mandate/Authority:
Act 80 of 1988, Section 2214 (G).
Mission:
Established by the Industrial Board to draft, maintain and interpret the Boiler Law and regulations; also conduct examinations for boiler inspectors and recommend commissioning of successful applicants.
L&I Support Organization:
PennSERVE:The Governor's Office of Citizen Service
Mandate/Authority:
Act 19 of 1993 and Executive Order 1994-1.
Mission:
Consult with and advise on the development of a statewide plan for expansion of community service opportunities. Encourage youth to participate in community service, disseminate information concerning community service and monitor the effectiveness and geographical distribution of community service programs. May develop novel community service programs.
L&I Support Organization:
Pennsylvania Industrial Board
Mandate/Authority:
Administrative Code of 1929, Amended June 5, 2018, Section 2214.1
Mission:
Conduct hearings, make decisions regarding variances on elevator matters, make suggestions for formulation and revision of regulations and interpret their intent.
L&I Support Organization:
Pennsylvania Industrial Board
Mandate/Authority:
Administrative Code of 1929 Sections 207.1, 208, 445 and 2214.
Mission:
Conduct hearings, make decisions regarding variances to departmental regulations, make suggestions for formulation and revision of regulations and interpret their intent.
L&I Support Organization:
Pennsylvania Industrial Board
Mandate/Authority:
Propane and Liquified Petroleum Gas Act, Act 61 of June 19, 2002 P.L. 421, 35 P.S. 1329.12.
Mission:
Review and comment on all LPG regulations and advise the Pennsylvania Industrial Board on applications for variances on LPG matters.
L&I Support Organization:
Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board
Mandate/Authority:
Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board, June 1, 1937, P.L. 1168, No. 294, as amended through May 11, 1949, P.L. 1221, 1.43 P.S. 211.4.
Mission:
Conducts hearings and issues decisions and orders on public and private sector representation and unfair labor practice cases.
L&I Support Organization:
Pennsylvania Workforce Investment Board
Mandate/Authority:
Executive Order 2000-2; Workforce Investment Act of 1998
Mission:
To advise and counsel the Governor in the formation of a world-class workforce development system, and is directed under the Executive Order to carry out specified functions attendant to that mission.
L&I Support Organization:
Bureau of Labor Law Compliance
Mandate/Authority:
Prevailing Wage Act, Act of August 15, 1961, P.L. 987, No. 442, P.S. 165.1 et seq.
Mission:
Provides advice regarding the determination of prevailing wages to the Secretary.
L&I Support Organization:
Bureau of Labor Law Compliance
Mandate/Authority:
Prevailing Wage Act, Act of August 15, 1961. P.L. 987, No. 442, 43 P.S. 165.1 et seq.
Mission:
Conducts hearings and determines any grievances or appeals arising out of the administration of the Prevailing Wage Act. Promulgates rules and regulations necessary to carry out duties.
The Prevailing Wage Appeals Board is a board created by the Prevailing Wage Act for the purpose of hearing and determining appeals or grievances arising out of administration of the Act. The seven-member board is comprised of mostly private citizens appointed by the governor. Currently, the board members are as follows:
Building Construction Contractor Representative - Jon O'Brien
Heavy and Highway Construction Contractor Representative - Richard J. Barcaskey
Building Construction Labor Representative - James T. Kunz III
Heavy and Highway Construction Labor Representative - Joanne Manganello
Political Subdivision Representative - Warren Faust
General Public Representative - Erin O’Brien-Hofmann
Labor & Industry Attorney Representative - Eric G. Preputnick, Esq., Chairman
The Prevailing Wage Appeals Board has regulations governing the filing of appeals or grievances, notices and hearings, and final determinations. These regulations are found at 34 Pa. Code §213.1-213.10.
Any questions or correspondence to the board may be sent to the following:
Attention: Gina S. Meckley
Administrative Assistant
PA Department of Labor & Industry
651 Boas Street, Room 820
Harrisburg, PA 17121
717-783-9276
gmeckley@pa.gov
L&I Support Organization:
Office of Vocational Rehabilitation
Mandate/Authority:
Vocational Rehabilitation Act, 43 P.S. 682.1 et.seq.
Mission:
Policy-approving body for OVR services to individuals with disabilities.
L&I Support Organization:
State Workers' Insurance Fund
Mandate/Authority:
Administrative Code of 1929, Sects 443, 2211 and Act 57 of 1996, P.L. 350.
Mission:
Oversees the State Workers' Insurance Fund (SWIF) which provides Workers' Compensation Insurance to employers who cannot obtain this coverage through private insurance carriers.
L&I Support Organization:
U.C. Board of Review
Mandate/Authority:
Administrative Code of 1929 Sections 207.1 and 442.1, Act of April 9, 1929, P.L. 177, as amended, 71 P.S. 67.1, 152.1 Unemployment Compensation Law, Act of December 5, 1936, Special Ex. Sess. P.L. (1937) 2897, as amended, 43 P.S. 751 et seq.; specifically Section 203 of the Law, 43 P.S. 763.
Mission:
Hears appeals and issues decisions and orders arising from claims for Unemployment Compensation, amends or rescinds rules of procedure.
L&I Support Organization:
Workers' Compensation Appeal Board
Mandate/Authority:
Administrative Code of 1929, Act of 1929, P.L. 177, No. 175, 207.1 and 441.
Mission:
Reviews decisions from Workers' Compensation Referees and hears petitions filed directly with the Board.
Pennsylvania's local workforce development boards, or LWDBs, are part of our public workforce system – a network of state and local providers and programs that support local and regional economic development, and the education and training of Pennsylvania's workforce.
Pennsylvania's LWDBs connect the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, or L&I, with PA CareerLink® services for job seekers, workers, training providers and employers. LWDBs develop strategic plans for their region and set funding priorities for their areas.
The LWDBs work closely with L&I's workforce development program, the PA Workforce Development Board and regional stakeholders to ensure Pennsylvania workforce and employer – locally, regionally and statewide – are met.
There are 22 LWDBs in Pennsylvania. To learn more about your region's board, you can view which board your county is in through the LWDB map, visit the website in the table below or contact your board directly. Please note the LWDB websites are not managed or operated by L&I and are not state government sites.
|LWDB
|Phone Number
|LWDB Website
|Berks
|610-988-1363 (Director)
|https://www.berkspa.gov/departments/workforce-development-board
|Bucks
|215-345-3484
|https://www.buckscounty.gov/544/Board-of-Directors
|Central
|570.568.6868
|www.advancecentralpa.org
|Chester
|610-344-6900
|www.chesco.org
|Delaware
|610-713-2200 (Director)
|www.delcoworks.org
|Lackawanna
|570-342-3649 (Director)
|www.lcwdb.org
|Lancaster
|717-735-0333
|www.lancastercountywib.com
|Lehigh Valley
|610-437-5627
|lvwib.org
|Luzerne-Schuylkill
|570-822-1101
|lswib.org
|Montgomery
|610-278-5950
|www.montcopa.org
|North Central
|814-245-1835
|workforcesolutionspa.com
|Northern Tier
|570-265-9103
|www.northerntier.org
|Northwest
|814-333-1286
|www.nwpajobconnect.org
|Philadelphia
|215-963-2100
|www.philaworks.org
|Poconos
|570-325-2462
|www.pcwia.org
|South Central
|800-932-0635
|scpaworks.org
|Southern Alleghenies
|814-949-6507 (Director)
|https://sapdc.org/workforce-development-board-2
|SW Corner
|724-229-5083 (Director)
|southwestcornerwdb.com
|Three Rivers
|412-552-7090
|www.partner4work.org
|Tri-County
|724-282-9341
|tricountywib.org
|West Central
|724-347-7855
|www.wcjp.org
|Westmoreland-Fayette
|724-755-2145
|www.westfaywib.org
Council & Committee Information
The Advisory Committee for the Blind of PA (ACBP) advises the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation’s executive director in all program areas, including, but not limited to: vocational rehabilitation; rehabilitation teaching; the Business Enterprise Program; and orientation and mobility, independent living and specialized services. Established by Section 2225 of Act 15 of 1999, signed into law by Governor Tom Ridge on June 22, 1999, the ACBP also makes informed recommendations concerning program and service development, expansion and enhancement.
Advisory Committee for the Blind of PA Members
William McCann, Chair
Lori Lesante, Vice Chair
Kim Lengel, Secretary
Dawn Sokol, Bureau of Blindness & Visual Services Director
Pennsylvania's Advisory Council for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing (ACDHH) was established as a result of Act 1997-37, which required the establishment of the Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and the Advisory Council. The Council is mandated to provide recommendations to public and private agencies, advocate for services and act as a bureau of information.