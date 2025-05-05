myPATH
myPATH, which stands for ‘my Pennsylvania Tax Hub’, provides many self-service options such as registering a new tax account, accurately and securely filing returns, making payments, managing your accounts, and interacting with the department. Some advantages of using myPATH are:
- Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
- Compatible with any device and most browsers
- Error-reducing automatic calculators
- Verification that all required information is included on your return before it is submitted
- Instant confirmation
You can access many features directly from the myPATH homepage without needing to create a username or password. Additional options are offered exclusively to users who opt to create an account.