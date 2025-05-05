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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    myPATH

    Pennsylvania Tax Hub

    myPATH is the new online portal that has replaced many of the Department of Revenue’s online services.

    Continue to myPATH

    myPATH

    myPATH - Pennsylvania Tax Hub

    myPATH, which stands for ‘my Pennsylvania Tax Hub’, provides many self-service options such as registering a new tax account, accurately and securely filing returns, making payments, managing your accounts, and interacting with the department. Some advantages of using myPATH are:

    • Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
    • Compatible with any device and most browsers
    • Error-reducing automatic calculators
    • Verification that all required information is included on your return before it is submitted
    • Instant confirmation

    You can access many features directly from the myPATH homepage without needing to create a username or password. Additional options are offered exclusively to users who opt to create an account.