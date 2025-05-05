Filing a PA-1000 Property Tax / Rent Rebate Application
This video guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to file an application for a rebate of Pennsylvania property tax or rent paid. For more information to help you prepare to file, visit revenue.pa.gov/ptrr. To apply and file your rebate application online, visit mypath.pa.gov.
How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule A
Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule A forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.
How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule B
How to Complete a PA-1000, Schedule B
How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule D
Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule D forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.
How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule E
Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule E forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.
How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule F
Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule F forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.
How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule G
Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule G forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.
How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule RC
Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule RC forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.