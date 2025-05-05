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Property Tax/Rent Rebate Legislative Guide [PDF]
This document provides support to legislative staff to provide constituents with better service, information, and step-by-step instructions on how to apply for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program.
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PTRR Quick Tips [PDF]
his document was developed to give legislative staffers a single document that provides eligibility criteria, summary of the various forms used when filling, how to file the application, how to check rebate status and what to do if information is requested by the department.
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Property Tax/Rent Rebate Training Presentation [PDF]
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VIDEO: Filing a PA-1000 Property Tax/Rent Rebate Application
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VIDEO: Where's My Rebate?
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VIDEO: Responding to a Letter
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VIDEO: Property Tax/Rent Rebate Training Session for Legislative Offices
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VIDEO: How to File a Petition with the Board of Appeals for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Using the Online Petition Center
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Proof Document Checklist [PDF]
This is a three-page document designed to help legislative staffer and constituents with gathering the information need when applying.
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Lista de Verificación de Documentos para el PTRR [PDF]
Este documento de tres páginas está diseñado para ayudar al personal legislativo y a los constituyentes a recopilar la información necesaria al presentar una solicitud.