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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Office of Legislative Affairs

    ​Property Tax/Rent Rebate Resources

    The Department of Revenue recognizes the key role that legislative offices play in helping their constituents apply for the Property Tax Rent Rebate.  To help assist you in this task, the department has put together this page to provide key materials and resources. 

    Electronic Filing

    Overview

    Eligibility and Proof Docs

    Paper Filing