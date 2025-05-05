Ensuring Accessibility for Pennsylvania Taxpayers

You can also request a reasonable accommodation in advance or during your visit to a Department of Revenue district office. You can tell a DOR employee that you need a change or modification to a policy, practice, procedure or service because of a disability. You don't need to use the phrase "reasonable accommodation" to request an accommodation. You also don't need to request an accommodation in writing, but having it in writing can be helpful for review purposes.

If you request an accommodation which fundamentally alters the nature of the program or results in an undue burden, we will still work with you to identify an alternative, yet effective, accommodation.