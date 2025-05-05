Ensuring Accessibility for Pennsylvania Taxpayers

How to request a reasonable accommodation
You can request a reasonable accommodation through our Office of Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate (OTRA). You can reach OTRA by mail, phone, email, or fax.
Mailing address:
Pennsylvania Department of Revenue
Office of Taxpayers' Rights Advocate
Lobby, Strawberry Square
Harrisburg, PA 17128-0101
Assistance at Department of Revenue Offices
You can also request a reasonable accommodation in advance or during your visit to a Department of Revenue district office. You can tell a DOR employee that you need a change or modification to a policy, practice, procedure or service because of a disability. You don't need to use the phrase "reasonable accommodation" to request an accommodation. You also don't need to request an accommodation in writing, but having it in writing can be helpful for review purposes.
If you request an accommodation which fundamentally alters the nature of the program or results in an undue burden, we will still work with you to identify an alternative, yet effective, accommodation.
How to request notices or content in Braille, large print, audio or electronic formats
You can request notices in alternative formats (Braille, large print, audio, or electronic) by submitting a request to the Office of Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate via mail, phone, email, or fax as noted above.