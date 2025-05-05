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    Ensuring Accessibility for Pennsylvania Taxpayers

    The Department of Revenue (DOR) is committed to serving all taxpayers, including people with disabilities. By providing reasonable accommodations, we ensure that all taxpayers with disabilities have equal access to the agency's services and programs.

    There are many possible reasonable accommodations, including things like:

    • Building accessibility provisions
    • Language access services 
    • Braille/large print documents

    How to request a reasonable accommodation

    You can request a reasonable accommodation through our Office of Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate (OTRA). You can reach OTRA by mail, phone, email, or fax.

    Mailing address:

    Pennsylvania Department of Revenue
    Office of Taxpayers' Rights Advocate
    Lobby, Strawberry Square
    Harrisburg, PA 17128-0101

    Call us

    Call us at

    (717) 772-9347

    Email us

    You can email us at

    pataxadvocate@pa.gov

    Fax us

    You can send us a fax at

    (717) 787-8264

    Assistance at Department of Revenue Offices

    You can also request a reasonable accommodation in advance or during your visit to a Department of Revenue district office. You can tell a DOR employee that you need a change or modification to a policy, practice, procedure or service because of a disability. You don't need to use the phrase "reasonable accommodation" to request an accommodation. You also don't need to request an accommodation in writing, but having it in writing can be helpful for review purposes.

    If you request an accommodation which fundamentally alters the nature of the program or results in an undue burden, we will still work with you to identify an alternative, yet effective, accommodation.

    How to request notices or content in Braille, large print, audio or electronic formats

    You can request notices in alternative formats (Braille, large print, audio, or electronic) by submitting a request to the Office of Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate via mail, phone, email, or fax as noted above.