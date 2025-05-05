Make a Realty Transfer Tax Payment

How to Make a Payment
Payment Options
Payments can be remitted online at myPATH.pa.gov via ACH withdrawal using your routing number and account number. myPATH allows you to make payments for Realty Transfer Tax directly from the homepage without the need to create an account.
If you do not have access to the internet but would like to pay via ACH withdrawal using your routing number and account number, please contact us at 717-425-2495 Ext PAYPA (72972).
If you prefer to mail in a check or money order, we recommend you use the payment coupon attached to your notice.
Payment Plans
If you are unable to pay in full, there are payment options available for your outstanding tax liability. Please contact the department using one of the options below:
Step 1: Send an email to RA-RV-CEC-DPP@pa.gov / 717-783-4294.
Include the following information:
- Your full name / decedents full name
- SSN or CC file number
- Your mailing address
- Phone number
- Number of months you are requesting
Step 2: Wait for a response.
If you don’t hear back within 48 hours, please check your spam and/or junk folder.
Step 1: Have your checking account number and bank routing number available.
Step 2: Call 717-425-2495, Ext: PAYPA (72972).