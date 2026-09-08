ICYMI: New Op-Ed Highlights How Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit is Helping PA Families Pay for Rent and Groceries

Harrisburg, PA — In a recent op-ed on PennLive, Heidi Neuhaus, Director of the Volunteer Center at United Way Capital Region, highlighted how the Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit (WPTC) is putting money back into the pockets of hardworking families in southcentral Pennsylvania and other communities across the Commonwealth. Neuhaus, who organizes a free tax-filing assistance program at United Way Capital Region, shared the stories of how the WPTC is helping Pennsylvanians pay for groceries, rent, and utilities at a time when rising costs are a major concern for many people.

Governor Josh Shapiro fought to create the WPTC as part of the 2025-26 budget. The WPTC is a state-level tax credit modeled after the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). The WPTC equals 10 percent of the federal credit, meaning it put as much as $805 back into the pockets of eligible Pennsylvanians during its first year.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has been committed to making life more affordable for Pennsylvanians by cutting taxes and putting money back into people’s pockets. In total, the Governor has cut taxes 10 times across seven different programs for families, seniors, and small businesses and delivered billions of dollars in savings to Pennsylvanians.

Pennsylvanians can learn more about the WPTC by visiting pa.gov/wptc. That’s where an online calculator can help people determine their eligibility and how much they may be entitled to when they file their state tax return.

Read the new Op-Ed on PennLive here and below:

PennLive: The Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit is helping many families pay for rent and groceries

By Heidi Neuhaus, September 4, 2026

Every year during tax season, United Way Capital Region organizes volunteers to help low- and moderate-income working people in our local communities file their taxes. Through our Money in Your Pocket Tax Preparation Program, our volunteers help our clients access federal and state tax benefits that can make a real difference in their lives.

The truth is that far too many people we provide filing assistance to are working multiple jobs, juggling mounting bills, and unable to access public assistance programs because their incomes are just above the poverty line.

Fortunately, this year our group of nearly 300 volunteers had a new tool in our tool belts to help put money back into our hard-working clients’ pockets.

Thanks to the advocacy of Gov. Josh Shapiro, members of the General Assembly, and other stakeholders, the newly established Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit (WPTC) was available this year for the first time.

Modeled after the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), the WPTC provides eligible Pennsylvanians with the opportunity to claim a credit on their state taxes up to $805.

I’m proud to report our volunteers helped approximately 700 of our clients receive a total of nearly $130,000 in tax relief through the WPTC. Similar stories played out in communities across Pennsylvania.

All told, the WPTC is expected to deliver roughly $220 million to as many as 940,000 working Pennsylvanians after all tax returns and refunds are issued this year.

These funds help people pay for groceries, rent and utilities, and help them keep pace with the rising cost of living. Even though the WPTC is less than a year old, we’re already seeing its profound impact. For me, it’s important that we stop for a moment and share some of those stories.

In one case, our volunteers completed tax returns for a 29-year-old taxpayer who recently opened his own business. Due to unexpected health challenges, he missed more work in 2025 than he would have liked. As a result, his income allowed him to benefit from the WPTC, as well as the federal EITC. He used the funds from the tax credits to keep his business going and get back on his feet during a difficult time.

In another case, we heard from a client who received an unexpected tax refund from the state’s Department of Revenue. The client worried it was a mistake and would have to send the money back, but our volunteers explained the money was the result of the new WPTC working in her favor. The unexpected money from the WPTC arrived at just the right time, as the client had some unforeseen expenses and the funds allowed her to catch up.

We are thrilled to see the impact of the WPTC through our volunteer work. As longtime advocates of additional tax relief for working families, we know the impact of programs like the WPTC is felt on multiple fronts. Not only are working Pennsylvanians who benefit from the WPTC in a better position to support themselves and their families, but they are also on more solid financial ground, which helps lift Pennsylvania’s economy.

While we have several months before the start of tax season, we encourage people to learn more about the WPTC and how they might benefit. You can visit pa.gov/wptc and use an online calculator to estimate how much the WPTC could put in your pocket.

If you live in Dauphin, Cumberland, or Perry counties, you can also come see us for help with your taxes after the personal income tax filing season opens next year. We’re ready to continue doing our part to ensure the WPTC benefits as many local families as possible.

Heidi Neuhaus is the Director of the Volunteer Center at United Way Capital Region.