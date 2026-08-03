Revenue Department Releases July 2026 Collections

Harrisburg, PA — Pennsylvania collected $3.4 billion in General Fund revenue in July, the first month of the 2026-27 fiscal year, Revenue Secretary Pat Browne reported today.

Sales tax receipts totaled $1.5 billion for July.

Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in July was $1.3 billion.

Corporation tax revenue was $204.9 million for July.

General Fund revenue figures for July included $221.6 million in inheritance tax and -$11.9 million in realty transfer tax, after accounting for transfers.

Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor, and gaming taxes, totaled $79.7 million for the month.

Non-tax revenue totaled $40.2 million for the month.

In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $289.4 million for the month, which includes the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine, and fee revenues.

July collection data does not include a comparison against anticipated amounts because revenue estimates for each month are not yet finalized. The Department of Revenue will issue monthly distributions in its July Monthly Revenue Report. The next press release on August revenue collections will include a comparison against anticipated amounts.