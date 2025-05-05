If you wish to request a refund or appeal an assessment or determination, a petition must be filed with the Board of Appeals. You can file a petition electronically at the Online Petition Center. When an online appeal is submitted, the petitioner will be provided with a confirmation number that the appeal has been received. The petitioner should keep a record of that confirmation number.

The Board of Appeals will use the following to determine the filing date of a submission to the Board:

United States Postmark or the date by which the United States Postal Service takes control of the package; or Date of the timestamp on a petition filed electronically or Date received by the Board.

Note: Please be aware that the Board of Appeals does not accept petitions by email or fax.

Petitions may be mailed to the Board at the following addresses.

PA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

BOARD OF APPEALS

PO BOX 281021

HARRISBURG PA 17128-1021

For Express Mail:

PA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

BOARD OF APPEALS

4TH AND WALNUT STS

STRAWBERRY SQ 10th FL

HARRISBURG PA 17120

The Board of Appeals can be reached by calling 717-783-3664. Forms can be downloaded from the Board’s Online Petition Center or obtained by calling 1-888-PATAXES (728-2937). If there are technical issues with the filing of an online petition, an email can be sent to ra-rapswebtechnicalcontact@pa.gov.