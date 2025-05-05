Make an Inheritance Tax Payment

Inheritance Tax payments need to be directed to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. These payments are due upon the date of death and become delinquent after nine months. If inheritance tax is paid within three months of the decedent's death, a 5 percent discount is allowed.

Non-Resident returns and payments must be submitted to:

PA Department of Revenue

Bureau of Individual Taxes

Inheritance & Realty Transfer Tax Division

PO BOX 280601

Harrisburg, PA 17128-0601

Get smarter responses, upload files and images,