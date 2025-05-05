Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Revenue

    Make an Inheritance Tax Payment

    PA Resident

    Inheritance Tax payments need to be directed to the Register of Wills for the county in which the decedent resided.  These payments are due upon the date of death and become delinquent after nine months. If inheritance tax is paid within three months of the decedent's death, a 5 percent discount is allowed.

    Non-Resident

    Inheritance Tax payments need to be directed to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. These payments are due upon the date of death and become delinquent after nine months. If inheritance tax is paid within three months of the decedent's death, a 5 percent discount is allowed.

    Non-Resident returns and payments must be submitted to:

    PA Department of Revenue
    Bureau of Individual Taxes
    Inheritance & Realty Transfer Tax Division
    PO BOX 280601
    Harrisburg, PA 17128-0601

    Get smarter responses, upload files and images,

    Payment Plans

    If you are unable to pay in full, there are payment options available for your outstanding tax liability. Please contact the department using one of the options below:

    Step 1: Send an email to RA-RV-CEC-DPP@pa.gov / 717-783-4294.
    Include the following information:

    • Your full name / decedents full name
    • SSN or CC file number
    • Your mailing address
    • Phone number
    • Number of months you are requesting

    Step 2: Wait for a response.
    If you don’t hear back within 48 hours, please check your spam and/or junk folder.

    Step 1: Have your checking account number and bank routing number available.

    Step 2: Call 717-425-2495, Ext: PAYPA (72972).

    Contact us

    Call us

    You can call us at

    (717) 425-2495, Ext. PAYPA (72972)