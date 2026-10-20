Shapiro Administration Provides Free Legal Support on Tax Issues to Pennsylvanians through Low Income Taxpayer Clinics

Harrisburg, PA — The Shapiro Administration is encouraging qualifying Pennsylvanians to take advantage of the free tax assistance that is available at Low Income Taxpayer Clinics (LITCs). The LITCs are where many PA residents can find legal support on a range of tax issues and connect with a trained tax expert who can advocate on their behalf.

Under the leadership of Governor Josh Shapiro and Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue (DOR) launched an initiative to support the LITCs. The Department of Revenue in recent years has already distributed $950,000 to the LITCs. Another $400,000 will be disbursed to them prior to June 2027, taking the total support to more than $1.3 million.

This funding has helped the clinics expand their operations to offer legal support on state tax issues, in addition to the assistance on federal tax matters that the LITCs offer. This initiative is part of the Shapiro Administration’s broader efforts to support Pennsylvanians by cutting costs and offering resources that can make a real difference in their lives.

“We often see cases where a taxpayer can benefit from having someone in their corner who has the knowledge and expertise to navigate the tax system. That’s where the LITCs come in — they provide free legal assistance to Pennsylvanians who may not have the resources to hire an attorney or a tax professional,” Secretary Browne said. “We’re very proud to partner with the LITCs because of the critical support that they provide to people in their communities. We are following the Governor’s lead and doing our part to cut costs and serve Pennsylvanians in need of legal assistance.”

As a reminder, the LITCs do not prepare tax returns. Rather, they are designed to help Pennsylvanians address tax matters such as:

Audits

Appeals

Collections

Liens

Litigation

Denied and Delayed Refunds

ID Theft & Preparer Fraud

Innocent Spouse & Injured Spouse

Worker Misclassification

Many LITCs offer support to Pennsylvanians who use English as their second language or are non-English speaking.

Pennsylvania LITC Impact

LITCs serve taxpayers facing a broad range of tax issues. For example, they have provided support to survivors of domestic violence. The LITCs have helped these clients rectify years of financial abuse by advocating for the correction of fraudulent tax filings, clearing tax debts that resulted from prior tax returns filed jointly with a former partner, and ensuring their stories are heard with compassion and care.

Another example of the support the LITCs provide comes from Villanova University’s Low Income Taxpayer Clinic. Having moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania, Heriberto Rodriguez Jr. sought assistance at the Villanova LITC to appeal tax penalties that resulted because of a withholding issue and the fact that delinquency notices were being mailed to a prior address.

Rodriguez Jr. worked closely with clinic representatives, including students, attorneys, and volunteers, to reconstruct his filing history. Together, they gathered essential documentation, including W-2s, 1099s, and his New Jersey state return, to submit his case to the Department of Revenue’s Office of Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate (OTRA) for review. That led to his account returning to good standing.

“The representatives at the clinic truly listened to me,” said Rodriguez Jr. “They were mindful of what I was struggling with and went above and beyond to help me resolve the matter.”

About PA’s Low Income Taxpayer Clinics

The LITCs are staffed by attorneys, accountants, tax professionals and tax law students. They work with the Pennsylvania Office of Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate (OTRA) on state tax issues by:



Providing pro bono representation in tax disputes

Educating taxpayers about their rights and responsibilities

Identifying and advocating for issues impacting these taxpayers

Contact one of the LITCs listed on the Department of Revenue website to discuss your tax issue and determine whether you’re eligible for their services. Translator services are available through interpreters.