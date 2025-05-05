The Pennsylvania sales tax rate is 6 percent. By law, a 1 percent local tax is added to purchases made in Allegheny County, and 2 percent local tax is added to purchases made in Philadelphia.

See the Retailer's Information Guide (REV-717) [PDF] or the more detailed Taxability Lists for a taxable items to review subjectivity to sales tax of goods and services.

A use tax, at the same rate as sales tax, is due on taxable purchases of tangible personal property or specified services used or consumed in Pennsylvania where no sales tax is paid to a vendor. For example, the purchase may have been made out-of-state.

The hotel occupancy tax, imposed at the same rate as sales tax, applies to room rental charges for periods of less than 30 days by the same person. In addition to hotels, the tax applies to rentals of rooms, apartments and houses arranged through online or third-party brokers.

For detailed and historic sales, use and hotel occupancy tax information, please review the Tax Compendium.