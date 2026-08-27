Under Governor Shapiro’s Leadership, Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Delivers More Than $1.1 Billion in Rebates for Eligible Older Pennsylvanians, People with Disabilities

Harrisburg, PA — Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that his Administration has delivered more than $1.1 billion in property tax and rent relief to Pennsylvania seniors and people with disabilities since taking office. This progress builds on the Governor’s expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program — the largest targeted tax cut for seniors in nearly two decades.

As one of the Governor’s first tax cuts, the PTRR expansion is helping more Pennsylvanians stay in their homes, pay their bills, and make ends meet.

“Since I was sworn in as Governor, my Administration has cut taxes ten times, helping Pennsylvania’s seniors, families, and businesses make ends meet. I’m proud to say that expanding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program was one of the very first tax cuts we pushed across the finish line — and over the last three years, this initiative has become the largest targeted tax cut for seniors in nearly two decades and has put more money back into the pockets of Pennsylvanians,” said Governor Shapiro. “Because we came together across party lines to expand and strengthen this program, more seniors and people with disabilities are getting the relief they deserve — including tens of thousands of first-time filers. The PTRR program is a lifeline for our older friends and neighbors.”

“Our team at the Department of Revenue has been very proud to play a leading role in several of the Governor’s major initiatives to put more money back into the pockets of Pennsylvanians. The expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program has been a gamechanger for the seniors, widows and widowers, and people with disabilities who benefit from the program,” said Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne. “With the maximum standard rebate now up to $1,000, that’s real money that can help someone put food on the table, stay in their homes, and keep up with their bills. This is especially important for the hundreds of thousands of seniors who benefit every year from the PTRR program.”

Putting Money Back in Pennsylvanians’ Pockets Through the PTRR Expansion

The PTRR program has delivered more than $1.1 billion through 1.9 million rebates and is one of 10 total tax cuts across seven different programs or taxes that the Governor has fought to secure, helping Pennsylvanians keep up with rising costs at the gas pump and grocery store since taking office.

So far in 2026, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue (DOR) has already processed nearly 455,500 rebates totaling $276.6 million on property taxes or rent paid in 2025. That number is expected to increase further as processing continues and additional applications are received prior to the December 31 filing deadline.

Last year, 513,534 rebates were processed, totaling $315 million put back into the pockets of Pennsylvanians for the 2024 claim year. This total represents an increase of more than 64 percent over claim year 2022, the last year before Governor Shapiro fought to expand the PTRR program.

In 2024, 522,434 rebates totaled $319.2 million on property taxes or rent paid in 2023.

In 2023, 405,493 rebates totaled $192 million on property taxes or rent paid in 2022.

In his first year in office, Governor Shapiro signed a historic expansion of the PTRR program into law — the first time in nearly 20 years the program was expanded. The expansion:

Raised the maximum standard rebate to $1,000 (up from the prior $650 max).

Increased income eligibility limits for homeowners and renters.

Tied the income limits to cost-of-living adjustments.

These critical updates have delivered real results, including:

This year’s income limit for rebate applicants is now $48,110 — up nearly $1,600 from last year — thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment.

— up from last year — thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment. In the prior year, nearly 27,000 applicants either received a larger rebate or qualified for a rebate due to the cost-of-living adjustment, resulting in $6.7 million in additional rebates. That number is expected to increase over time.

applicants either received a larger rebate or qualified for a rebate due to the cost-of-living adjustment, resulting in in additional rebates. That number is expected to increase over time. There have been nearly 167,000 first-time filers who have received a rebate through the PTRR program since it was expanded — meaning 167,000 more Pennsylvania households have received a tax cut as a result of the expansion.

first-time filers who have received a rebate through the PTRR program since it was expanded — meaning Pennsylvania households have received a tax cut as a result of the expansion. The total dollars distributed last year represented a 64% increase from the year before the expansion of the program took effect.

How to Apply Before Deadline

There is still time this year for eligible Pennsylvanians to benefit from the PTRR program. The deadline to apply for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2025 has been extended to December 31.

The PTRR program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. Eligible applicants must reapply for a rebate every year because eligibility is based on yearly income and the amount paid in property taxes or rent during the prior year.

The table below shows how much homeowners and renters who fit this criteria are eligible for, depending on their income in 2025:

INCOME MAX STANDARD REBATE $0 - $8,550 $1,000 $8,551 - $16,040 $770 $16,041 - $19,240 $460 $19,241 - $4​​​​8,110 $380​

Applying online through myPATH is free, fast, and available in English and Spanish, with no account required. Assistance is also available at hundreds of locations across the state: Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, and state legislators' offices.

The easiest way to check the status of your rebate is to use the Where's My Rebate? tool on myPATH. To check on the status of your claim, you will need your Social Security number, claim year, and date of birth.

Since its inception in 1971, the PTRR program has delivered more than $9.2 billion in property tax and rent relief to some of Pennsylvania's most vulnerable residents. The PTRR program receives funding from gaming.

Making Life More Affordable for Pennsylvanians

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has been committed to making life more affordable for Pennsylvanians by cutting taxes and putting money back into people’s pockets. In total, the Governor has cut taxes 10 times across seven different programs for families, seniors, and small businesses and delivered billions of dollars in savings to Pennsylvanians.

The 2026-27 budget continues those tax cuts, including:

Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit: Provides $216.7 million in tax relief to more than 876,000 working Pennsylvanians during this year’s personal income tax filing season.

Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program: Delivers more than $1 billion through 1.84 million rebates over four years.

Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit: Provides more than $444.5 million through nearly 858,500 tax credits over four years.

Corporate Net Income Tax: Saves Pennsylvania businesses more than $2.9 billion and strengthens the Commonwealth’s economy by maintaining the scheduled phase-down, which drops to 6.99 percent.

As Pennsylvanians have navigated increased prices and a consistent rise in the cost of living, Governor Shapiro also secured the first cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for pre-Act 9 retirees — public servants like teachers, local law enforcement, and firefighters who retired before 2001 — who have not received COLAs to their pensions since 2002.

Read more about the 2026-27 budget, view the Governor’s remarks as prepared here, or watch the Governor’s delivered remarks here.