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    All Videos

    Creating a Primary User Profile

    Creating a Primary User Profile

    How to Create a 3rd Party Profile

    Creating a Third Party User Profile

    Signing Up for myPATH from your Smart Device

    Signing Up for myPATH from your Smart Device

    Using a Smart Device to access myPATH

    Using a Smart Device to access myPATH

    Updating Your Address with myPATH

    Updating Your Address

    Sending a Message Primary

    Sending a Message - Primary Profile

    Send a Message 3rd Party

    Send a Message 3rd Party

    Responding to a Letter

    Responding to a Letter

    Viewing and Printing Letters

    Viewing and Printing Letters - Primary Profile

    View and Print Letters 3rd Party

    View and Print Letters 3rd Party

    Accessing Accounts with Federal Tax Information

    The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue advises taxpayers on how to access accounts with Federal Tax Information.

    Detailed Statement of Account Primary Users

    Requesting a Statement of Account - Primary Users

    Detailed Statement of Account 3rd Party

    Requesting a Statement of Account - Third Party

    Requesting Account Access

    Requesting Account Access

    Filing a PA-40 Personal Income Tax Return

    Learn how to file a PA Personal Income Tax Return for free using the new myPATH portal.

    When to Submit Forms W-2 & 1099

    This video advises taxpayers on when forms W-2 & 1099 needed to be submitted.

    How to Pay Off a Lien

    How to pay off a lien using myPATH..

    Requesting a Payment Plan - Primary Profile

    Requesting a Payment Plan - Primary Profile

    Requesting a Payment Plan 3rd Party

    Requesting a Payment Plan - Third Party

    Where's My Refund?

    View Personal Income Tax Refund Status

    Completing the REV-1882

    Completing the REV-1882

    Filing a REV 1667

    Filing a REV-1667

    Making Estimated Payments 3.0

    Making Estimated Payments

    Making an Extension Payment 6.0

    Making Extension Payments

    Making a Return Payment

    Making a Return Payment

    Paying a Bill

    Paying a Bill

    Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit

    How to claim the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit.

    Tracking Personal Income Tax Payments and Credits

    Tracking Personal Income Tax Payments and Credits

    How to File for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

    How to file an application for a rebate of Pennsylvania property tax or rent paid.

    Where's My Rebate?

    View Property Tax/Rent Rebate Claim Status

    How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule A

    Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule A forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.

    How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule B

    Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule B forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.

    How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule D

    Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule D forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.

    How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule E

    Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule E forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.

    How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule F

    Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule F forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.

    How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule G

    Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule G forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.

    How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule RC

    Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule RC forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.

    Adding a DBA Name to Your Business

    Adding a DBA Name to Your Business

    Creating a myPATH Profile for PURTA

    Creating a myPATH Profile for PURTA

    Filing a Malt Beverage Tax Report

    Filing a Malt Beverage Tax Report

    Filing a Parcel and Millage Report

    Filing a Parcel and Millage Report

    Filing a Quarterly W-3

    Filing a Quarterly W-3

    Making Deposit Period Payments 501 Coupon

    Making Period Deposit Payments

    Renewing a Cigarette and Tobacco License

    Renewing a Cigarette and Tobacco License

    Requesting a Corporate Lien Certificate

    Requesting a Corporate Lien Certificate

    Setting Up Due Date Reminders

    Setting Up Due Date Reminders

    Submitting a Frequency Change

    Submitting a Frequency Change

    Tracking Corporation Tax Payments and Credits

    Tracking Corporation Tax Payments and Credits

    Updating the Legal Name of Your Business

    Updating the Legal Name of Your Business

    Filing Sales Tax Returns

    Filing Sales Tax Returns

    How to File your Sales Tax Return from your Smart Device

    How to File your Sales Tax Return from your Smart Device.

    Sales Tax Bulk File Uploads for Third Party Vendors

    Sales Tax Bulk File Uploads for Third Party Vendors

    Manually Entering 1099s or W 2s

    Manually Entering 1099s or W-2s

    How to Bulk Upload 1099s (Primary User)

    Learn how to upload your income statements, including 1099s, through your myPATH Primary User Profile.

    How to Bulk Upload 1099s (Third-Party)

    Learn how to upload your client's income statements, including 1099s, through your Third-Party User Profile in the myPATH portal.

    How to Complete the REV-545A Prior Year Expenditure Form

    This video explains how to complete a REV-545A Prior Year Expenditure Form.

    How to Submit a Research and Development Tax Credit Application File

    How to submit a Research and Development Tax Credit Application File.

    How to Review and Update Act 80 Records

    Learn how to review and update Act 80 records with the Pa. Department of Revenue.

    Download Act 80 Files

    Learn how to download Act 80 files with the Pa. Department of Revenue.

    Bulk Updating Act 80 Records

    Learn how to bulk update Act 80 records with the Pa. Department of Revenue.

    Board of Appeals Overview

    An Overview of the PA Board of Appeals

    How to File a Petition with the Board of Appeals Using the Online Petition Center

    This video will help guide you through filing an online petition for the Board of Appeals using the Online Petition Center.

    Registering for Keystone Login

    Learn how to register for a Keystone Login account with the Pa. Department of Revenue.

    Requesting a Compromise with the Board of Appeals

    Learn how to request a compromise with the Pennsylvania Board of Appeals.

    How to Check the Status of a Board of Appeals e-Petition

    This video will help guide you through checking the status of a Board of Appeals e-Petition using the Online Petition Center.

    Board of Appeals Overview- ASL

    This video provides an overview of the Pennsylvania Board of Appeals process with an ASL interpreter included in ASL.

    Requesting a Compromise with the Board of Appeals- ASL

    This video describes the compromise process at the Pennsylvania Board of Appeals in ASL.

    Como Llenar la Solicitud PA-1000

    Este video muestra cómo presentar una solicitud para un reembolso del impuesto a la propiedad de Pensilvania o del alquiler pagado.

    Declaración de Impuestos Sobre los Ingresos Personales 3.0

    Aprenda cómo presentar una declaración de impuestos sobre la renta personal de PA de forma gratuita utilizando el nuevo portal myPATH.