All Videos
Creating a Primary User Profile
Creating a Primary User Profile
How to Create a 3rd Party Profile
Creating a Third Party User Profile
Signing Up for myPATH from your Smart Device
Signing Up for myPATH from your Smart Device
Using a Smart Device to access myPATH
Using a Smart Device to access myPATH
Updating Your Address with myPATH
Updating Your Address
Sending a Message Primary
Sending a Message - Primary Profile
Send a Message 3rd Party
Send a Message 3rd Party
Responding to a Letter
Responding to a Letter
Viewing and Printing Letters
Viewing and Printing Letters - Primary Profile
View and Print Letters 3rd Party
View and Print Letters 3rd Party
Accessing Accounts with Federal Tax Information
The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue advises taxpayers on how to access accounts with Federal Tax Information.
Detailed Statement of Account Primary Users
Requesting a Statement of Account - Primary Users
Detailed Statement of Account 3rd Party
Requesting a Statement of Account - Third Party
Requesting Account Access
Requesting Account Access
Filing a PA-40 Personal Income Tax Return
Learn how to file a PA Personal Income Tax Return for free using the new myPATH portal.
When to Submit Forms W-2 & 1099
This video advises taxpayers on when forms W-2 & 1099 needed to be submitted.
How to Pay Off a Lien
How to pay off a lien using myPATH..
Requesting a Payment Plan - Primary Profile
Requesting a Payment Plan - Primary Profile
Requesting a Payment Plan 3rd Party
Requesting a Payment Plan - Third Party
Where's My Refund?
View Personal Income Tax Refund Status
Completing the REV-1882
Completing the REV-1882
Filing a REV 1667
Filing a REV-1667
Making Estimated Payments 3.0
Making Estimated Payments
Making an Extension Payment 6.0
Making Extension Payments
Making a Return Payment
Making a Return Payment
Paying a Bill
Paying a Bill
Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit
How to claim the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit.
Tracking Personal Income Tax Payments and Credits
Tracking Personal Income Tax Payments and Credits
How to File for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program
How to file an application for a rebate of Pennsylvania property tax or rent paid.
Where's My Rebate?
View Property Tax/Rent Rebate Claim Status
How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule A
Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule A forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.
How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule B
Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule B forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.
How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule D
Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule D forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.
How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule E
Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule E forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.
How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule F
Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule F forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.
How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule G
Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule G forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.
How to Complete a PA-1000 Schedule RC
Watch to learn how to complete PA-1000 schedule RC forms with the Pa. Department of Revenue.
Adding a DBA Name to Your Business
Adding a DBA Name to Your Business
Creating a myPATH Profile for PURTA
Creating a myPATH Profile for PURTA
Filing a Malt Beverage Tax Report
Filing a Malt Beverage Tax Report
Filing a Parcel and Millage Report
Filing a Parcel and Millage Report
Filing a Quarterly W-3
Filing a Quarterly W-3
Making Deposit Period Payments 501 Coupon
Making Period Deposit Payments
Renewing a Cigarette and Tobacco License
Renewing a Cigarette and Tobacco License
Requesting a Corporate Lien Certificate
Requesting a Corporate Lien Certificate
Setting Up Due Date Reminders
Setting Up Due Date Reminders
Submitting a Frequency Change
Submitting a Frequency Change
Tracking Corporation Tax Payments and Credits
Tracking Corporation Tax Payments and Credits
Updating the Legal Name of Your Business
Updating the Legal Name of Your Business
Filing Sales Tax Returns
Filing Sales Tax Returns
How to File your Sales Tax Return from your Smart Device
How to File your Sales Tax Return from your Smart Device.
Sales Tax Bulk File Uploads for Third Party Vendors
Sales Tax Bulk File Uploads for Third Party Vendors
Manually Entering 1099s or W 2s
Manually Entering 1099s or W-2s
How to Bulk Upload 1099s (Primary User)
Learn how to upload your income statements, including 1099s, through your myPATH Primary User Profile.
How to Bulk Upload 1099s (Third-Party)
Learn how to upload your client's income statements, including 1099s, through your Third-Party User Profile in the myPATH portal.
How to Complete the REV-545A Prior Year Expenditure Form
This video explains how to complete a REV-545A Prior Year Expenditure Form.
How to Submit a Research and Development Tax Credit Application File
How to submit a Research and Development Tax Credit Application File.
How to Review and Update Act 80 Records
Learn how to review and update Act 80 records with the Pa. Department of Revenue.
Download Act 80 Files
Learn how to download Act 80 files with the Pa. Department of Revenue.
Bulk Updating Act 80 Records
Learn how to bulk update Act 80 records with the Pa. Department of Revenue.
Board of Appeals Overview
An Overview of the PA Board of Appeals
How to File a Petition with the Board of Appeals Using the Online Petition Center
This video will help guide you through filing an online petition for the Board of Appeals using the Online Petition Center.
Registering for Keystone Login
Learn how to register for a Keystone Login account with the Pa. Department of Revenue.
Requesting a Compromise with the Board of Appeals
Learn how to request a compromise with the Pennsylvania Board of Appeals.
How to Check the Status of a Board of Appeals e-Petition
This video will help guide you through checking the status of a Board of Appeals e-Petition using the Online Petition Center.
Board of Appeals Overview- ASL
This video provides an overview of the Pennsylvania Board of Appeals process with an ASL interpreter included in ASL.
Requesting a Compromise with the Board of Appeals- ASL
This video describes the compromise process at the Pennsylvania Board of Appeals in ASL.
Como Llenar la Solicitud PA-1000
Este video muestra cómo presentar una solicitud para un reembolso del impuesto a la propiedad de Pensilvania o del alquiler pagado.
Declaración de Impuestos Sobre los Ingresos Personales 3.0
Aprenda cómo presentar una declaración de impuestos sobre la renta personal de PA de forma gratuita utilizando el nuevo portal myPATH.