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File My Taxes File a Business Tax Return
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Make a Tax Payment Make a Business Tax Payment
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Trip Permit Information
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Electronic Images Now Acceptable for IFTA/MCRT Licenses
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Class 3S Registered Distributor Classification Information
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Enforcement Update
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FuelCAP Expansion
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Forms and Publications
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Tax Bulletins
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Informational Notices
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Customer Service Center Commonly Asked Questions
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Contact Us/Visit a District Office
Contact us or schedule an appointment at a Motor and Alternative Fuel Tax IFTA/MCRT Decal and Licensing Office
Tax Types and Information
Motor and Alternative Fuel Taxes
Taxes on motor and alternative fuels used to propel vehicles on public highways are imposed to fund highway and bridge construction, maintenance and improvement and provide revenue for State Police highway patrol operations and Department of Transportation activities.