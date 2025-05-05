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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Tax Types and Information

    Motor and Alternative Fuel Taxes

    Taxes on motor and alternative fuels used to propel vehicles on public highways are imposed to fund highway and bridge construction, maintenance and improvement and provide revenue for State Police highway patrol operations and Department of Transportation activities.

    File a Business Tax Return
    Make a Business Tax Payment