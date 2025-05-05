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    Low Income Taxpayer Clinics

    Overview

    Low Income Taxpayer Clinics (LITCs) offer free legal aid on state tax matters at participating locations across the Commonwealth. Staffed by law students, other staff, and attorneys, these experts are here to help Pennsylvanians address various tax matters, including:

    • Audits 
    • Appeals 
    • Collections 
    • Liens   
    • Innocent Spouse & Injured Spouse 
    • Litigation  
    • ID Theft & Preparer Fraud 
    • Worker Misclassification
    • Denied and Delayed Refunds

    To ensure fairness and integrity in the tax system for low-income taxpayers, the LITCs aim to provide orderly, efficient, and effective representation of Pennsylvania taxpayer disputes. They work with the Pennsylvania Office of Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate (OTRA) on state tax issues by:

    • Providing pro bono representation in tax disputes
    • Educating taxpayers about their rights and responsibilities
    • Identifying and advocating for issues impacting these taxpayers

    The LITC program, administered on the federal level by the Office of the Taxpayer Advocate, operates independently of the IRS despite receiving partial funding from the IRS.

    Print version of this LITC Information [PDF].

    Allegheny County

    University of Pittsburgh School of Law LITC
    Address: 3900 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15260
    Phone: 412-648-1300
    Translator Services Available: All languages through interpreter services

    Delaware County

    Villanova Tax Clinic
    Address: 299 North Spring Mill Road, Villanova, PA 19085
    Phone: 610-519-4123
    Linea Espanola: 866-655-4419
    Email: Taxclinic@law.villanova.edu
    Translator Services Available: Spanish and other languages through interpreter services

    Luzerne County

    Misericordia University College of Business
    Address: 301 Lake Street, Dallas, PA 18612
    Phone: 570-674-1472
    Translator Services Available: In-person Spanish services and other languages through interpreter services

    Lycoming County

    Susquehanna Legal Aid for Adults and Youth
    Address: 218 Pine Street, Williamsport, PA 17701
    Phone: 570-392-3025
    Translator Services Available: Spanish and other languages through interpreter services

    Philadelphia County

    Philadelphia Legal Assistance Taxpayer Support Clinic
    Address: 718 Arch St Ste 300N, Philadelphia, PA 19106
    Phone: 215-981-3800
    Translator Services Available: Spanish and other languages through interpreter services

    Temple Law School LITC
    Address: 1719 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
    Phone: 215-204-8948
    Translator Services Available: In-person Spanish services and other languages through interpreter services 

    Washington County

    Summit Legal Aid LITC
    Address: 10 West Cherry Avenue, Washington, PA 15301
    Phone: 800-846-0871 | 724-225-6170
    Translator Services Available: All languages through interpreter services

    York County

    MidPenn Legal Services Low Income Taxpayer Clinic
    Address: 29 N. Queen Street, York, PA 17403
    Phone: 844-675-7829
    Translator Services Available: Spanish and other languages through interpreter services