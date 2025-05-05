Overview
Low Income Taxpayer Clinics (LITCs) offer free legal aid on state tax matters at participating locations across the Commonwealth. Staffed by law students, other staff, and attorneys, these experts are here to help Pennsylvanians address various tax matters, including:
- Audits
- Appeals
- Collections
- Liens
- Innocent Spouse & Injured Spouse
- Litigation
- ID Theft & Preparer Fraud
- Worker Misclassification
- Denied and Delayed Refunds
To ensure fairness and integrity in the tax system for low-income taxpayers, the LITCs aim to provide orderly, efficient, and effective representation of Pennsylvania taxpayer disputes. They work with the Pennsylvania Office of Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate (OTRA) on state tax issues by:
- Providing pro bono representation in tax disputes
- Educating taxpayers about their rights and responsibilities
- Identifying and advocating for issues impacting these taxpayers
The LITC program, administered on the federal level by the Office of the Taxpayer Advocate, operates independently of the IRS despite receiving partial funding from the IRS.
Allegheny County
University of Pittsburgh School of Law LITC
Address: 3900 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15260
Phone: 412-648-1300
Translator Services Available: All languages through interpreter services
Delaware County
Villanova Tax Clinic
Address: 299 North Spring Mill Road, Villanova, PA 19085
Phone: 610-519-4123
Linea Espanola: 866-655-4419
Email: Taxclinic@law.villanova.edu
Translator Services Available: Spanish and other languages through interpreter services
Luzerne County
Misericordia University College of Business
Address: 301 Lake Street, Dallas, PA 18612
Phone: 570-674-1472
Translator Services Available: In-person Spanish services and other languages through interpreter services
Lycoming County
Susquehanna Legal Aid for Adults and Youth
Address: 218 Pine Street, Williamsport, PA 17701
Phone: 570-392-3025
Translator Services Available: Spanish and other languages through interpreter services
Philadelphia County
Philadelphia Legal Assistance Taxpayer Support Clinic
Address: 718 Arch St Ste 300N, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Phone: 215-981-3800
Translator Services Available: Spanish and other languages through interpreter services
Temple Law School LITC
Address: 1719 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Phone: 215-204-8948
Translator Services Available: In-person Spanish services and other languages through interpreter services
Washington County
Summit Legal Aid LITC
Address: 10 West Cherry Avenue, Washington, PA 15301
Phone: 800-846-0871 | 724-225-6170
Translator Services Available: All languages through interpreter services
York County
MidPenn Legal Services Low Income Taxpayer Clinic
Address: 29 N. Queen Street, York, PA 17403
Phone: 844-675-7829
Translator Services Available: Spanish and other languages through interpreter services