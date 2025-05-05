Understanding Your Notice

Why am I Receiving a Notice?
- You owe state taxes
- Your refund amount changed
- We have a question about your tax return or need additional information
- We need to verify your identity.
- We changed or corrected your return
- Your refund was used to pay another debt
- You did not file a required tax return
Important Parts of Your Notice
This is the date we sent your notice. This date matters because it starts the deadline for taking action. If you need to respond, appeal, or send information, your time begins on this date. Missing a deadline could affect your rights or delay resolution of your issue.
The Letter ID is the unique number used to identify your notice. Use this number if you contact us or if responding to the notice via myPATH.
Your tax account identification number in our system.
The period or the period ending shows the tax period the notice is about.
This appears under your name and address. Examples include, but are not limited to: Statement of Account, Notice of Assessment, Credit Summary Notice, Billing Notice, Notice of Delinquency, and Request for Information.
- Why you are receiving this - explains the reason it was sent
- Period Summary – shows payments, credits, balances, or penalties for the period
- How to pay – explains payment options if you owe taxes
- How to file an appeal – instructions if you disagree with a decision
- How to contact the department – tells you how to get help
What To Do Next
Read the Notice in its Entirety
Your notice explains the issue, what you need to do, how long you have to respond, and where to send information, if required.
If You Agree
- Follow the instructions in the What you need to do section of the notice. You do not need to take action unless we specifically ask you to.
- Keep a copy of everything you send.
- Pay any amount due via myPATH or by mailing your payment along with the provided voucher.
- If you cannot pay in full, you may be eligible to request a Payment Plan.
If You Disagree
You have a limited time to file an appeal. Check your notice for the exact deadline. File as soon as possible to protect your rights. (See Form REV-1799A for details about your deadline.)
You have 30 days to respond. Include copies of documents that support your case. Use the myPATH Respond to a Letter feature unless there is a specific address or email listed in your notice.
If you believe you have already paid the amount listed on your notice, please submit copies of canceled checks and supporting documents through your myPATH profile or to the address listed on your notice.
You have 90 days to respond unless otherwise stated on the notice. Include information and copies of documents for us to review when we consider your dispute. Use the myPATH Respond to a Letter feature unless there is a specific address or email referenced.
If your notice states that we are collecting debt on behalf of another agency, contact that agency directly. Contact information for the agency is listed on the notice.
We corrected your tax return. Compare the notice with your original return. Only act if you owe money, we asked for more information, or if you disagree with the correction.
Need Help?
Search for your notice type or topic in our Online Customer Service Center or log in to myPATH to see your notices and account information.
If you need help responding on myPATH, you can watch the Responding to a Letter Video Tutorial.
What Happens If I Do Nothing?
- Interest or penalties may increase
- Your wages may be garnished
- Funds may be seized from your bank account
- Your license may be revoked
- A tax lien may be placed on your property
- You may not receive your tax refund
If You Suspect a Scam
If something appears suspicious and you cannot find a similar notice online, call 717-425-2495 Ext. 72267. A DOR representative can help you confirm whether it is legitimate. Find more details on verifying potentially fraudulent information.
Request Accessible Notices
You may request notices in Braille, large print, audio, or electronic formats by submitting a request to the Office of Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate via mail, phone, email, or fax.