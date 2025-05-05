Submit a Dept. of Revenue Right to Know Request

The AORO may respond to RTKL requests by providing a requester with access to inspect a record electronically or as otherwise maintained by the department, either:

By providing access in the offices of the department, By sending a copy to the requester or By notifying the requester that the record is available through publicly accessible electronic means.

Each of these options is a "response" for purposes of the RTKL, as is the department’s written notice to the requester granting, denying or partially granting and partially denying access to a record. The department may send written responses to requesters by United States mail, by hand (in person or by delivery service), by facsimile, or by e-mail.



Unless additional time is needed and communicated to the requester by an interim response (as discussed in paragraph A below), the RTKL requires that the department respond to an RTKL request within five-business days. For purposes of determining the end of the five-business day period, the day that a RTKL request is received is not counted. The first day of the five-business day period is the department's next business day.

Interim Responses

The department must provide a final response to a RTKL request within 5 business days unless one or more specific conditions are satisfied and the AORO gives the requester written notice that additional time will be required. That notice is referred to as an "interim response."



The AORO may send an interim response if any of the following apply:

The RTKL request requires redaction of a public record; The RTKL request requires retrieval of a record from a remote location; A response within the five-business day period cannot be accomplished due to bona fide staffing limitations, which limitations must be specified in the interim response; A legal review is necessary to determine whether the record requested is subject to access under the RTKL; The requester has not complied with the department’s policies regarding access to public records; The requester has not complied with a demand for prepayment of fees, which are required to fulfill the RTKL request and which are estimated to exceed $25; further, the time period for response shall be tolled from the time the demand for payment is made until such time as payment is actually received; or The extent or nature of the request precludes a response within the required time period.

An interim response must:

Be sent to the requester on or before the last day of the five-business day period; State that the request is being reviewed and the reason for the review; Give an estimate of any applicable fees owed when the record becomes available; and State a reasonable date that a response is expected to be provided. This date must not be more than 30 calendar days from the end of the five-business day period. If the date of an expected response is in excess of 30 days following the five days allowed for in Section 901 of the RTKL, the request will be deemed denied unless the requester has agreed in writing to the date specified in the notice.

Final Responses

There are three possible final responses. Either the request is:

Granted; Denied; or Granted in part and denied in part.

The department’s failure to timely respond is deemed to be a denial.

If a written request is denied in whole or in part, the department will issue a final written response that will include an explanation of the procedure for the requester to appeal, if the requester chooses to do so. The written denial will also set forth the specific reasons for the denial, including a citation of supporting legal authority. If the denial is the result of a determination that the record requested is exempt from disclosure, the specific reasons for the department’s determination shall be included.

Redaction

The department will not deny access to a record based upon the fact that portions of the record are not public records and, as a result, not subject to disclosure. The department will redact the portions that are not public records and produce the portions that are public records.

Access

The department may provide a requester with access to inspect a record electronically or as otherwise maintained by the department, either:

By providing access in the offices of the department, By sending a copy to the requester or By notifying the requester that the record is available through publicly accessible electronic means.

The department has the discretion to determine the building(s) and room(s) that will be used to provide a requester with access to the department’s public records. The selection of buildings and rooms for access to the department’s public records is a matter within the discretion of the AORO.



The department will provide a public record to a requester in the medium requested if the record exists in that medium. Otherwise, the public record must be provided in the medium in which it exists. If a public record only exists in one medium, the department is not required to convert that public record to another medium, except if the public record is only available in an electronic form, the department must print it out on paper if the requester so requests.



The department is not required to create a public record that does not already exist, nor is it required to compile, maintain, format, or organize a public record in a manner in which the department does not currently do.

Duplication of Public Records

he department may either make copies or, in its discretion, allow the requester to bring the necessary equipment to make its own copies. The department may make its duplication equipment available to a requester but require that the requester operate the equipment; assign department staff to make the duplications; or contract for duplication services and require the requester to pay the applicable rate.