Overview
- File via myPATH: An easy, convenient, and secure way to file a business tax return and make payments. Pay your balances with your bank account and routing information or by credit or debit card. Card payments are processed by ACI Payments, Inc. and are subject to convenience fees. This system is available for:
- Corporation Taxes
- Sales and Use Tax
- Employer Withholding Tax
- Financial Institutions Tax
- Insurance Premiums Tax
- Motor and Alternative Fuel Taxes
- Malt Beverage and Liquor Tax
- Medical Marijuana Tax
- Tobacco Products Tax
- Tire and Vehicle Rental Taxes/Fees
- File by phone using TeleFile. Call 717-787-1064 to request and submit a TeleFile Request Form. Cite the reason why you are unable to file online. This system is available for: