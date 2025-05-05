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Airport Land Development Zone Tax Credit
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Beginning Farmer Tax Credit
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Coal Refuse Energy and Reclamation Tax Credit
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Computer Data Center Equipment Program
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Economic Development for a Growing Economy (PA EDGE)
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Educational Tax Credits
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Employer Child Care Contribution Tax Credit Program
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Entertainment Production Tax Credit
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Historic Preservation Tax Credit
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Innovate in PA Tax Credit Program
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Keystone Innovation Zone (KIZ) Tax Credit
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Malt Beverage Tax Credit Program
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Manufacturing and Investment Tax Credit
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Mixed-Use Development Tax Credit Program
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Organ and Bone Marrow Donation Tax Credit
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Pennsylvania Housing Tax Credit
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Pennsylvania Resource Manufacturing Tax Credit (PRM)
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Pennsylvania's 529 Savings Account Employer Matching Contribution Tax Credit Program
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Qualified Manufacturing Innovation & Reinvestment Deduction
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Research & Development (R&D) Tax Credit
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Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) Tax Credit
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Rural Jobs and Investment Tax Credit
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Tax Credits for New Jobs
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Waterfront Development Tax Credit
Business Tax Credits and Economic Development Programs
Business Tax Credits and Incentives
This page provides information about various tax credit programs available to businesses within the state. It serves as a resource for understanding eligibility criteria, application processes, and benefits of different tax incentives.