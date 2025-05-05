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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    ​​​​​Spanish Language Resources

    ​​Personal Income Tax

    Pennsylvanians have the option to submit PA Personal Income Tax returns online in Spanish with the Department of Revenue's myPATH system. Filing online leads to fast processing, easy direct deposit options and automatic calculators. Visit mypath.pa.gov​ to file your return.
    Submit your PA Personal Income Tax Return in Spanish

    Additional Spanish Support

    PA-40 Booklet (ESPAÑOL) [PDF]​ -- 2025 Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Instruction Booklet -- Spanish Version

    Declaración de Impuestos Sobre los Ingresos Personales 3.0

    Aprenda cómo presentar una declaración de impuestos sobre la renta personal de PA de forma gratuita utilizando el nuevo portal myPATH.

    Property Tax/Rent Rebate​​

    ​Pennsylvanians have the option to apply for Property Tax/Rent Rebates online in Spanish with the Department of Revenue's myPATH system. Filing online leads to faster processing, easy direct deposit options and automatic calculators. Follow the step-by-step instructional video in Spanish below for your convenience.​​

    Apply for your PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate in Spanish

    Como Llenar la Solicitud PA-1000

    Este video muestra cómo presentar una solicitud para un reembolso del impuesto a la propiedad de Pensilvania o del alquiler pagado.