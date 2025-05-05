Personal Income Tax
Pennsylvanians have the option to submit PA Personal Income Tax returns online in Spanish with the Department of Revenue's myPATH system. Filing online leads to fast processing, easy direct deposit options and automatic calculators. Visit mypath.pa.gov to file your return.
PA-40 Booklet (ESPAÑOL) [PDF] -- 2025 Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Instruction Booklet -- Spanish Version
Declaración de Impuestos Sobre los Ingresos Personales 3.0
Aprenda cómo presentar una declaración de impuestos sobre la renta personal de PA de forma gratuita utilizando el nuevo portal myPATH.
Property Tax/Rent Rebate
Pennsylvanians have the option to apply for Property Tax/Rent Rebates online in Spanish with the Department of Revenue's myPATH system. Filing online leads to faster processing, easy direct deposit options and automatic calculators. Follow the step-by-step instructional video in Spanish below for your convenience.
- PA-1000 Claim Form (ESPAÑOL) [PDF] -- 2025 Pennsylvania Property Tax or Rent Rebate Program Claim Form -- Spanish Version
- PA-1000 Booklet (ESPAÑOL) [PDF] -- 2025 Pennsylvania Property Tax or Rent Rebate Program Instruction Booklet -- Spanish Version
- PA-1000 RC (ESPAÑOL) [PDF] -- 2025 Pennsylvania Rent Certificate and Rental Occupancy Affidavit -- Spanish Version
- PA-1000 Schedule A (ESPAÑOL) [PDF] -- 2025 Deceased Claimant and/or Multiple Home Prorations -- Spanish Version
- PA-1000 Schedule B/D/E (ESPAÑOL) [PDF] -- 2025 Widow or Widower/Public Assistance/Business Use Prorations -- Spanish Version
- PA-1000 Schedule F/G (ESPAÑOL) [PDF] -- 2025 Multiple Owner or Lessor Prorations/Income Annualization -- Spanish Version
- PA-1000 PS (ESPAÑOL) [PDF] -- 2025 Physician's Statement of Permanent and Total Disability -- Spanish Version
- Proof Document Checklist (ESPAÑOL) [PDF] -- Pennsylvania Property Tax or Rent Rebate Program Proof Document Checklist -- Spanish Version
Como Llenar la Solicitud PA-1000
Este video muestra cómo presentar una solicitud para un reembolso del impuesto a la propiedad de Pensilvania o del alquiler pagado.