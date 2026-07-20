Shapiro Administration Delivered Nearly $217 Million through New Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit During Recent Tax Season

Harrisburg, PA — Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the newly-established Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit (WPTC) delivered nearly $217 million to more than 876,000 Pennsylvanians during the recent personal income tax filing season.

The total dollars distributed through the WPTC and number of beneficiaries are expected to grow as the Department of Revenue continues to process 2025 tax returns, including those from taxpayers who requested an extension. Based on updated estimates, the Shapiro Administration expects the WPTC will deliver approximately $220 million to as many as 940,000 Pennsylvanians by the end of the year.

“From the day we took office, my Administration has been laser-focused on putting more money back in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. The Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit is doing just that,” said Governor Shapiro. “As Pennsylvanians feel the impact of rising costs at the gas pump and the grocery store, we’re going to continue delivering historic relief for Pennsylvanians who need our help because no one should have to worry about putting food on the table or how they’ll support their loved ones.”

“Our team at the Department of Revenue is incredibly proud of the work we’ve done to distribute tax relief through the Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit and support Governor Shapiro’s broader plan of cutting taxes and lowering costs for Pennsylvanians,” said Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne. “As I’ve said before, the steps the Governor and members of the General Assembly took to create the WPTC were historic — this was the first time in more than 50 years that we created a new initiative to specifically assist people in poverty and working families. By creating the WPTC, we have implemented a new program that will provide meaningful support to Pennsylvanians in need for years to come.”

About the Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit

The Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit (WPTC) was created in the 2025-26 budget that Governor Shapiro signed into law. Modeled after the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), the new state-level credit equals 10 percent of the federal credit. During its first year, it could put as much as $805 back into the pockets of eligible Pennsylvanians.

Before the April 15 tax-filing deadline, the Shapiro Administration raised awareness of the WPTC to ensure eligible Pennsylvanians could benefit from the credit. Now, Pennsylvania residents can use a new online calculator to determine whether they qualify for the WPTC.

The Department of Revenue also took steps to automatically calculate the WPTC for taxpayers who filed their federal and state tax returns online at the same time. This was a key step in quickly driving out tax relief through the WPTC. Letters were also mailed to taxpayers who received the WPTC to provide context and explain why they were potentially receiving extra money through their state tax refunds.

Pennsylvanians can learn more about the WPTC by visiting pa.gov/wptc.

Making Life More Affordable for Pennsylvanians by Cutting Taxes and Putting Money Back in Their Pockets

The 2026-27 budget that Governor Shapiro signed into law earlier this week continues the Governor’s commitment to making life more affordable for Pennsylvanians. The spending plan cuts taxes for the fourth year in a row and puts more money back in people’s pockets.

In total, the Governor has secured 10 total tax cuts since taking office, touching seven different programs or taxes. These cuts are helping families, seniors, and small businesses by delivering billions of dollars in savings to Pennsylvanians.

The 2026-27 budget continues all of those tax cuts. In addition to the WPTC, it includes funding for:

Expanded Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program: Delivered the largest targeted tax cut for seniors in nearly two decades. Over the last four years, the PTRR program has delivered more than $1 billion through 1.9 million rebates. So far this year, the Department of Revenue has already processed more than 412,000 rebate applications, positioning the program to again deliver meaningful relief for older adults, widows and widowers, and Pennsylvanians with disabilities.

Expanded Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit: Now matching 100 percent of the federal credit. Over the last four years, this program has provided more than $444.6 million through nearly 859,000 tax credits.

Employer Child Care Contribution Tax Credit: Helping businesses support working parents.

Student Loan Interest Deduction: Has delivered PA taxpayers an estimated $11.4 million in savings through PA personal income tax deduction.

Lowering Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT): Has already saved businesses more than $2.9 billion. The CNIT rate has dropped half a percent four times under the Governor’s Administration — and will continue to decrease half a percent every year until it reaches 4.99 percent in 2031.