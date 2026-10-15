Shapiro Administration Encourages Eligible Older Pennsylvanians, People with Disabilities to Apply for Up to $1,000 Rebates on Property Taxes or Rent by December 31 Deadline

Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration is reminding older Pennsylvanians, widows and widowers, and people with disabilities that they have until December 31, 2026, to apply for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program for property taxes or rent paid in 2025. Eligible applicants can receive up to $1,000 in relief.

As one of the Governor’s first tax cuts, the PTRR expansion is helping more Pennsylvanians stay in their homes, pay their bills, and make ends meet. So far in 2026, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue (DOR) has already processed 491,343 rebates totaling $294.7 million on property taxes or rent paid in 2025.

“Eligible Pennsylvanians still have time to apply for a Property Tax/Rent Rebate and get the relief they deserve,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Since I took office, my Administration has cut taxes ten times, helping Pennsylvania’s seniors, families, and small businesses make ends meet — and expanding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program was one of the very first tax cuts we delivered. Over the last three years, the program has put more than $1.1 billion back into the pockets of Pennsylvanians, helping more older adults and people with disabilities afford their homes and everyday expenses, including tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians who filed for the first time. This program provides critical relief to our older friends and neighbors who need it most.”

Since Governor Shapiro took office, the PTRR program has delivered more than $1.1 billion through 1.9 million rebates, reaching Pennsylvanians in all 67 counties. This support follows the Governor’s bipartisan effort to expand the program for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The historic expansion raised the program’s income limits, increased the maximum standard rebate to $1,000, and tied income limits to the cost of living so they keep pace with inflation and rising costs. The Governor and DOR, which administers the PTRR program, are working to ensure as many eligible Pennsylvanians as possible benefit from the expansion.

Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne is encouraging Pennsylvanians to check their eligibility by visiting pa.gov/ptrr. The website also provides information on applying online through myPATH, the Department’s online filing tool.

“Applying online is user friendly and can help ensure you receive your rebate as quickly as possible. We’re seeing more Pennsylvanians who are eligible for the PTRR program use myPATH and benefit from a tool that guides you through the application process step-by-step,” said Secretary Browne. “We’re also reminding eligible Pennsylvanians that there are many places to find in-person assistance for their rebate applications. As Governor Shapiro has said many times, there should be no wrong door to access this critical program. These rebates can help seniors stay in their homes and help them keep pace with rising costs at the grocery store and gas pump.”

Under the Shapiro Administration, more eligible applicants are using myPATH to file for rebates. The online tool provides an alternative to paper applications and guides applicants through the filing process step by step.

How to Apply Before 12/31 Deadline

Eligible Pennsylvanians can apply for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2025 through December 31.

The PTRR program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. Eligible applicants must reapply for a rebate every year because eligibility is based on yearly income and the amount paid in property taxes or rent during the prior year.

The table below shows how much homeowners and renters who fit this criteria are eligible for, depending on their income in 2025:

INCOME MAX STANDARD REBATE $0 - $8,550 $1,000 $8,551 - $16,040 $770 $16,041 - $19,240 $460 $19,241 - $4​​​​8,110 $380​

Applying online through myPATH is free, fast, and available in English and Spanish, with no account required. Assistance is also available at hundreds of locations across the state: Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, and state legislators' offices.

The easiest way to check the status of your rebate is to use the Where's My Rebate? tool on myPATH. To check on the status of your claim, you will need your Social Security number, claim year, and date of birth.