Tax Law,​ Policies, Bulletins, and Notices

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Regulation-Pronouncement Status Report [PDF]
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Tax Bulletins
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Letter Rulings
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Informational Notices
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State Tax Summaries
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Bulk Sales Notice
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Right-to-Know Law
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Pennsylvania Code and Bulletin
PA Code is the Commonwealth's official publication of rules and regulations. PA Bulletin is the Commonwealth’s official gazette for information and rulemaking.
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Sales, Use and Hotel Occupancy Tax Liability Lists
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PA Treatment for Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, One Big Beautiful Bill Act
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Method of Filing Notices
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Building Machinery and Equipment
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Audit Manuals
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Treatment of Overpayments
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Telework Guidance
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Voluntary Compliance and Taxpayer Confidentiality
Resources