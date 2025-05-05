Neighborhood Improvement Zone

All businesses within the NIZ must complete an annual state tax report by Jan. 31st each year so the Department of Revenue may certify state taxes to be transferred to the NIZ Fund established for the redevelopment project.



Any business within the NIZ that fails to file a complete report on a timely basis will be subject to a penalty of the greater of $1,000.00 or 10 percent of all eligible state taxes payable by the business for activities in the NIZ during the previous calendar year.

Businesses within the NIZ are also required to file local tax reports with the city of Allentown by Jan. 31st, so that local taxes may be transferred to the NIZ Fund established for the redevelopment projects.

Questions regarding the NIZ program should be directed to 717-772-3896 or ra-rveconomic-dev@pa.gov.