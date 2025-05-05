The Department of Revenue, Office of Legislative Affairs, serves as a liaison for the State Legislature and the Governor’s Office. This includes maintaining a presence at committee meetings held by the House and Senate and working directly with members and staff on legislation related to Revenue matters. The office is also responsible for advocating legislation on behalf of the Governor and the Department and tracking proposals introduced by the General Assembly to determine the overall impact.

In addition, this office deals with House and Senate members on a daily basis by answering questions regarding state tax issues, rules and regulations, and department operations.