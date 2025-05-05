Defining Net Income (Loss) from the Operation of a Business, Profession, or Farm

What is a Business or Profession

Section 301(c) of the Tax Reform Code of 1971 defines “business” as an enterprise, activity, profession, vocation, trade, joint venture, commerce, or any other undertaking of any nature when engaged in as commercial enterprise and conducted for profit or ordinarily conducted for profit, whether by an individual, partnership, association, or other unincorporated entity.

A “business, profession, or other activity” must be “engaged in as a commercial enterprise” in order for the income derived from it to be taxable as net profits. The term “commercial enterprise” means the rendering of goods or services to others in a marketplace.

Features of a Business or Profession

Not every income-producing activity constitutes a business or profession. A business or profession has certain features, as follows:

Commercial Enterprise

A business or profession requires the offering of goods or services to others in the marketplace. For example, income from personal investment activities is not considered business or professional income.

A business or profession requires the offering of goods or services to others in the marketplace. For example, income from personal investment activities is not considered business or professional income. Regularity and Continuity

The taxpayer regularly and continuously must conduct his or her commercial activities.

The taxpayer regularly and continuously must conduct his or her commercial activities. Sales are Not Limited or Restricted

The taxpayer does not limit or restrict his or her commercial activities to certain related or unrelated customers.

What is Not a Business or Profession

The following activities do not constitute the operation of a busi¬ness, profession or farm and are, therefore, reportable in other classes of Pennsylvania income:

A sale, discontinuation, or abandonment of a business or segment thereof;

An isolated or nonrecurring transaction which is not a normal or routine business activity;

The ownership or disposition of assets which are held for long-term investment purposes;

Trading in or hedging securities for personal purposes;

A non-operating interest in coal, oil, gas, or minerals in place unless they serve an operational function in the operation of the owner's business; and

Trading In Securities

For PA PIT purposes, investing, re-investing, or trading in securities does not cease to be an investment activity solely because of the volume, regularity, and continuity of transactions. A PA PIT taxpayer's investing, re-investing, or trading in securities constitutes the operation of a business for PA PIT purposes only if the taxpayer: Maintains or provides a marketplace or facilities and charges a negotiated commission for executing transactions and does not take title to the particular positions he buys or sells; Acts as his customers' agent and charges a negotiated commission for executing transactions and does not take title to the particular positions he buys or sells; Devotes managerial attention to the financial investment products holdings of others or employs other persons to assist him in that management in the capacity of a licensed investment dealer; or Is a qualifying licensed dealer or underwriter.

For PA PIT purposes, investing, re-investing, or trading in securities does not cease to be an investment activity solely because of the volume, regularity, and continuity of transactions. A PA PIT taxpayer's investing, re-investing, or trading in securities constitutes the operation of a business for PA PIT purposes only if the taxpayer:

Example:

Charles invests in stock for his personal financial benefit. He does not offer his investment services to others for hire. He derives a substantial income from his investment activities in the form of gains from the sale of stock, dividends, or interest. Charles' income is not net profits from a business or profession. He must report his income as gain from the sale of property, dividend, or interest income.

Calculation of Net Income (Loss) from the Operation of a Business Profession, or Farm

Income (Loss) from the Operation of a Business, Profession, or Farm

Overview

Net income (loss) is computed solely from those items of revenue, cost, expense, or liability that the taxpayer receives from or incurs in:

Net income (loss) is computed solely from those items of revenue, cost, expense, or liability that the taxpayer receives from or incurs in: The ordinary course and operation of the taxpayer’s business, profession, or farm activities; or Securities employed as working capital in the ordinary operation of the taxpayer’s business, profession, or farm; or Accounts and notes receivable from the sales of products and/or services in the ordinary operation of the taxpayer’s business, profession, or farm; or Assets that serve an operational function in the ordinary operation of the taxpayer’s business, profession or farm.

Crop Damage Insurance/Drought Relief Grants

Drought relief grants from Pennsylvania and the federal government are part of gross income from operations of a business, profession, or farm. The same applies to crop damage insurance as it replaces the gross receipts of the farmer.

Drought relief grants from Pennsylvania and the federal government are part of gross income from operations of a business, profession, or farm. The same applies to crop damage insurance as it replaces the gross receipts of the farmer. Forgiveness of Indebtedness Income

Generally, business debt forgiven pursuant to an obligation to provide payment is taxable business income. Refer to Chapter 15 of the PA Personal Income Tax Guide - Cancellation of Debt. Also, refer to Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Bulletins 2005-02 [PDF], 2009-03 [PDF], 2009-04 [PDF], and 2009-05 [PDF] on the department’s website.

Commercial Income Generated by Investment of Working Capital

Interest earned on deposits, balances, or accounts receivable that are derived in the ordinary course of business or are derived through temporary investment of working capital funds are considered to be part of business income. Generally, interest and dividends associated with current assets are net profits from a business, profession, or farm. If there are excess current assets, attach a computation of the operating cycle of the business showing the percentage allocation of interest and dividends to net profits from a business, profession, or farm. Interest and dividends associated with investment in noncurrent assets are classified as respective amounts of interest and dividends and not as net profits from a business, profession, or farm.

Working Capital

Definition of the Term "Working Capital"|

Accounting Research Bulletin 43 (ARB 43) of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) states that "working capital" is "the excess of current assets over current liabilities and identifies the relatively liquid portion of total enterprise capital which constitutes a margin or buffer for meeting obligations within the ordinary operating cycle of the business.”



AICPA has defined the term "current assets" as cash and other assets or resources commonly identified as "those which are reasonably expected to be realized in cash or sold or consumed during the normal operating cycle of the business." For convenience, AICPA lumps together all assets that are expected to be used or reduced to cash within one year even though "there are several operating cycles occurring within a year."



The primary issue in accounting and reporting for debt and equity investments is the appropriate use of market value. Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) require that investments in equity securities that have readily determinable fair market values and all investments in debt securities be classified in three categories (held-to-maturity, trading securities, and available for sale) and be given specific accounting treatments.



See the following chart for examples of debt and equity securities.



Debt Securities Equity Securities U.S. treasury securities Common stock U.S. government agency securities Preferred stock Municipal securities Warrants Corporate bonds Rights Convertible debt Call options Commercial paper Put options Collateralized mortgage obligations Preferred stock that must be redeemed Real estate mortgage investment conduits Interest-only and principal-only strips

Per AICPA, held-to-maturity securities should be classified as non-current assets until they are within one year of maturity; at that time, they should be classified as current. Trading securities should always be classified as current assets. Available-for-sale securities are classified as current or non-current, as appropriate.



AICPA provides for the exclusion of the following from current assets: Cash and claims to cash, which are restricted as to withdrawal or use for other than current operations, are designated for the purchase or construction of non-current assets or are segregated for the liquidation of long-term debts; Investments in securities, marketable or not, or advances which have been made for the purposes of control, affiliation, or other continuing business advantage; Receivables arising from unusual transactions (such as the sale of capital assets or loans or advances to affiliates, officers, or employees) which are not deemed collectible within a year; Cash surrender value of life insurance policies; Land and other natural resources; Depreciable assets; and Long-term prepayments which can be charged fairly to several years' operations or deferred charges such as un-amortized debt discount and expense, bonus payments under a long-term lease, costs of rearrangement of factory layout or removal to a new location, and certain research and development costs.

Accounting Research Bulletin 43 (ARB 43) of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) states that "working capital" is "the excess of current assets over current liabilities and identifies the relatively liquid portion of total enterprise capital which constitutes a margin or buffer for meeting obligations within the ordinary operating cycle of the business.” AICPA has defined the term "current assets" as cash and other assets or resources commonly identified as "those which are reasonably expected to be realized in cash or sold or consumed during the normal operating cycle of the business." For convenience, AICPA lumps together all assets that are expected to be used or reduced to cash within one year even though "there are several operating cycles occurring within a year." The primary issue in accounting and reporting for debt and equity investments is the appropriate use of market value. Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) require that investments in equity securities that have readily determinable fair market values and all investments in debt securities be classified in three categories (held-to-maturity, trading securities, and available for sale) and be given specific accounting treatments. See the following chart for examples of debt and equity securities. Per AICPA, held-to-maturity securities should be classified as non-current assets until they are within one year of maturity; at that time, they should be classified as current. Trading securities should always be classified as current assets. Available-for-sale securities are classified as current or non-current, as appropriate. AICPA provides for the exclusion of the following from current assets:

AICPA has defined the term "current liabilities" as follows:



The term current liabilities is used principally to designate obligations whose liquidation is reasonably expected to require the use of existing resources properly classifiable as current assets, or the creation of other current liabilities. As a balance sheet category, the classification is intended to include obligations for items which have entered into the operating cycle, such as payables incurred in the acquisition of materials and supplies to be used in the production of goods or in providing services to be offered for sale; collections received in advance of the delivery of goods or performance of services; and debts which arise from operations directly related to the operating cycle, such as accruals for wages, salaries, commissions, rentals, royalties, and income and other taxes. Other liabilities whose regular and ordinary liquidation is expected to occur within a relatively short period of time, usually 12 months, are also intended for inclusion, such as short-term debts arising from the acquisition of capital assets, serial maturities or long-term obligations, amounts required to be expended within one year under sinking fund provisions, and agency obligations arising from the collection or acceptance of cash or other assets for the account of third persons.

Operating Cycle of a Business

The operating cycle of a business is described by AICPA as follows:



The ordinary operations of a business involve a circulation of capital within the current asset group. Cash is expended for materials, finished products, operating supplies, labor and other factory services and such expenditures are accumulated as inventory cost. Inventory costs, upon sale of the products to which such costs attach, are converted into trade receivables and ultimately into cash again. The average time intervening between the acquisition of materials or services entering this process and the final cash realization constitutes an operating cycle

.Because a firm must consider its current assets and particularly its monetary ones - cash, marketable securities, and account receivables - for debt-paying ability over the short-term, these relationships are among the most widely used measures of current financial liquidity. Low or declining current and quick ratios may indicate an insufficient margin of safety between the assets that presumably are or will be available to liquidate claims and the obligations to be paid. On the other hand, an extremely high ratio may indicate the presence of excessive or unproductive inventories and receivables.

The current and quick ratios measure the size of the short-term liquidity buffer. A satisfactory ratio means a low risk that the existing short-term creditors could not be paid even if current assets were to shrink in value. As static measures, both the current ratio and the quick ratio must be interpreted in relation to the character of the business and its industry. In industries or firms in which the flow of funds from operations is relatively stable, acceptable liquidity ratios will be lower than in situations characterized by greater uncertainty.

Commercial Income which is not Generated from the Operation of a Business, Profession or Farm

Income Generated by Long-Term Investments

Interest, dividends, rents, and royalty income not derived in the ordinary course of business are not reportable as profits from a business, profession, or farm, and expenses, which are attributable to such income, are not deductible business expenses. If a PA PIT taxpayer has gross taxable classes of income, such as interest and dividends, the taxpayer cannot deduct expenses incurred for the production or collection of interest and dividends or for the management of stock and securities, unless the taxpayer employs the stock or securities in a commercial enterprise either as working capital or stock in trade, or the interest is derived from accounts or notes receivable from sales of products or services sold in the ordinary course of business operations. Only then would the interest and dividends be net taxable as net profits from the operation of a commercial enterprise.

Interest, dividends, rents, and royalty income not derived in the ordinary course of business are not reportable as profits from a business, profession, or farm, and expenses, which are attributable to such income, are not deductible business expenses. If a PA PIT taxpayer has gross taxable classes of income, such as interest and dividends, the taxpayer cannot deduct expenses incurred for the production or collection of interest and dividends or for the management of stock and securities, unless the taxpayer employs the stock or securities in a commercial enterprise either as working capital or stock in trade, or the interest is derived from accounts or notes receivable from sales of products or services sold in the ordinary course of business operations. Only then would the interest and dividends be net taxable as net profits from the operation of a commercial enterprise. Other

A taxpayer computes net income (loss) from the operation of a business, profession, or farm without reference to any items he or she derives or incurs in connection with or attributable to: Rendering services as an employee; The ownership or disposition of assets that he or she holds for long-term investment purposes, or which serve an investment function; Trading in securities on an established security market for personal purposes and not for the accounts of customers;

A sale, discontinuation, or abandonment of a business or segment thereof; A non-operating interest in coal, oil, gas, or minerals; Any event or transaction of a type that would not reasonably be expected to recur in the foreseeable future, and which also possess a high degree of abnormality; or Any tax imposed on, or measured by, gross or net earned or unearned income.

A taxpayer computes net income (loss) from the operation of a business, profession, or farm without reference to any items he or she derives or incurs in connection with or attributable to:

Allowable Expenses Attributable to the Operation of a Business, Profession, or Farm

Ordinary, Necessary, and Reasonable

Allowable expenses must be those ordinary, necessary, and reasonable expenses currently paid or incurred during the taxable year which are directly related to and necessary for the production and marketing of the taxpayer’s products, goods, and services. For a cost or expense to be deductible, it must fall into one of the following enterprise:

Allowable expenses must be those ordinary, necessary, and reasonable expenses currently paid or incurred during the taxable year which are directly related to and necessary for the production and marketing of the taxpayer’s products, goods, and services. For a cost or expense to be deductible, it must fall into one of the following enterprise: Ordinary and necessary expense incurred in the conduct of a commercial enterprise;

Ordinary and necessary expense incurred in the production or collection of rents or royalties;



Ordinary and necessary expense incurred in order to dispose of property;



Ordinary and necessary expense incurred for the management, conservation, or maintenance of rents, royalties, patents, copyrights, or like property held for the production of personal net taxable income;



Allowances for exhaustion, wear, tear, and obsolescence of tangible property (net profits and rents and royalties); or



Amortizable costs (net profits and rents and royalties).

Investment interest expense may only be deducted if the PA PIT taxpayer advertises and/or markets their investing services and uses this service to invest for the public as a business and not for themselves.

Personal Expenses

Only business expenses are allowable. Personal expenses are not deductible. If some of the expenses incurred in the taxpayer’s business are part business and part personal, the taxpayer may deduct only the business portion. For example, if only half of a sole proprietor's car usage is for business, he can deduct only half of the car's operating cost.

Only business expenses are allowable. Personal expenses are not deductible. If some of the expenses incurred in the taxpayer’s business are part business and part personal, the taxpayer may deduct only the business portion. For example, if only half of a sole proprietor's car usage is for business, he can deduct only half of the car's operating cost. Depreciation MACRS

Deductions allowable under the Federal Modified Accelerated Cost-Recovery System (MACRS), at the time the property is placed in service or under the IRC of 1986, whichever is earlier. Bonus depreciation is Not Allowed

Bonus depreciation is not allowed for PA PIT purposes. IRC Section 179

For tax years beginning on or after January 1, 2023, IRC section 179 property may be treated as a deductible expense to the extent allowable under IRC 179. Pennsylvania follows the federal limits and definitions under IRC 179.



See Personal Income Tax Bulletin 2023-02 for more detailed information on limitations and carryover amounts.

Taxes

A taxpayer may deduct all state, local, and federal taxes, other than taxes based on income that can be deducted as expenses from gross income, to arrive at the taxpayer’s adjusted gross income for federal tax purposes. However, the taxpayer may not deduct the one-half of self-employment tax (which the IRS allows) for Pennsylvania purposes. The taxpayer may deduct the amount of sales tax paid on acquired property, which for federal tax purposes must be treated as part of the cost of the acquired property subject to depreciation.



A taxpayer may deduct all state, local, and federal taxes, other than taxes based on income that can be deducted as expenses from gross income, to arrive at the taxpayer’s adjusted gross income for federal tax purposes. However, the taxpayer may not deduct the one-half of self-employment tax (which the IRS allows) for Pennsylvania purposes. The taxpayer may deduct the amount of sales tax paid on acquired property, which for federal tax purposes must be treated as part of the cost of the acquired property subject to depreciation. Nondeductible Contributions to Retirement Plans by Partners and Other Self-Employed Individuals

Contributions made by a self-employed individual to his own pension plan, such as an IRA or Keogh or welfare benefit program, are not deductible as a business expense in determining the self-employed individual's net income (loss) from the operation of a business or profession; nor are such contributions otherwise excludable from taxable income. Contributions made by a self-employed individual to his employees' retirement plans and welfare benefit programs are deductible as an ordinary, necessary business expense in determining the self-employed individual's net profits from operation of a business or profession. Contributions by partners or made on behalf of partners to their retirement plans are not deductible. Contributions by shareholders of PA S corporations or on behalf of such shareholders to their retirement plans are not deductible for Pennsylvania purposes unless the shareholder is an employee of the PA S corporation.

Contributions made by a self-employed individual to his own pension plan, such as an IRA or Keogh or welfare benefit program, are not deductible as a business expense in determining the self-employed individual's net income (loss) from the operation of a business or profession; nor are such contributions otherwise excludable from taxable income. Contributions made by a self-employed individual to his employees' retirement plans and welfare benefit programs are deductible as an ordinary, necessary business expense in determining the self-employed individual's net profits from operation of a business or profession. Contributions by partners or made on behalf of partners to their retirement plans are not deductible. Contributions by shareholders of PA S corporations or on behalf of such shareholders to their retirement plans are not deductible for Pennsylvania purposes unless the shareholder is an employee of the PA S corporation. Federal Labor Hired Deduction or Federal Wage Deduction

For federal income tax purposes, a taxpayer’s federal labor-hired deduction and federal wage deduction must be reduced by the amount of his or her federal jobs credit. That reduction is not applicable for Pennsylvania tax purposes. However, if you are involved in Pennsylvania’s Employment Incentive Payment Program, wages for which an employment incentive payment (EIP) credit is claimed cannot be claimed as an expense.

For federal income tax purposes, a taxpayer’s federal labor-hired deduction and federal wage deduction must be reduced by the amount of his or her federal jobs credit. That reduction is not applicable for Pennsylvania tax purposes. However, if you are involved in Pennsylvania’s Employment Incentive Payment Program, wages for which an employment incentive payment (EIP) credit is claimed cannot be claimed as an expense. Meals and Entertainment

Meals and entertainment are deductible expenses for Pennsylvania purposes. However, the taxpayer must be able to show that the expenses claimed are ordinary, actual, reasonable, and necessary.



Meals and entertainment are deductible expenses for Pennsylvania purposes. However, the taxpayer must be able to show that the expenses claimed are ordinary, actual, reasonable, and necessary. Donations to Charitable Organizations

Payments to charitable organizations made from business funds for business purposes are allowable expenses for Pennsylvania to the extent the payment is for an ordinary, necessary, and reasonable expense currently paid or incurred during the taxable year and to the extent the payment is directly related to and necessary for the production and marketing of the taxpayer’s products, goods, and services.



For federal income tax purposes, if a taxpayer receives or expects to receive a financial or economic benefit as a result of making a contribution to a qualified organization, the taxpayer cannot deduct the part of the contribution that represents the value of the benefit received.



Therefore, to the extent taxpayer makes a donation to a qualified organization and claims any portion of the donation as a federal income tax charitable deduction, the taxpayer has taken the position for federal income tax purposes that taxpayer received no financial or economic benefit for the payment.



A taxpayer is required to maintain a consistent position for both federal income tax and PA PIT purposes. If a taxpayer has taken the position for federal income tax purposes that the taxpayer received no financial or economic benefit for a payment to a qualified organization, then for PA PIT purposes the payment is not an ordinary, necessary, and reasonable expense and the taxpayer may not claim an expense deduction against net profits for the payment.



Following are examples that illustrate application of this standard: Taxpayer operates a restaurant. A local charity asks a taxpayer to purchase a block of advertising space in a flyer it intends to distribute at an upcoming charity function. The taxpayer purchases advertising space and the taxpayer’s restaurant is featured in the flyer. The taxpayer does not take a charitable deduction for Federal income tax purposes for any of the amount paid to purchase advertising space. Taxpayer may deduct the payment to the charity against net profits for PA PIT purposes to the extent the payment for the advertising space is reasonable in amount. Taxpayer operates a transportation business and owns a fleet of small vans that he uses in the business. A local charity is in need of a small van for use in operation of the charity, and solicits donations from the public. The taxpayer donates one of the new vans used in the business to the local charity. In return, the local charity mentions the taxpayer’s name and transportation business in an annual newsletter mailed to the public. The taxpayer deducts the entire amount of the donation as a charitable contribution on taxpayer’s Federal income tax return, and does not report any portion of the donation as a contribution from which taxpayer’s business benefited. Taxpayer may not deduct any portion of the donation of the van as a business expense for PA PIT purposes.

Payments to charitable organizations made from business funds for business purposes are allowable expenses for Pennsylvania to the extent the payment is for an ordinary, necessary, and reasonable expense currently paid or incurred during the taxable year and to the extent the payment is directly related to and necessary for the production and marketing of the taxpayer’s products, goods, and services. For federal income tax purposes, if a taxpayer receives or expects to receive a financial or economic benefit as a result of making a contribution to a qualified organization, the taxpayer cannot deduct the part of the contribution that represents the value of the benefit received. Therefore, to the extent taxpayer makes a donation to a qualified organization and claims any portion of the donation as a federal income tax charitable deduction, the taxpayer has taken the position for federal income tax purposes that taxpayer received no financial or economic benefit for the payment. A taxpayer is required to maintain a consistent position for both federal income tax and PA PIT purposes. If a taxpayer has taken the position for federal income tax purposes that the taxpayer received no financial or economic benefit for a payment to a qualified organization, then for PA PIT purposes the payment is not an ordinary, necessary, and reasonable expense and the taxpayer may not claim an expense deduction against net profits for the payment. Following are examples that illustrate application of this standard:

Reporting

PA-40 Schedule C - Profit (Loss) From Business or Profession

Sole proprietors having net income (loss) from the operation of a business or profession other than a farm must file PA-40 Schedule C. If a taxpayer had more than one business or if a taxpayer and spouse each had separate businesses, submit a separate PA-40 Schedule C for each business.

PA-40 Schedule F - Farm Income and Expenses

Sole proprietors having net income (loss) from a farm must file PA-40 Schedule F. If a taxpayer had more than one farm or if a taxpayer and spouse each had separate farms, submit a separate PA-40 Schedule F for each farm.

Federal Schedule C or Federal Schedule F

When Can Federal Schedules C or F be Used

Federal Schedules C or F may be used with the following exceptions: Taxpayer is a nonresident or part-year resident, or Taxpayer and spouse filed jointly for federal and separately for Pennsylvania.

Federal Schedules C or F may be used with the following exceptions: Taxpayer Must Adjust Federal Schedules for Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Rules

Taxpayer must adjust for the differences between the federal Schedules C or F and PA PIT Schedules C or F for the following items: Business Meals and Entertainment Expenses

Pennsylvania allows 100 percent of customary and reasonable amounts expensed on business meals and entertainment. Sales Tax on Acquired Property

Sales tax on acquired property may be expensed currently rather than added to the basis of the property as required by the IRS. If sales tax is expensed, the basis of that property will differ from the federal basis. If sales tax is expensed for Pennsylvania purposes, depreciation must be adjusted accordingly. The taxpayer cannot expense sales tax and still take depreciation on the sales tax. Charitable Contributions

Charitable contributions are not deductible business expenses. See Donations to Charitable Organizations. Amortization

Any generally acceptable amortization method may be used. Depreciation

Any depreciation method may be used as long as it is generally accepted and consistently used. Taxpayer must use straight-line depreciation if the federal basis is different from PA PIT basis. IRC Section 179

Pennsylvania law allows IRC section 179 expenses to the extent allowable under the version of IRC section 179 in effect at the time the property was placed in service. Taxpayer may use any acceptable method of depreciation if the federal basis and PA PIT basis are the same.



See the instructions for Depreciation above. Intangible Drilling Costs (IDCs)

Current expensing of intangible drilling costs associated with the creation of wells, as permitted in IRC section 59(e)(2), is not allowable or deductible. As long as the taxpayer or entity is engaged in the active conduct of a business and business activities have begun (beyond the exploration stage), and the drilling costs are reasonable in amount, the direct expenses may be amortized over a fixed period. Act 52 of 2013 amended section 303 of the Tax Reform Code of 1971 (72 P.S § 7303) by providing a rule for the capitalization of intangible drilling and development costs ("IDCs") and the amortization of such costs over a fixed period. It also provides for an election to currently expense a portion of IDCs. Please refer to Information Notice PIT 2013-04 [PDF] for more details. Depletion

For tax years 2024 and after, depletion is an allowable deduction against income to the same extent as allowable under federal tax law.



For tax years prior to 2024, refer to Personal Income Tax Statement of Policy 2004-01 Depletion as published in Section 125 of Title 61 of the Pennsylvania Code.



Also refer to Chapter 14 of the PA Personal Income Tax Guide - Natural Resources and related Pennsylvania Department of Revenue Personal Income Tax policies. Bonus Depreciation

The federal elections for bonus depreciation do not apply for PA PIT purposes. Federal Jobs Credits

Federal jobs credits should not be deducted from Pennsylvania wages. Employment Incentive Payment/Jobs Creation Tax Credit

The total Pennsylvania wages must be reduced by the amount of employment incentive payment (EIP) and/or credit to the Jobs Creation Tax Credit that the taxpayer is entitled. Pension and Profit-Sharing Plans

The taxpayer, if he or she is a sole proprietor or partner, cannot deduct his or her own contributions to such plans; only that portion contributed for the employees is deductible.

Taxes

A taxpayer may not deduct taxes based on net income. A taxpayer may not deduct taxes paid to other states or foreign countries based on income. A taxpayer may not deduct estate taxes and inheritance, legacy, succession and gift taxes. Assessments for betterment and improvements are not allowable.



The Philadelphia Business Privilege Tax includes two components: Gross receipts tax based on revenue; and Net income tax based on net income.



PA PIT law does not allow deductions for taxes based on net income. Only the gross receipts portion of the Philadelphia Business Privilege tax is deductible for PA PIT. You may not take a deduction for the net income tax portion.



A single-member limited liability company (SMLLC) that files as a sole proprietor, a limited liability company that files as a partnership or PA S corporation may deduct the Pennsylvania capital stock/franchise tax paid. Other federal, state and local taxes are allowable deductions. Contributions to Benefit Plans

Contributions to benefit plans established for sole proprietors and partners cannot be deducted. Pennsylvania Research and Development Credit

Expenses for Pennsylvania research and development tax credit must be reduced by expenses incurred that qualify the claim for the credit. Other Adjustments

Other adjustments for differences between Pennsylvania and federal expenses should be itemized and explained in detail on the PA-40, Individual Income Tax return.



See instructions for PA-40 Schedules C or F as to required increases in income to arrive at PA PIT. Rental losses are disallowed. Defined income for advance payments of goods and services are taxable. The entire IRC section 481(a) adjustment in the year of change is taxable.



The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue does not follow the federal tax benefit rule. Pennsylvania law requires at least a minimum amount of depreciation to be computed under the straight-line method even if the depreciation did not result in a reduction of taxable income. If a taxpayer does not utilize the loss from the PA-40 Schedules C or F, then the assets of the business must be depreciated using straight-line depreciation. There are no carryovers of losses.

Taxpayer must adjust for the differences between the federal Schedules C or F and PA PIT Schedules C or F for the following items:

Married Filing Jointly

If the taxpayers are married and they elect to file a joint return, each spouse must separately determine his or her own net income (loss).

Nonresidents

Nonresidents reporting net income (loss) from the operation of a business, profession, or farm must allocate business activity.

Allocation of Net Profits

Nonresidents reporting net income (loss) from the operation of a business, profession, or farm must allocate business activity in accordance with the following rules: Operation Wholly Within Pennsylvania

The operation of a business, profession, or farm is wholly within Pennsylvania if during the entire taxable year, the taxpayer or the taxpayer’s representative: Maintained or operated a commercial establishment (office, shop, store, warehouse, farm, factory, agency, etc.) within Pennsylvania where the business was systematically and regularly conducted or managed; and Did not maintain and operate a commercial establishment outside Pennsylvania where the business was systematically and regularly conducted or managed.



If the taxpayer’s representative operated as an independent contractor, the business activity will not be taken into account. Operation Wholly Outside Pennsylvania

The operation of a business, profession, or farm is wholly outside Pennsylvania if during the taxable year the taxpayer or the taxpayer’s representative: In the ordinary course of business, did not transact any business in Pennsylvania or only transacted business in Pennsylvania on a sporadic or temporary basis; or In the ordinary course of business, the only business transacted with any permanency or continuity was either or both of the following: Soliciting orders for, or sales of, property or services when such orders were sent outside Pennsylvania for approval or rejection and, if approved, are filled by shipment or delivery of goods or services from a point outside Pennsylvania; or Soliciting orders in Pennsylvania in the name of, or for the benefit of, a prospective customer when the orders resulting from such solicitation enable your customer to fill orders of the type described in paragraph (1) above.

Nonresidents reporting net income (loss) from the operation of a business, profession, or farm must allocate business activity in accordance with the following rules: Operation Partly Within Pennsylvania

If a taxpayer’s business, profession, or farm is not wholly within or outside Pennsylvania as described above, allocation shall be made by separate accounting if: The business, profession, or farm operation within and outside Pennsylvania constitutes independent profit centers ( i.e. there are no transfers of finished goods, raw materials, supplies, services or operational assets inter se and each is free to buy outside, and because of geographical location, neither is in competition with the other); and The taxpayer’s books are kept so as to properly disclose the amounts of revenues, costs, expenses, and liabilities attributable to Pennsylvania operations.

Three-Factor Allocation

If the taxpayer does not allocate as indicated in the previous section, then the taxpayer must allocate using a three-factor (property, sales, and payroll) formula. Use PA-40 Schedule NRH for this purpose.

Records Maintained

All amounts reported on PA-40; Individual Income Tax returns and accompanying schedules are subject to verification and audit by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. Books and records must be maintained to verify all information reported. These records should be retained for at least four years after filing.

Reporting Investment Income