Voluntary Compliance and Taxpayer Confidentiality

Protecting taxpayer information is essential to maintaining public trust in the tax system. It is critical that taxpayer information remain confidential. Information provided to the Department of Revenue is protected by state and federal confidentiality laws and is only disclosed as permitted by law for authorized tax administration purposes. The Commonwealth’s Fiscal Code outlines the treatment of confidential information received by the Department of Revenue.

Under Pennsylvania law, the Department of Revenue treats taxpayer information as confidential, including information received through:

Tax returns

Reports

Correspondence

Claims

Investigations

Hearings

Certifications

Verifications

The Department of Revenue also follows the federal guidelines as outlined in Internal Revenue Service Publication (IRS) 1075 [PDF] to protect tax information received from the IRS and other government agencies.