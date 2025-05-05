Pennsylvania Hunger-Free Campus Initiative

The Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Lori Shapiro, fully endorses the PA Hunger-Free Campus Initiative, which began in 2022. In 2025-26, the work continues to build a coalition of colleges and universities focused on addressing hunger and other basic needs for their students; creating opportunities for connection among student hunger advocates; providing resources and strategies for campuses; and supporting opportunities to apply for grants related to addressing food insecurity.

The PA Department of Education (PDE) wanted to share an important update to the Hunger Free Designation program.

As part of our ongoing commitment to supporting institutions in addressing student food insecurity, several updates to the program will be made to better align with the current need and best practices.

Effective June 1, 2026, the following changes will take place:

Designations will run on a yearly, not quarterly basis, to align with the release of the Hunger Free Campus Grant application process. New/Renewal forms will be available starting June 1, 2026 - August 1, 2026. The link to the forms is: Online New/Renewal Designation Form

New/Renewal forms will improve clarity and efficiency and provide enhanced reporting requirements to better capture program impact and outcomes.

New/Renewal designations will be due by August 1 to be eligible to apply for the Hunger Free Campus Grant.

New applicants for the Hunger Free Designation, after review and approval from PDE, will become Hunger Free designees for 1-year. After year 1, upon review and approval of your application for renewal, the designation will become Hunger Free+.

All current designees who reapply and after review and approval from PDE, become Hunger Free+

What does this mean for your institution: Institutions currently holding the Hunger Free or Hunger Free+ Designation, after review and approval of your application, will become or maintain Hunger Free+ designees. We ask that you review the updated criteria in the application renewal and ensure continued alignment during the next renewal cycle. Additional guidance and resources will be provided to support you through these updates.

Grants

Governor Josh Shapiro successfully advocated for $1,000,000 in the FY 2026-2027 budget to support postsecondary institutions' efforts o​n addressing student hunger needs on campus. Commencing August 2022, postsecondary institutions were invited to apply for the PA Hunger-Free Campus or PA Hunger-Free Campus+ designation to demonstrate their commitment to addressing these needs and diminishing barriers for learners. Institutions that have received the designation by August 31, 2026, are invited to submit an application for consideration to receive funds to address food insecurity on campus.​ The grant application period is 12:00 AM on Friday, November 6, 2026 and will close 1:00 PM on Friday, December 4, 2026. Grant agreement is from May 3, 2027-June 30, 2028.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Hunger-Free Campus Initiative, please contact us at RA-EDHUNGERFREECAMPUS@pa.gov.