Dual Credit Innovation Grant Program
Section 2004-I of the School Code established the Dual Credit Innovation Grant within PDE. The purpose of the program is to provide funding for public colleges and universities to increase dual credit course capacity. Dual credit programs allow high school students to take college courses and earn both college and high school credit. Dual credit courses have been found to increase college readiness, college attendance, and college attainment, especially among traditionally underserved students. Yet, these students often are underrepresented in dual credit courses.
The grant funding for 2026 is $7 million, and priority will be given to programs that expand current offerings with an emphasis on providing courses aligned with high-priority occupations and serving the following populations:
- Students experiencing education instability;
- Students enrolled in career and technical education programs;
- Low-income students;
- Historically underserved student groups; and
- Students in rural areas of the commonwealth.
Grant
The Dual Credit Innovation Grant Program provides funding to public institutions of higher education to include the following:
- An institution of the State System of Higher Education established under Article XX-A;
- A community college established under Article XIX-A;
- Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology;
- The Pennsylvania College of Technology; and
- The rural regional college established under Article XIX-G.
If the Department does not receive sufficient applications to expend the available funding, the department may reopen the grant application and award grants to State-related institutions and independent institutions of higher education.
Only one proposal will be accepted from each institution. Applicants may not apply as a consortium. Only the main campus may apply, and funds can be disseminated to branches as the institution deems appropriate if awarded.
Funding may only be used to offer college coursework to high school students enrolled in eligible school entities. For the purposes of this grant program, the law defines a school entity as a school district, area career and technical school, charter school, cyber charter school or regional charter school.
Applicants must provide letters of support from each partner school entity receiving dual credit programming or services under this grant.
For access to the eGrants system and the related grant opportunities, prospective applicants must complete the eGrants Request Form. Please note that the person completing the grant application must have signatory authority to negotiate grants and contracts for the institution and be able to upload documentation into the eGrants system. Institutions with eSign ability in eGrants will be able to utilize this feature to complete the application.
The application for 2026:
Dual Credit Innovation Grant (DCIG) Reporting
Under Section 2004-I of the School Code, 24 P.S. §20-2004-I, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is required to collect student-level data from grant recipients and use other existing data resources to publish an annual report to PDE’s website.
For 2025-27 grant recipients, the interim report covers activities conducted during the first half of the full dual credit grant period. While the overall grant runs from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2027, the data being collected and reported here reflects the period of July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. This reporting period consists of one Excel file containing four data collection worksheets, each worksheet collecting a different level of detail. The Excel file will be uploaded to PDE through a Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP).
- Interim report covering July 1, 2025- June 30, 2026, grant period:
- Data submission window opens 9 am on Monday, August 3, 2026, and closes 12 noon on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.
- Secure accounts for access to the SFTP will be emailed to the primary contact from ra-enterpriseftpserv@pa.gov.
- Required documents:
- Interim Reporting Manual (PDF)
- Data Submission Template (Excel)
- Technical Assistance:
- Register for Technical Guidance Webinar, 11 am on Tuesday, July 28.
- Please direct questions to ra-highereducation@pa.gov.
For 2026-28 grant recipients, an interim report will be due in mid-2027, and instructions will be provided closer to the reporting period.
Dual Credit Innovation Grant FAQ
The 2026 Dual Credit Innovation Grant is being offered to Pennsylvania’s public colleges and universities. This includes:
- An institution of the State System of Higher Education established under Article XX-A;
- A community college established under Article XIX-A;
- Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology;
- The Pennsylvania College of Technology; and
- A rural regional college established under Article XIX-G.
Yes. However, institutions with an active grant would need to specify how programming will expand upon or will be different from their current dual credit programing. Using this award to simply extend the current programming would not be eligible.
Funding may cover any modality of dual credit if it is granting credit for high school AND college requirements. Please calculate the costs, based on the modality, in the Cost Per Course Funding Calculation section in the application.
A student experiencing “educational instability” is a student who has one or more changes in school entity enrollment during a single school year as a result of any of the following:
- Homelessness, as defined in the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act and as determined by the school entity.
- An adjudication of dependency under 23 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63 (relating to child protective services) and 42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63 (relating to juvenile matters);
- An adjudication of delinquency under 23 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63 and 42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63 as disclosed at the discretion of the parent or guardian of the student; or
- An adjudication as part of court-ordered services under a voluntary placement or custody agreement.
The only identified spending threshold for this grant is related to Administrative Costs, or referred to as indirect costs. This relates to the cost of operating a dual credit course. Since funding is based on the number of courses offered, not per student, you are permitted to add the administrative cost of operating each course, but only up to 15% of the total cost of operating the course. Please see the application’s example of Cost Per Course funding calculation.
No. The grant intends to expand access to dual credit programs and improve the delivery of college credit coursework at high schools.
Yes, if the testing is specifically for dual credit courses.
Yes, but it must be justified to meet one of the related criteria of the dual credit program's objectives:
- operate dual credit courses that are tuition free to high school students including: instruction, textbook and course materials, transportation to course location.
- provide student academic supports for students enrolled in dual credit courses to be successful in the courses and to successfully transition to postsecondary education upon graduation from high school.
- increase the use of no-cost or low-cost textbooks or course materials used in dual credit courses.
It would be expected that there is an explanation of how using funding for student laptops would be the best use of funds to meet those objectives.
If seats remain available in this scenario, the Department recognizes the benefit of allowing undergraduate students to enroll. Their participation provides dual credit students with exposure to matriculated role models and thought partners.
Yes, if development is for the courses being provided in this grant program.
Yes, and this would be outside of the administrative restrictive cap.
Yes, but the expectation is participation in such events is in pursuit of accreditation. Membership fees to accrediting bodies are allowable.
Yes, if used for professional development related to dual credit.
Funding may be used only to offer college coursework to high school students enrolled in eligible school entities. Reimbursables include course materials, faculty salary, possible mileage or transportation if teaching off-site, etc. A salaried position to support the management of the grant would not be eligible for reimbursement.
There is no template, however, the state will be looking for significant partnerships with school entities where students are not typically participating in dual-credit courses due to financial, academic, or systemic barriers.
You may submit documents that support your application in addition to the required letters of support. Please be sure to reference the documents in your narrative.