Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Postsecondary and Adult Education

    Act 110 PA CARES Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Plans

    Postsecondary Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Plans

    The National Institute for Mental Health (NIMH) estimates that there are 1,100 suicide deaths per year among college students across the country. According to researchers at Prevent Suicide PA, suicide is the second leading cause of death on American college campuses. It is critical for institutions of higher education (IHEs) to proactively identify and implement policies, practices, and strategies for addressing mental health issues and preventing student suicide.

    The Pennsylvania Department of Education encourages all postsecondary institutions to create and maintain a Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention webpage on their institutional website. 

    Under Act 110 of 2018, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) publishes an annual list of institutions that have adopted student mental health and suicide prevention plans. IHEs meeting the requirements outlined in 24 Pa.C.S. § 7103(a) will be designated as a PA CARES Campus; a Certified Suicide Prevention Institution of Higher Education and will be recognized on PDE’s annual list.

    How to Obtain the PA CARES Certified Suicide Prevention Institution of Higher Education Designation

    Institutions that create and maintain a Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention page on their institutional website may submit their plans for the PA CARES designation from PDE. This page should include all the required elements outlined below. PDE will review this webpage upon receipt of the institution’s submission to ensure compliance.

    Institutions can review the list of approved institutions posted below for examples of previously approved plans.

    To Apply for the Designation:

    • Submit a letter on institutional letterhead detailing how your institution meets each of the required plan elements
    • Include a link to your institution’s Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention webpage where the full plan and required materials are publicly posted
    • Email the letter and webpage link to RA-highereducation@pa.gov by August 1

    Important Note:

    The August 1 deadline remains in effect and is not waived. However, institutions that submit a plan under the new CARES program by September 1 will still be eligible to receive the Act 110 designation.

    To qualify for the designation, your institution’s plan must include the following:

    1. 1

      Hotline Contact Information

      • National, state, and local suicide prevention hotlines
    2. 2

      Crisis Intervention Services

      • Contact details (e.g., phone, address) for individuals trained in mental health and suicide prevention
      • Services must be available to students 24/7, on campus or remotely
    3. 3

      Mental Health Services and Access

      • Information about how students can access:
        • Student health and counseling services
        • Crisis services
        • Local mental health providers and clinics
        • Health promotion and wellness resources
    4. 4

      Multimedia Resources

      • Mental health and suicide warning signs
      • No-cost services and resources
      • May include mobile applications
    5. 5

      Student Communication Plan

      • Outreach strategy for informing students of available mental health and suicide prevention resources
    6. 6

      Post-Intervention Plan

      • A strategy for communicating with students, staff, and families following the suicide of a student

    Institutions must also:

    1. 1

      Post the Plan Publicly

      • The full plan must be posted on the institution’s website, along with any free prevention materials or programs
    2. 2

      Inform Incoming Students

      • Provide all incoming students with contact information for national, state, and local hotlines and crisis services (as detailed in plan elements 1 and 2)
    3. 3

      Communicate with Students Twice Annually

      • Send students this contact information via mail or email at least twice per calendar year
    4. 4

      Review and Update the Plan Annually

    5. 5

      Submit the Current Plan to PDE Each Year

    Need help developing a plan?

    Sample Cover Letter

    PA Act 110 Checklist  (PDF)

    PA Act 110 – HESPC: Check the resources section for a postvention guide, list of relevant mental health apps, and other items that can help with plan creation.

    Sample Plans: The current list of approved programs is provided below. Select the links to access how other institutions have publicly shared their plans..

    Contact HESPC: The Higher Education Suicide Prevention Coalition (HESPC) is a collaborative of campuses from across PA and beyond who connect to foster the sustainability of campus suicide prevention and mental wellness efforts. The coalition consists of campus faculty and staff who have a role in caring for student wellbeing, such as, counseling center, residence life, and health center staff, as well as student affairs deans, student engagement personnel, and campus faculty. To learn more about the HESPC, visit hespc.org or PA Act 110 – HESPC.

    For questions or support, contact PDE at RA-highereducation@pa.gov.
    Examples of approved plans are available through the list of designated institutions below. Use the provided links to access each plan.

    2025 PA CARES Launch Event

    Pennsylvania Recognizes 15 Postsecondary Institutions for Efforts to Support Student Mental Health and Prevent Suicide

    2025 PA CARES Launch Event Press Release

    ​PA CARES 2026-2027 Designated Institutions

    All institutions of higher education (IHEs) are encouraged to develop and implement a plan to advise students and staff on mental health and suicide prevention resources available on and off campus. In accordance with Act 110 of 2018, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) annually posts a list of IHEs that adopt student mental health and suicide prevention plans.

    InstitutionContact person
    Seton Hill UniversityJessica Maga
    Director of Counseling
    jmaga@setonhill.edu
    Moravian UniversityMaribel Diaz
    Direcor of Clinical Services/Multicultural Specialist
    diazm03@moravian.edu   
    Drexel UniversityTania Cznarnecki, Psy.D
    Executive Director, Counesling
    tac73@drexel.edu
    Montgomery County Community CollegeNicole Kang
    Director of Wellness Services
    nkang@mc3.edu
    Gettysburg CollegeKrista Dhruv, LCSW
    Executive Director of Counseling and Wellness
    kdhruv@gettysburg.edu
    Northampton Community CollegeEric Rosenthal
    Associate Provost and Dean of Students
    erosenthal@nothampton.edu
    Pennsylvania College of TechnologyDr. Nathaniel Woods, Jr.
    Executive Director for Student Wellbeing & Inclusive Excellence
    nwoods@pct.edu
    Widner University Jennifer Horowitz, Ph.D.
    Executive Director
    jlhorowitz@widener.edu
    Manor CollegeAlison Mootz, Vice President Student Affairs
    Vice President & Dean of Student Affairs
    amootz@manor.edu
    Community College of PhiladelphiaMelissa Fogg, MSW
    Executive Director Student Support Services
    mfogg@ccp.edu
    Lafayette CollegeFallyn M. Lee, Ph.D.
    Staff Pyschologist & Prevention Coordinator
    leefm@lafayette.edu
    Point Park UniversityCanssandra Moffat, PsyD.
    Director of Counseling Services
    cmoffatt@PointPark.edu
    Bucknell UniversityLauren Strunk, Ed.D, LPC
    Associate Dean for health and Wellness
    lms051@bucknell.edu
    Gannon UniversityJodi Giacomelli, Ph.D., LPC
    Director, Counseling & Psychological Services
    ORGAN002@gannon.edu  
    Robert Morris UniversityTiffany Guthrie, MS, LPC, NCC, ACS
    Director and Therapist, Counseling Center
    guthrie@rmu.edu
    Temple UniversityAndrew Lee, Psy.D.
    Director, Tuttleman Counseling Services
    andrew.j.lee@temple.edu
    Bucks County Community CollegeDr. Samuel Coleman, IV
    Vice President Student Affairs
    samuel.coleman@bucks.edu
    Holy Family UniversityJosu'e Martinez, MS, MSCP, NCC, LPC, Psy D Candidate
    Director of Counseling Services
    jmartinez4000@holyfamily.edu
    Lehigh Carbon Community CollegeBrian DeLong, M.A.
    Associate Dean of Student Development
    bdelong2@lccc.edu
    Westmoreland County Community CollegeTara Gandy, Mental Health Counselor
    Mental Health Counselor, Student Success Program
    gandyt@westmoreland.edu
    Pennsylvania State UniversityNatalie Hernandez, Ph.D.
    Senior Director
    nhd110@psu.edu
    Carnegie Mellon UniversityShane Chaplin, Ph.D.
    Executive Director for Counseling and Psychological Services
    schaplin@andrew.cmu.edu
    University of PittsburghS. Alexander Sipe, LCSW
    Assistant Director of Clinical Services
    G.Alexander.Sipe@pitt.edu
    Alvernia UniversityCattima Cirksey, EdD.
    Director of Social Services
    cattima.cirksey@alvernia.edu
    Community College of Beaver CountyBrenda Schultz, MA, LPC, NCC
    Academic Counselor & Student Mental Health Team Lead
    Brenda.Schultz1@ccbc.edu
    Lebanon Valley CollegeAnn Burris, MS. LPC, NCC, CGP
    burris@lvc.edu
    Geisnger Commonwealth School of MedicineJoel Rosencrance, MSEd
    Director of Student Well Being
    krosencrance3@geisinger.edu
    Thomas Jefferson University Jamie Hagenbaugh, Psy.D.
    Director, Student Counseling Center-Center City
    james.hagenbaugh@jefferson.edu
    Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Bridget Hall, MSW
    Associate Dean for Student Success
    Bhall@pennhighlands.edu
    Thaddeus Stevens College of TechnologyMichelle Marmo, LPC
    marmo@stevenscollege.edu
    Pennsylvania Institute of TechnologyKamira A Evans, MPA
    Vice President of Student Engagement and Chief of Staff
    kevans@pit.edu
    Community College of Allegheny CountyAnthony Kane, Jr.,Ed.D
    Dean of Students, Student Advocacy
    akane17@ccac.edu
    Butler County Community College Morgan L. Rizzardi, M.A.
    Dean of Students
    Morgan.Rizzardi@bc3.edu
    University of PennsylvaniaBatsirai Bvunzawabaya, Ph.D.
    Director of Integrated Care Initiatives
    batsirai@upenn.edu
    Harrisburg Area Community CollegeDavid Banks, MA
    Director for Student Access and Holistic Support
    dlbanks@hacc.edu
    Brywn Mawr College Luci MacNamara, PsyD
    Director, Counseling Services
    lmacnamara@brynmawr.edu

    Disclaimer: Pursuant to Act 110 of 2018, PDE is required to post mental health and suicide prevention plans submitted by institutions of higher education. These plans have not been evaluated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth does not endorse the content of the plans and does not assume any legal liability or responsibility whatsoever for the accuracy, completeness, or usefulness of any information disclosed.