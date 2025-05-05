Postsecondary Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Plans

The National Institute for Mental Health (NIMH) estimates that there are 1,100 suicide deaths per year among college students across the country. According to researchers at Prevent Suicide PA, suicide is the second leading cause of death on American college campuses. It is critical for institutions of higher education (IHEs) to proactively identify and implement policies, practices, and strategies for addressing mental health issues and preventing student suicide.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education encourages all postsecondary institutions to create and maintain a Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention webpage on their institutional website.

Under Act 110 of 2018, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) publishes an annual list of institutions that have adopted student mental health and suicide prevention plans. IHEs meeting the requirements outlined in 24 Pa.C.S. § 7103(a) will be designated as a PA CARES Campus; a Certified Suicide Prevention Institution of Higher Education and will be recognized on PDE’s annual list.