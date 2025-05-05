Postsecondary Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Plans
The National Institute for Mental Health (NIMH) estimates that there are 1,100 suicide deaths per year among college students across the country. According to researchers at Prevent Suicide PA, suicide is the second leading cause of death on American college campuses. It is critical for institutions of higher education (IHEs) to proactively identify and implement policies, practices, and strategies for addressing mental health issues and preventing student suicide.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education encourages all postsecondary institutions to create and maintain a Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention webpage on their institutional website.
Under Act 110 of 2018, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) publishes an annual list of institutions that have adopted student mental health and suicide prevention plans. IHEs meeting the requirements outlined in 24 Pa.C.S. § 7103(a) will be designated as a PA CARES Campus; a Certified Suicide Prevention Institution of Higher Education and will be recognized on PDE’s annual list.
How to Obtain the PA CARES Certified Suicide Prevention Institution of Higher Education Designation
Institutions that create and maintain a Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention page on their institutional website may submit their plans for the PA CARES designation from PDE. This page should include all the required elements outlined below. PDE will review this webpage upon receipt of the institution’s submission to ensure compliance.
Institutions can review the list of approved institutions posted below for examples of previously approved plans.
To Apply for the Designation:
- Submit a letter on institutional letterhead detailing how your institution meets each of the required plan elements
- Include a link to your institution’s Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention webpage where the full plan and required materials are publicly posted
- Email the letter and webpage link to RA-highereducation@pa.gov by August 1
Important Note:
The August 1 deadline remains in effect and is not waived. However, institutions that submit a plan under the new CARES program by September 1 will still be eligible to receive the Act 110 designation.
To qualify for the designation, your institution’s plan must include the following:
-
1
Hotline Contact Information
- National, state, and local suicide prevention hotlines
-
2
Crisis Intervention Services
- Contact details (e.g., phone, address) for individuals trained in mental health and suicide prevention
- Services must be available to students 24/7, on campus or remotely
-
3
Mental Health Services and Access
- Information about how students can access:
- Student health and counseling services
- Crisis services
- Local mental health providers and clinics
- Health promotion and wellness resources
- Information about how students can access:
-
4
Multimedia Resources
- Mental health and suicide warning signs
- No-cost services and resources
- May include mobile applications
-
5
Student Communication Plan
- Outreach strategy for informing students of available mental health and suicide prevention resources
-
6
Post-Intervention Plan
- A strategy for communicating with students, staff, and families following the suicide of a student
Institutions must also:
-
1
Post the Plan Publicly
- The full plan must be posted on the institution’s website, along with any free prevention materials or programs
-
2
Inform Incoming Students
- Provide all incoming students with contact information for national, state, and local hotlines and crisis services (as detailed in plan elements 1 and 2)
-
3
Communicate with Students Twice Annually
- Send students this contact information via mail or email at least twice per calendar year
-
4
Review and Update the Plan Annually
-
5
Submit the Current Plan to PDE Each Year
- Email the required letter and webpage link to RA-highereducation@pa.gov by August 1
Need help developing a plan?
PA Act 110 Checklist (PDF)
PA Act 110 – HESPC: Check the resources section for a postvention guide, list of relevant mental health apps, and other items that can help with plan creation.
Sample Plans: The current list of approved programs is provided below. Select the links to access how other institutions have publicly shared their plans..
Contact HESPC: The Higher Education Suicide Prevention Coalition (HESPC) is a collaborative of campuses from across PA and beyond who connect to foster the sustainability of campus suicide prevention and mental wellness efforts. The coalition consists of campus faculty and staff who have a role in caring for student wellbeing, such as, counseling center, residence life, and health center staff, as well as student affairs deans, student engagement personnel, and campus faculty. To learn more about the HESPC, visit hespc.org or PA Act 110 – HESPC.
For questions or support, contact PDE at RA-highereducation@pa.gov.
Examples of approved plans are available through the list of designated institutions below. Use the provided links to access each plan.
PA CARES 2026-2027 Designated Institutions
All institutions of higher education (IHEs) are encouraged to develop and implement a plan to advise students and staff on mental health and suicide prevention resources available on and off campus. In accordance with Act 110 of 2018, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) annually posts a list of IHEs that adopt student mental health and suicide prevention plans.
|Institution
|Contact person
|Seton Hill University
|Jessica Maga
Director of Counseling
jmaga@setonhill.edu
|Moravian University
|Maribel Diaz
Direcor of Clinical Services/Multicultural Specialist
diazm03@moravian.edu
|Drexel University
|Tania Cznarnecki, Psy.D
Executive Director, Counesling
tac73@drexel.edu
|Montgomery County Community College
|Nicole Kang
Director of Wellness Services
nkang@mc3.edu
|Gettysburg College
|Krista Dhruv, LCSW
Executive Director of Counseling and Wellness
kdhruv@gettysburg.edu
|Northampton Community College
|Eric Rosenthal
Associate Provost and Dean of Students
erosenthal@nothampton.edu
|Pennsylvania College of Technology
|Dr. Nathaniel Woods, Jr.
Executive Director for Student Wellbeing & Inclusive Excellence
nwoods@pct.edu
|Widner University
|Jennifer Horowitz, Ph.D.
Executive Director
jlhorowitz@widener.edu
|Manor College
|Alison Mootz, Vice President Student Affairs
Vice President & Dean of Student Affairs
amootz@manor.edu
|Community College of Philadelphia
|Melissa Fogg, MSW
Executive Director Student Support Services
mfogg@ccp.edu
|Lafayette College
|Fallyn M. Lee, Ph.D.
Staff Pyschologist & Prevention Coordinator
leefm@lafayette.edu
|Point Park University
|Canssandra Moffat, PsyD.
Director of Counseling Services
cmoffatt@PointPark.edu
|Bucknell University
|Lauren Strunk, Ed.D, LPC
Associate Dean for health and Wellness
lms051@bucknell.edu
|Gannon University
|Jodi Giacomelli, Ph.D., LPC
Director, Counseling & Psychological Services
ORGAN002@gannon.edu
|Robert Morris University
|Tiffany Guthrie, MS, LPC, NCC, ACS
Director and Therapist, Counseling Center
guthrie@rmu.edu
|Temple University
|Andrew Lee, Psy.D.
Director, Tuttleman Counseling Services
andrew.j.lee@temple.edu
|Bucks County Community College
|Dr. Samuel Coleman, IV
Vice President Student Affairs
samuel.coleman@bucks.edu
|Holy Family University
|Josu'e Martinez, MS, MSCP, NCC, LPC, Psy D Candidate
Director of Counseling Services
jmartinez4000@holyfamily.edu
|Lehigh Carbon Community College
|Brian DeLong, M.A.
Associate Dean of Student Development
bdelong2@lccc.edu
|Westmoreland County Community College
|Tara Gandy, Mental Health Counselor
Mental Health Counselor, Student Success Program
gandyt@westmoreland.edu
|Pennsylvania State University
|Natalie Hernandez, Ph.D.
Senior Director
nhd110@psu.edu
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Shane Chaplin, Ph.D.
Executive Director for Counseling and Psychological Services
schaplin@andrew.cmu.edu
|University of Pittsburgh
|S. Alexander Sipe, LCSW
Assistant Director of Clinical Services
G.Alexander.Sipe@pitt.edu
|Alvernia University
|Cattima Cirksey, EdD.
Director of Social Services
cattima.cirksey@alvernia.edu
|Community College of Beaver County
|Brenda Schultz, MA, LPC, NCC
Academic Counselor & Student Mental Health Team Lead
Brenda.Schultz1@ccbc.edu
|Lebanon Valley College
|Ann Burris, MS. LPC, NCC, CGP
burris@lvc.edu
|Geisnger Commonwealth School of Medicine
|Joel Rosencrance, MSEd
Director of Student Well Being
krosencrance3@geisinger.edu
|Thomas Jefferson University
|Jamie Hagenbaugh, Psy.D.
Director, Student Counseling Center-Center City
james.hagenbaugh@jefferson.edu
|Pennsylvania Highlands Community College
|Bridget Hall, MSW
Associate Dean for Student Success
Bhall@pennhighlands.edu
|Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology
|Michelle Marmo, LPC
marmo@stevenscollege.edu
|Pennsylvania Institute of Technology
|Kamira A Evans, MPA
Vice President of Student Engagement and Chief of Staff
kevans@pit.edu
|Community College of Allegheny County
|Anthony Kane, Jr.,Ed.D
Dean of Students, Student Advocacy
akane17@ccac.edu
|Butler County Community College
|Morgan L. Rizzardi, M.A.
Dean of Students
Morgan.Rizzardi@bc3.edu
|University of Pennsylvania
|Batsirai Bvunzawabaya, Ph.D.
Director of Integrated Care Initiatives
batsirai@upenn.edu
|Harrisburg Area Community College
|David Banks, MA
Director for Student Access and Holistic Support
dlbanks@hacc.edu
|Brywn Mawr College
|Luci MacNamara, PsyD
Director, Counseling Services
lmacnamara@brynmawr.edu
Disclaimer: Pursuant to Act 110 of 2018, PDE is required to post mental health and suicide prevention plans submitted by institutions of higher education. These plans have not been evaluated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth does not endorse the content of the plans and does not assume any legal liability or responsibility whatsoever for the accuracy, completeness, or usefulness of any information disclosed.