The Pennsylvania Department of Education does not receive, maintain, or service student records or student-level data. As such, we are unable to provide education verifications.

This is historical information dating back to 1986 and provides the best information available to current Department staff.

If a student transcript is deemed ‘lost’, the Department will be unable to recover or recreate the lost document. However, the Department may be able to offer to prepare a closed school letter on the student’s behalf, indicating that the school has closed and the student’s records appear to have been lost. The student will be required to support their request to the Department with documented evidence of their attendance. Documentation may be of a financial or academic nature but must include both the school’s and the student’s names. This documentation will then be further confirmed against historical school information in support of the requester letter.*