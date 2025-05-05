Performance-Based Funding Council (PBFC)

The process recommended in the final report was incorporated into law through Act 47 of 2025. The process created a performance-based formula where funding is determined through a series of weighted student counts and institutional metrics and goals of high priority to the Commonwealth.
Each year, PDE collects required information related to student counts and institutional performance from each institution. The PBFC then adopts and publishes in the PA Bulletin the annual performance weights and goals utilized by the formula established in statute to allocate funding.
The 2026-2027 enacted budget appropriated $10,000,000 for the purpose of performance-based funding. Based on the information submitted to PDE and the weights and goals adopted by the PBFC, the statutory allocation of funding through the performance-based funding formula for 2026-2027 fiscal year are as follows:
|Institution
|Amount
|Pennsylvania State University
|$4,483,105
|University of Pittsburgh
|$2,683,351
|Temple University
|$2,147,582
Additionally, PDE is required to publish on its website the following information utilized by the formula:
- The current year data for each metric and student-weighted count category used in the performance-based funding formula .
- The performance goals and weights adopted by the PBFC for the current year.
The data for the State-Related Universities used in the allocation of 2026-2027 performance-based funding, as well as the PBFC adopted performance goals and weights are listed below.
- The current year data for each of the metrics included in the student-weighted count and each metric included as a performance metric under section 2035-L.[24 P.S. § 20-2036-L(b)(1)]
Pennsylvania State University
Metrics 4-Year
Graduation
Rate
6-Year
Graduation
Rate
6-Year
Graduation
Rate (PELL)
High Demand
Degree
Production
2023-2024 59.4% 73.2% 62.9% 6,819 2024-2025 61.2% 74.0% 61.2% 6,897
Student
Counts
Full-Time, Fall
Undergraduate
Students
Students who
have received
a Pell Grant
Students who
transferred
from a
community
college
Students
from a low-
matriculation
high school
Students
who earned a
high-demand
degree
Students who
have earned
60 credits by
the start of
the third year
Total 2024-2025 41,341 16,843 4,752 3,122 7,125 6,251 79,434
Temple University
Metrics 4-Year
Graduation
Rate
6-Year
Graduation
Rate
6-Year
Graduation
Rate (PELL)
High Demand
Degree
Production
2023-2024 54.2% 75.5% 66.9% 2,302 2024-2025 54.0% 74.0% 66.0% 2,058
Student
Counts
Full-Time, Fall
Undergraduate
Students
Students who
have received
a Pell Grant
Students who
transferred
from a
community
college
Students
from a low-
matriculation
high school
Students
who earned a
high-demand
degree
Students who
have earned
60 credits by
the start of
the third year
Total 2024-2025 13,216 8,302 2,556 676 2,059 1,203 28,012
University of Pittsburgh
Metrics 4-Year
Graduation
Rate
6-Year
Graduation
Rate
6-Year
Graduation
Rate (PELL)
High Demand
Degree
Production
2023-2024 67.2% 78.8% 63.6% 2,339 2024-2025 70.4% 78.9% 67.2% 2,493
Student
Counts
Full-Time, Fall
Undergraduate
Students
Students who
have received
a Pell Grant
Students who
transferred
from a
community
college
Students
from a low-
matriculation
high school
Students
who earned a
high-demand
degree
Students who
have earned
60 credits by
the start of
the third year
Total 2024-2025 15,734 5,389 1,635 938 2,512 2,918 29,126
- The performance goals and weights assigned by the council and published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin for the performance metrics. [24 P.S. § 20-2036-L(b)(2)]
Goals assigned to University Metrics
Institution 4-Year
Graduation
Rate
6-Year
Graduation
Rate
6-Year
Graduation
Rate (Pell)
High
Demand
Degree
Production
Pennsylvania State University 64.4% 78.2% 67.9% 7,256 Temple University 59.2% 80.5% 71.9% 2,818 University of Pittsburgh 72.2% 83.8% 68.6% 2,683
Weights assigned to University Metrics and Weighted Student Counts
University Metric Weight 4-Year Graduation Rate 1.5 6-Year Graduation Rate 1.0 6-Year Graduation Rate (Pell) 1.5 High Demand Degree Production 1.0
Weighted Student Counts Weight Full-Time, Fall Undergraduate Students 1.0 Students who have received a Pell Grant 1.4 Students who transferred from a community college 1.4 Students from a low-matriculation high school 1.4 Students who earnd a high-demand degree 1.25 Students who have earned 60 credits by the start of the third year 1.4