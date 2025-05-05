Performance-Based Funding Council (PBFC)

The process recommended in the final report was incorporated into law through Act 47 of 2025. The process created a performance-based formula where funding is determined through a series of weighted student counts and institutional metrics and goals of high priority to the Commonwealth.

Each year, PDE collects required information related to student counts and institutional performance from each institution. The PBFC then adopts and publishes in the PA Bulletin the annual performance weights and goals utilized by the formula established in statute to allocate funding.

The 2026-2027 enacted budget appropriated $10,000,000 for the purpose of performance-based funding. Based on the information submitted to PDE and the weights and goals adopted by the PBFC, the statutory allocation of funding through the performance-based funding formula for 2026-2027 fiscal year are as follows:

Institution Amount Pennsylvania State University $4,483,105 University of Pittsburgh $2,683,351 Temple University $2,147,582

Additionally, PDE is required to publish on its website the following information utilized by the formula:

The current year data for each metric and student-weighted count category used in the performance-based funding formula .

The performance goals and weights adopted by the PBFC for the current year.

The data for the State-Related Universities used in the allocation of 2026-2027 performance-based funding, as well as the PBFC adopted performance goals and weights are listed below.