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    Workforce Pell

    The budget reconciliation bill (H.R. 1) that Congress passed on July 3, 2025 includes Workforce Pell legislation that would expand federal Pell Grant eligibility to learners and workers who want to pursue a short-term job training program. Final regulations were published on May 19, 2026, with an effective date of July 20, 2026. The Governor, in consultation with the State Workforce Development Board and the Department of Education, determines eligible programs that are high-skill, high-wage, in-demand, stackable, and portable across employers. These programs must also meet rigorous accountability criteria, including but not limited to, at least a 70 % completion rate and a 70 % job placement. 

     

    Read full details of the state policies and determination processes for PA Workforce Pell 2026-27 in the Workforce Pell Policy Report

    Workforce Pell Policy Report

    Pennsylvania’s eligible postsecondary institutions were invited to submit applications for program review beginning on March 9, 2026. A total of 11 institutions submitted 40 programs for evaluation. The following programs were approved for the 2026-2027 Academic Year:

    Approved Programs (Excel)

    Table 1 lists the initial occupations that were considered to determine the eligible programs that will meet Workforce Pell criteria for the 2026-27 academic year. You can download the complete policy (PDF) outlining the agencies, coordination, and process to arrive at this determination. 

    Table 1: Initial List of Workforce Pell Eligible Occupations

    SOC Code

    Occupational Title

    15-1232

    Computer User Support Specialists

    25-9045

    Teaching Assistants, Non-Postsecondary

    29-2042

    Emergency Medical Technicians

    29-2052

    Pharmacy Technicians

    29-2081

    Opticians, Dispensing

    29-2099

    Health Technologists & Technicians, Other

    31-1120

    Home Health & Personal Care Aides

    31-1131

    Nursing Assistants

    31-9096

    Veterinary Assistants

    31-9097

    Phlebotomists

    49-9021

    Heating, A/C & Refrigeration Mechanics & Installers

    49-9051

    Electrical Power-Line Installers & Repairers

    51-4121

    Welders, Cutters, Solderers & Brazers

    53-3032

    Heavy & Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers

    47-2031

    Carpenters

    47-2111

    Electricians

    47-2152

    Plumbers, Pipefitters & Steamfitters

    49-9052

    Telecommunications Line Installers & Repairers

    51-9161

    CNC Tool Operators

    Projected Timeline

    The following timeline outlines critical state system development benchmarks coordinated between the PA departments of Education, Labor and Industry and State Workforce Development Board since the passage of H.R 1 to date. As noted, this timeline is subject to change as final rules and federal guidance are issued from the U.S. Dept of Education.

    1. 1

      July-August 2025

      Bill Analysis & Inter-Agency Coordination

    2. 2

      September-December 2025

      Occupational List Development & Inter-Agency Coordination

    3. 3

      December 2025-January 2026

      Negotiated Rulemaking & PA Institutional Interest Survey

    4. 4

      January-February 2026

      Data System Development & Institutional Account Creation

    5. 5

      March-April 2026

      Data Collection & Technical Assistance

      • Secure account request closes by 5 pm on Tuesday, March 31 (note that account creation can take 1-2 weeks)
      • Program application submission for 2026-27 academic year opens 9 am on Monday, March 9, and closes 12 noon on Friday, April 17, 2026.
    6. 6

      May-June 2026

      Program Analysis, Reporting & Program Approval by the Governor’s Office

    7. 7

      July 2026

      PA Final Approved Program List & Regional Workforce Boards Engagement for 2027

    8. 8

      August 2026

      Regional Workforce Boards Engagement for 2027

    Next steps for Program Providers

    The steps outlined below provide PA postsecondary program providers with recommended actions to prepare for participation should they elect to do so. These action steps will be updated as PA Workforce Pell systems are finalized according to law:

    1. Check the occupations list (Table 1 above) to ensure your program(s) train for these occupations
    2. Review the Workforce Pell program requirements which include: 
      1. DURATION: The program is between 150-599 hours of instruction, during a minimum of 8 but less than 15 weeks. 
      2. HIGH WAGE/IN-DEMAND: The program aligns with high-skill, high-wage occupations or in-demand industry or occupations.
      3. EMPLOYER NEEDS: The program meets the hiring requirements of employers in the sector.
      4. PORTABLE: The program leads to a recognized postsecondary credential that is stackable and portable across employers and prepares students for employment.
      5. ACCREDITED: The program is accredited by a USDE accreditor whereby the credential can lead to academic credit for the student to pursue additional education at the certificate or degree level. 
      6. NOT CORRESPONDENCE: The course/program is not a correspondence program (differentiated from distance education programs which are permitted). 
      7. AT LEAST ONE YEAR: The course/program has been in operation for at least one year, as of 6/30/2026.   
    3. Secure account creation for the 2026 PA Workforce Pell application is now closed. Note that this can take up to two weeks.
    4. Using secured account credentials, complete and upload the following required documents to the corresponding secure folders for each program applying for Workforce Pell 2026-27
      1. Documented evidence of both: Stackable and Portable Credential and Employer-Aligned Competencies.
      2. Data Submission Template (Excel).
      3. Attestations Form (PDF).
    5. PDE will issue written notification to institutions regarding approval or denial of program eligibility for the 2026-27 academic year. Approval for inclusion on the commonwealth program list does not, by itself, authorize participation in Workforce Pell funding absent subsequent federal approval. 
    6. Appeals Process: Institutions whose applications were denied and wish to appeal must submit their appeal within 30 days of the notification of PDE’s determination. Appeals must be sent to RA-EDPAWorkforcePell@pa.gov. Each appeal must clearly explain how PDE allegedly misinterpreted or miscoded elements of the program(s) and provide clarifying data and documentation as necessary to demonstrate that the program(s) meets all Pennsylvania Workforce Pell requirements. An appeal should not challenge the underlying policy or legal requirements, such as the Workforce Pell rule. PDE will issue a decision as soon as practicable after receiving an appeal, absent extenuating circumstances. Institutions may continue seeking eligibility for denied programs in subsequent application review cycles. 

    Questions can be directed to RA-EDPAWorkforcePell@pa.gov

    Technical Assistance

    The Pennsylvania Department of Education will offer on-going technical assistance to eligible Pennsylvania education and training providers who elect to participate in the state Workforce Pell program in the following ways: