Pennsylvania’s eligible postsecondary institutions were invited to submit applications for program review beginning on March 9, 2026. A total of 11 institutions submitted 40 programs for evaluation. The following programs were approved for the 2026-2027 Academic Year:
Approved Programs (Excel)
Table 1 lists the initial occupations that were considered to determine the eligible programs that will meet Workforce Pell criteria for the 2026-27 academic year. You can download the complete policy (PDF) outlining the agencies, coordination, and process to arrive at this determination.
Table 1: Initial List of Workforce Pell Eligible Occupations
SOC Code
Occupational Title
15-1232
Computer User Support Specialists
25-9045
Teaching Assistants, Non-Postsecondary
29-2042
Emergency Medical Technicians
29-2052
Pharmacy Technicians
29-2081
Opticians, Dispensing
29-2099
Health Technologists & Technicians, Other
31-1120
Home Health & Personal Care Aides
31-1131
Nursing Assistants
31-9096
Veterinary Assistants
31-9097
Phlebotomists
49-9021
Heating, A/C & Refrigeration Mechanics & Installers
49-9051
Electrical Power-Line Installers & Repairers
51-4121
Welders, Cutters, Solderers & Brazers
53-3032
Heavy & Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers
47-2031
Carpenters
47-2111
Electricians
47-2152
Plumbers, Pipefitters & Steamfitters
49-9052
Telecommunications Line Installers & Repairers
51-9161
CNC Tool Operators
Projected Timeline
The following timeline outlines critical state system development benchmarks coordinated between the PA departments of Education, Labor and Industry and State Workforce Development Board since the passage of H.R 1 to date. As noted, this timeline is subject to change as final rules and federal guidance are issued from the U.S. Dept of Education.
-
1
July-August 2025
Bill Analysis & Inter-Agency Coordination
-
2
September-December 2025
Occupational List Development & Inter-Agency Coordination
-
3
December 2025-January 2026
Negotiated Rulemaking & PA Institutional Interest Survey
-
4
January-February 2026
Data System Development & Institutional Account Creation
-
5
March-April 2026
Data Collection & Technical Assistance
- Secure account request closes by 5 pm on Tuesday, March 31 (note that account creation can take 1-2 weeks)
- Program application submission for 2026-27 academic year opens 9 am on Monday, March 9, and closes 12 noon on Friday, April 17, 2026.
-
6
May-June 2026
Program Analysis, Reporting & Program Approval by the Governor’s Office
-
7
July 2026
PA Final Approved Program List & Regional Workforce Boards Engagement for 2027
-
8
August 2026
Regional Workforce Boards Engagement for 2027
Next steps for Program Providers
The steps outlined below provide PA postsecondary program providers with recommended actions to prepare for participation should they elect to do so. These action steps will be updated as PA Workforce Pell systems are finalized according to law:
- Check the occupations list (Table 1 above) to ensure your program(s) train for these occupations
- Review the Workforce Pell program requirements which include:
- DURATION: The program is between 150-599 hours of instruction, during a minimum of 8 but less than 15 weeks.
- HIGH WAGE/IN-DEMAND: The program aligns with high-skill, high-wage occupations or in-demand industry or occupations.
- EMPLOYER NEEDS: The program meets the hiring requirements of employers in the sector.
- PORTABLE: The program leads to a recognized postsecondary credential that is stackable and portable across employers and prepares students for employment.
- ACCREDITED: The program is accredited by a USDE accreditor whereby the credential can lead to academic credit for the student to pursue additional education at the certificate or degree level.
- NOT CORRESPONDENCE: The course/program is not a correspondence program (differentiated from distance education programs which are permitted).
- AT LEAST ONE YEAR: The course/program has been in operation for at least one year, as of 6/30/2026.
- Secure account creation for the 2026 PA Workforce Pell application is now closed. Note that this can take up to two weeks.
- Using secured account credentials, complete and upload the following required documents to the corresponding secure folders for each program applying for Workforce Pell 2026-27
- Documented evidence of both: Stackable and Portable Credential and Employer-Aligned Competencies.
- Data Submission Template (Excel).
- Attestations Form (PDF).
- PDE will issue written notification to institutions regarding approval or denial of program eligibility for the 2026-27 academic year. Approval for inclusion on the commonwealth program list does not, by itself, authorize participation in Workforce Pell funding absent subsequent federal approval.
- Appeals Process: Institutions whose applications were denied and wish to appeal must submit their appeal within 30 days of the notification of PDE’s determination. Appeals must be sent to RA-EDPAWorkforcePell@pa.gov. Each appeal must clearly explain how PDE allegedly misinterpreted or miscoded elements of the program(s) and provide clarifying data and documentation as necessary to demonstrate that the program(s) meets all Pennsylvania Workforce Pell requirements. An appeal should not challenge the underlying policy or legal requirements, such as the Workforce Pell rule. PDE will issue a decision as soon as practicable after receiving an appeal, absent extenuating circumstances. Institutions may continue seeking eligibility for denied programs in subsequent application review cycles.
Questions can be directed to RA-EDPAWorkforcePell@pa.gov
Technical Assistance
The Pennsylvania Department of Education will offer on-going technical assistance to eligible Pennsylvania education and training providers who elect to participate in the state Workforce Pell program in the following ways:
- The PA Workforce Pell 26-27 Application Guidance Manual (PDF) provides detailed steps for eligible institutions to submit individual programs for approval.
- Guidance Webinar on Workforce Pell required data elements, definitions and secure sharing protocols
- On-going Technical Assistance Office Hours: Fridays, March 13 through April 17, 10-11 am
- Join the Microsoft Teams Meeting for On-going Technical Assistance Office Hours
- Meeting ID: 239 388 680 899 55
- Passcode: Sv6c4Bn7
- Join the Microsoft Teams Meeting for On-going Technical Assistance Office Hours
- Questions and concerns can be directed to RA-EDPAWorkforcePell@pa.gov