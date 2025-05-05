Workforce Pell

The budget reconciliation bill (H.R. 1) that Congress passed on July 3, 2025 includes Workforce Pell legislation that would expand federal Pell Grant eligibility to learners and workers who want to pursue a short-term job training program. Final regulations were published on May 19, 2026, with an effective date of July 20, 2026. The Governor, in consultation with the State Workforce Development Board and the Department of Education, determines eligible programs that are high-skill, high-wage, in-demand, stackable, and portable across employers. These programs must also meet rigorous accountability criteria, including but not limited to, at least a 70 % completion rate and a 70 % job placement.

Read full details of the state policies and determination processes for PA Workforce Pell 2026-27 in the Workforce Pell Policy Report.