PA FAFSA Go! is a cross-sector network that brings together stakeholders supporting high school graduates and postsecondary students in completing their first FAFSA or their renewal FAFSA each year. FAFSA opens October 1st at FAFSA.gov for the following aid year.

The FAFSA Completion deadline for access to the PA State Grant and special programs is May 1st (first-time college students at 4-year PA schools). August 1st is the FAFSA completion deadline for PA State Grant eligibility at 2-year and business/technical colleges.

The PA Department of Education (PDE) teamed up with Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), PA Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (PASFAA), PA Association of College Admission Counselors (PACAC) and PA School Counselors Association (PSCA), for the PA FAFSA Go! campaign – We help students and families complete their FAFSA now!

The Pennsylvania high school class of 2023 left an estimated $129 million in Pell grants on the table by not completing the FAFSA1 – dollars that students do not have to repay. Learners must also file a FAFSA, in order to qualify for a Pennsylvania State Grant.

The PA FAFSA Go! network partners commit to a slew of strategies to, including: hosting FAFSA completion events, directing students to support in their communities, providing resources for schools, students, and their families, and overall, ensuring that our Pennsylvania learners are not missing financial aid for which they qualify.

We invite you to prioritize FAFSA completion and become a PA FAFSA Go! Partner. Your commitment will connect you with additional contacts and information to ensure our Pennsylvania learners have all resources available to make their postsecondary goals affordable!

Join the PA FAFSA Go! network HERE!

2027-28 Aid Year Resources

2026-27 Aid Year Resources

Questions - contact RA-EDPAFAFSAGO@pa.gov

1NCAN Report: In 2023, High School Seniors Left Over $4 Billion on the Table in Pell Grants - National College Attainment Network