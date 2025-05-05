Meeting Information: Upcoming Board Meeting Dates and Submission Deadlines
Quarterly Financial Reporting: Quarterly Financial Reporting Submission Deadlines
Board Staff Contact Information: 717-783-8228 | RA-PLS@pa.gov
State Board of Private Licensed Schools Policy Memos
The Board does not currently have any Policy Memos pending public comment.
If you experience any difficulties accessing the Board's policy memos, please email staff at RA-PLS@pa.gov.
Resources
The Pennsylvania Department of Education does not receive, maintain, or service student academic transcripts. Furthermore, the Pennsylvania Department of Education is unable to provide education verifications.
Student academic transcripts are maintained by licensed/registered schools for 50 years. Please contact the institution you attended for a copy of your transcript.
Students who attended a Private Licensed School that has closed may obtain their student academic transcript from the school's records repository. The repository for your school's records can be found using the resource below.
If you would like to make a formal complaint about a Private Licensed School, please complete and submit a Student Complaint Form. Forms must contain the student's name, contact information, and signature for the complaint to be processed.
- Student Complaint Form (PDF)
The Pennsylvania Department of Education does not administer financial aid or loan programs or process requests for loan forgiveness.
The school you plan to attend is often the best source of information regarding available funding opportunities. The school's financial aid office will be able to tell you which federal and state programs they administer. They will also be able to tell you if additional sources of funding might be available including scholarships, grants, loans, etc.
Please be cautious of any offers of assistance to find or secure financial aid if a fee is required for the service.
Programs and courses completed at a Private Licensed School are not always accepted for transfer to a college, university, or other postsecondary institutions. It is at the discretion of the receiving institution whether they will accept credit transfers.
Schools licensed/registered by the Pennsylvania State Board of Private Licensed Schools, Pennsylvania Department of Education, are approved to offer Board-approved programs to students beyond the age of compulsory education. This means that they have permission to conduct business and offer the Board-approved programs to adults.
While the Pennsylvania State Board of Private Licensed Schools' program approval process to offer programs to students beyond the age of compulsory education (adults) confirms a certain level of content and performance, it is not a seal of academic quality. Academic quality is more accurately reflected by accreditation. The Pennsylvania Department of Education does not offer accreditation in this capacity. Acceptance of a Private Licensed School High School diploma is at the discretion of the receiving institution.
Students who are of compulsory school-age should coordinate completing their High School diploma with their home school district. The State Board of Private Licensed Schools does not oversee or approve programs or courses taught to elementary or secondary students. Please contact the institution, the student's home school district, or the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, School Services, at ra-PDE-SchoolService@pa.gov for assistance regarding High School diploma awards for compulsory-age students.
The State Board of Private Licensed Schools consists of 15 members. The Secretary of Education appoints 14 Board members to represent school sectors – business and commercial; trades and technologies; and correspondence, home-study, and distance education – and the public. One member represents the Office of Attorney General. The Board meets quarterly to review and act on applications and requests and to develop policy.
All terms shall be for four years and members may serve no more than two consecutive four-year terms.
Individuals interested in recommending a member candidate, or an individual interested in serving on the Board, should submit a letter of recommendation/interest along with the candidates resume, to the Division Chief via email RA-PLS@pa.gov.
Board Members
Ms. Sherry Bomberger, Public, 1st term, term expires 12/31/2028
Ms. Nancy Decker, Board Chair, Correspondence/DE/Home Study, 2nd term, term expires 12/31/2026
Mr. Greg DeFeo, Public, 1st term, term expires 12/31/2026
Mr. Paul Edger, Attorney General designee
Ms. Mary Eloe, Business/Commercial Pursuits, 1st term, term expires 12/31/2028
Mr. Peter Garland, Public, 2nd term, term expires 12/31/2026
Mr. Anthony Giovannelli, Trade/Technology, 1st term, term expires 12/31/2028
Mr. Ernest Helling, Public, 2nd term, term expires 12/31/2026
Ms. Nicole Lane, Business/Commercial Pursuits, 1st term, term expires 12/31/2026
Mr. William Lindsey, Public, 2nd term, term expires 12/31/2028
Ms. Suzanne Markle, Trade/Technology, 1st term, term expires 12/31/2026
Mr. Bernard Marth, Correspondence/DE/Home Study, 1st term, term expires 12/31/2026
Dr. George Mikluscak, Correspondence/DE/Home Study, 2nd term, term expires 12/31/2028
Ms. Elizabeth Vlastos, Board Vice Chair, Business/Commercial Pursuits, 2nd term, term expires 12/31/2026
Mr. Dennis Wilke, Trade/Technology, 1st term, term expires 12/31/2026
Updated: April 24, 2025
- 2021-2022 PA State Board of Private Licensed Schools Annual Statistical Report (PDF)
- 2020-2021 PA State Board of Private Licensed Schools Annual Statistical Report (PDF)
- 2019-2020 PA State Board of Private Licensed Schools Annual Statistical Report (PDF)
- 2018-2019 PA State Board of Private Licensed Schools Annual Statistical Report (PDF)
- 2017-2018 PA State Board of Private Licensed Schools Annual Statistical Report (PDF)
Quick Pay
Quick Pay allows constituents to submit payments to commonwealth agencies, without loggingin, through personalized, pre-populated payment links, which reduces errors and payment friction.
Quick Pay Instructions (LINK)
- Quick Pay: Initial New School License
- Quick Pay: Initial New School Registration
- Quick Pay: New School Applicant Orientation
- Quick Pay: License/Registration Renewal: Escalated fee to be developed
- Quick Pay: Admissions Representative License
- Quick Pay: New Program Application Certificate/Diploma
- Quick Pay: New Program Application AST/ASB
- Quick Pay: Distance Education Program Application
- Quick Pay: Diploma Elevation To AST/ASB
- Quick Pay: Change Of Ownership
- Quick Pay: Site Inspection New School
- Quick Pay: Unlicensed Activity Civil Penalty
- Quick Pay: Civil Penalty for Violation
- Quick Pay: Miscellaneous - Needed for additional payment of various amounts. Not sure how this can be generated given options are only for flat fee and variable fee.