Private Licensed Schools

The Pennsylvania Department of Education does not receive, maintain, or service student academic transcripts. Furthermore, the Pennsylvania Department of Education is unable to provide education verifications.



Student academic transcripts are maintained by licensed/registered schools for 50 years. Please contact the institution you attended for a copy of your transcript.

Students who attended a Private Licensed School that has closed may obtain their student academic transcript from the school's records repository. The repository for your school's records can be found using the resource below.