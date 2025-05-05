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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    This page is dedicated to instructors or faculty of nurse aide training programs in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    If you are interested in starting, revising or enhancing your nurse aide training program, the model curriculum is available on the Penn State website.

    New Program

    Program Administration Guidelines

    • Teaching the Educator (TTE) Manual (Coming Soon)

    Videos and Presentations - Full playlist of Program Administration Guideline Videos (YouTube):

    Program Requirements

    PDE Office Hours for NATCEP

    The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) will be hosting open office hours for programs to connect with a NATCEP Advisor virtually. Any questions related to Nurse Aide Training are open for discussion. A Microsoft Teams meeting link can be found below.   NATCEP Advisors will be available to discuss questions related to Criminal History Record Information (CHRI) review, pre-screening of applicants for acceptance, curriculum requirements, program policy development, record keeping, the monitoring process, or any nurse aide training related topics that arise.

    The meetings will be: 

    Program Revisions

    All Forms and documents must be received at PDE by noon the day prior to the review date.

    • January 14, 2026
    • January 28, 2026
    • February 11, 2026
    • February 25, 2026
    • March 11, 2026
    • March 25, 2026
    • April 7, 2026
    • April 21, 2026
    • May 5, 2026
    • May 19, 2026
    • June 2, 2026
    • June 16, 2026
    • June 30, 2026
    • July 14, 2026
    • July 28, 2026
    • August 11, 2026
    • August 25, 2026
    • September 8, 2026
    • September 22, 2026
    • October 6, 2026
    • October 20, 2026
    • November 3, 2026
    • November 17, 2026
    • December 1, 2026
    • December 15, 2026
    • December 29, 2026

    Criminal History Record Information

    Graduates of NATCEP

    Strategies Conference