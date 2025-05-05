This page is dedicated to instructors or faculty of nurse aide training programs in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

If you are interested in starting, revising or enhancing your nurse aide training program, the model curriculum is available on the Penn State website.

New Program

Program Administration Guidelines

Teaching the Educator (TTE) Manual (Coming Soon)

Videos and Presentations - Full playlist of Program Administration Guideline Videos (YouTube):

Program Requirements

PDE Office Hours for NATCEP

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) will be hosting open office hours for programs to connect with a NATCEP Advisor virtually. Any questions related to Nurse Aide Training are open for discussion. A Microsoft Teams meeting link can be found below. NATCEP Advisors will be available to discuss questions related to Criminal History Record Information (CHRI) review, pre-screening of applicants for acceptance, curriculum requirements, program policy development, record keeping, the monitoring process, or any nurse aide training related topics that arise.

The meetings will be:

Program Revisions