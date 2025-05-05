This page is dedicated to instructors or faculty of nurse aide training programs in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
If you are interested in starting, revising or enhancing your nurse aide training program, the model curriculum is available on the Penn State website.
New Program
- Application for Approval of NATCEP (Word)
- Instructor Guidelines, effective July 1, 2022
- NATCEP Instructor FAQ
- Teaching the Educator (TTE) Workshop
- Model NAT curriculum
- Recommended time schedule (PDF)
Program Administration Guidelines
- Teaching the Educator (TTE) Manual (Coming Soon)
Videos and Presentations - Full playlist of Program Administration Guideline Videos (YouTube):
- Unit 1 – NATCEP Faculty Roles (YouTube)
- Unit 1 – NATCEP Faculty Roles Presentation (PowerPoint)
- Unit 2 – Federal and State Curriculum Requirements (YouTube)
- Unit 2 – Federal and State Curriculum Requirements Presentation (PowerPoint)
- Unit 3 – Reports of Change (YouTube)
- Unit 3 – Reports of Change Presentation (PowerPoint)
- Unit 4 – Policy Guidelines - Student and Administrative Policies (YouTube)
- Unit 4 – Policy Guidelines - Student and Administrative Policies Presentation (PowerPoint)
- Unit 5 – CHRI/FBI Review (YouTube)
- Unit 5 – CHRI/FBI Review Presentation (PowerPoint)
- Unit 6 – Tuition Reimbursement (YouTube)
- Unit 6 – Tuition Reimbursement Presentation (PowerPoint)
- Unit 7 – The Registry and Competency Exam (YouTube)
- Unit 7 – The Registry and Competency Exam Presentation (PowerPoint)
- Unit 8 – The Monitoring Process (YouTube)
- Unit 8 – The Monitoring Process Presentation (PowerPoint)
Program Requirements
- Assurance Form (PDE3128G) (Word)
- Curriculum Content (PDE-3128C) (Word)
- Daily Lesson Plan Form (Word)
- Mechanical lift regulations (PDF)
- Performance Checklist Instructions
- Performance Checklist Form (Excel)
- Pennsylvania Nurse Aide training report
- Virtual Theory Requirements
PDE Office Hours for NATCEP
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) will be hosting open office hours for programs to connect with a NATCEP Advisor virtually. Any questions related to Nurse Aide Training are open for discussion. A Microsoft Teams meeting link can be found below. NATCEP Advisors will be available to discuss questions related to Criminal History Record Information (CHRI) review, pre-screening of applicants for acceptance, curriculum requirements, program policy development, record keeping, the monitoring process, or any nurse aide training related topics that arise.
The meetings will be:
- Join the meeting: Thursday, September 3, 2026 from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
- Join the meeting: Thursday, December 3 , 2026 from 6:00pm – 7:00pm
- Join the meeting: Thursday, March 4, 2027 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm
- Join the meeting: Thursday, June 3, 2027 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm
Program Revisions
All Forms and documents must be received at PDE by noon the day prior to the review date.
- January 14, 2026
- January 28, 2026
- February 11, 2026
- February 25, 2026
- March 11, 2026
- March 25, 2026
- April 7, 2026
- April 21, 2026
- May 5, 2026
- May 19, 2026
- June 2, 2026
- June 16, 2026
- June 30, 2026
- July 14, 2026
- July 28, 2026
- August 11, 2026
- August 25, 2026
- September 8, 2026
- September 22, 2026
- October 6, 2026
- October 20, 2026
- November 3, 2026
- November 17, 2026
- December 1, 2026
- December 15, 2026
- December 29, 2026
Criminal History Record Information
- Verification of Pennsylvania Residency (PDF)
- PA Act 14 Prohibitive Offenses
- Pennsylvania State Police: CHRI information
- Process for Procuring an FBI Report (PDF)
Graduates of NATCEP
Strategies Conference
- 2025 Strategies: Excellence for Healthcare Providers (PowerPoint)